Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez: Rossi’s appeal “something unrepeatable” in MotoGP Next / Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on
MotoGP / Misano GP Qualifying report

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP3, title contenders in Q1

By:

Johann Zarco led a Pramac 1-2 in a wet FP3 for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as both MotoGP title rivals Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia drop into Q1.

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP3, title contenders in Q1

The wet weather that affected Friday remained for the start of Saturday’s running at Misano, but it didn’t take long in FP3 for riders to begin finding good lap times to make significant improvements on the combined timesheets.

After 10 minutes Marc Marquez had made the biggest jump up to fourth overall with a 1m42.305s, with Pramac’s Zarco going fastest of all seconds later with a 1m42.275s.

From this point the timing screens lit up in red as the combined order, to determine who goes straight into this afternoon's Q2 qualifying session, continued to shuffle.

With just under 30 minutes remaining, reigning world champion Joan Mir on the Suzuki moved to the top of the pile with a 1m41.295s – but was immediately deposed by Friday pacesetter Jack Miller's factory Ducati with a 1m41.203s.

Moments later Miller’s team-mate Bagnaia took a turn leading the standings with a 1m41.160s, before KTM’s Miguel Oliveira edged clear with a 1m40.832s.

But just as soon as Oliveira had guided his RC16 to the top of the timesheets, he crashed exiting Turn 15. He walked away unscathed.

As Oliveira found his way back to pitlane for his second bike, Pramac rookie Jorge Martin shuffled him back to second with a 1m40.471s.

With six minutes remaining Zarco moved ahead of team-mate Martin by just 0.087s to take over top spot and would remain there through to the chequered flag.

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

With Miller completing the top three, team-mate Bagnaia not making it directly into Q2 came as a massive shock on Saturday morning.

Quartararo’s usual wet weather woes on the Yamaha continued into FP3 and a mistake on his final lap left the frustrated Frenchman resigned to 15th in the session and his first Q1 appearance of 2021.

Bagnaia had been dropped into the danger zone as the chequered flag came out, though looked like he was putting together a lap that would sneak him into Q2.

However, the Ducati rider could only muster a 1m41.121s that was good enough for 11th, putting both title contenders into Q1.

Despite his crash, Oliveira eased into Q2 in fourth ahead of the factory Honda duo of Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro, with Franco Morbidelli the only Yamaha currently in Q2 in seventh.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro leaped up from outside of the top 20 to eighth at the end to head Tech3’s Danilo Petrucci, while Avintia rookie Luca Marini on the two-year-old Ducati rubbed salt into Bagnaia’s wounds with 10th.

Joining Bagnaia and Quartararo in a volatile Q1 session will be Mir, who was shuffled back to 12th in the end, with the likes of Brad Binder (KTM), Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, San Marino GP podium-finisher Enea Bastianini (Avintia) and Suzuki’s Alex Rins after an early crash.

Both Petronas SRT Yamaha riders of Andrea Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi will also go through Q1 as they struggled in the conditions to 22nd and 23rd, ahead of Aprilia wildcard Lorenzo Savadori, who had a heavy crash at Turn 1 at the start of FP3.

Savadori has been declared unfit to continue, due to a right collarbone fracture.

Emilia Romagna MotoGP - FP3 results:

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 France Johann Zarco Ducati 21 1'40.384  
2 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 21 1'40.471 0.087
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 17 1'40.520 0.136
4 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 21 1'40.832 0.448
5 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 18 1'40.855 0.471
6 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 23 1'40.925 0.541
7 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 19 1'40.942 0.558
8 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 18 1'40.964 0.580
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 19 1'40.967 0.583
10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 21 1'40.985 0.601
11 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 20 1'41.121 0.737
12 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 20 1'41.129 0.745
13 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 20 1'41.168 0.784
14 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 22 1'41.236 0.852
15 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 22 1'41.275 0.891
16 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 21 1'41.485 1.101
17 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 23 1'41.538 1.154
18 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 17 1'41.791 1.407
19 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 20 1'41.876 1.492
20 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 23 1'41.888 1.504
21 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 19 1'42.023 1.639
22 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 21 1'42.251 1.867
23 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 19 1'42.601 2.217
  Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 0    
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Marquez: Rossi’s appeal “something unrepeatable” in MotoGP

Previous article

Marquez: Rossi’s appeal “something unrepeatable” in MotoGP

Next article

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on
Load comments
More
Lewis Duncan
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Misano GP Plus
MotoGP

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Marquez: Rossi’s appeal “something unrepeatable” in MotoGP Misano GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Rossi’s appeal “something unrepeatable” in MotoGP

Rossi not certain new MotoGP age limits “will fix all the problems” Misano GP
MotoGP

Rossi not certain new MotoGP age limits “will fix all the problems”

Trending Today

Horner: Mercedes struggles on engine reliability "very unusual"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes struggles on engine reliability "very unusual"

What's behind Mercedes' F1 straightline performance gains?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's behind Mercedes' F1 straightline performance gains?

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton US GP FP2 wheel-to-wheel battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton US GP FP2 wheel-to-wheel battle

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP3, title contenders in Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP3, title contenders in Q1

MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers

Marquez: Rossi’s appeal “something unrepeatable” in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Rossi’s appeal “something unrepeatable” in MotoGP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Autosport pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on

MotoGP
25m
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021

Latest news

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP3, title contenders in Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP3, title contenders in Q1

Marquez: Rossi’s appeal “something unrepeatable” in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Rossi’s appeal “something unrepeatable” in MotoGP

Rossi not certain new MotoGP age limits “will fix all the problems”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi not certain new MotoGP age limits “will fix all the problems”

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.