Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike
MotoGP / Misano September testing News

Ducati is “five steps in front” of Suzuki in MotoGP – Rins

By:

Alex Rins believes the Ducati MotoGP bikes in 2021 are “five steps more in front” of Suzuki, following its recent double victory with Francesco Bagnaia.

Ducati is “five steps in front” of Suzuki in MotoGP – Rins

Bagnaia stormed to a maiden victory in MotoGP two weeks ago at Aragon when he beat Honda’s Marc Marquez in a thrilling duel, and added a second to his tally after fending of championship leader Fabio Quartararo at Misano the following week.

This was Ducatis fifth win in 2021, following back-to-back victories for Jack Miller at Jerez and Le Mans, and a famous maiden win for Pramac rookie Jorge Martin in Austria.

As well as its five wins, Ducati has also enjoyed podium success with all of its teams and five out of its six riders, with rookie Enea Bastianini guiding his two-year-old Avintia-run bike to third at Misano.

Only Yamaha has exceeded Ducati’s haul of wins this year with six – though five of those have been at the hands of Fabio Quartararo, with Maverick Vinales securing the other one.

Suzuki is yet to win a grand prix in a difficult title defence season for the reigning riders’ and teams’ champions, a consequence of a GSX-RR package that has developed little from its 2020 predecessor.

Speaking after crashing out fourth place at Misano while trying to chase Bastianini, Rins says he believes Ducati has taken a giant leap forward in 2021 – highlighting how it has been able to improve its traditional weak point of turning.

“For sure I saw the Ducati is five steps more in front,” Rins said.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I mean, they are quite strong. This crash maybe happened because I was trying to maintain the same pace [as Bastianini].

“Joan [Mir] and I, we are trying to give our best with the Suzuki.

“Joan for sure is fighting for the world championship, I have nothing to lose so I tried to be a little bit not aggressive, but going more to the limit.

“Sometimes I pass [the limit] and I crash.

“They are quite better than us. I would like to say in all the races because in the past the Ducati was a bike that only was working good in the stop-and-go tracks.

“Now in almost all the tracks, they are working good.

“In Aragon Pecco did a fantastic race, overtaking Marc, the bike was turning super. Also, this track [Misano] is a very small track and they were able to turn well.”

Team-mate Mir conceded after finishing sixth at Misano that his title chances were all but gone, and expressed that he was “angry” at that fact as he feels he has been riding much better in 2021.

shares
comments

Related video

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

Previous article

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

20 h
2
Formula E

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career

2 h
3
Formula 1

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

3 h
4
Formula 1

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

4 h
5
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

3 m
Latest news
Ducati is “five steps in front” of Suzuki in MotoGP – Rins
MGP

Ducati is “five steps in front” of Suzuki in MotoGP – Rins

1 h
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus
MGP

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

Sep 23, 2021
Misano MotoGP test: Aprilia's Espargaro heads final day from Bagnaia
MGP

Misano MotoGP test: Aprilia's Espargaro heads final day from Bagnaia

Sep 22, 2021
Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move
MGP

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move

Sep 22, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus
MGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Sep 22, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Misano MotoGP test: Aprilia's Espargaro heads final day from Bagnaia Misano September testing
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP test: Aprilia's Espargaro heads final day from Bagnaia

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move
MotoGP

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Trending Today

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career
Formula E Formula E

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather
Formula 1 Formula 1

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Pirelli: Better F1 rain tyres would make visibility worse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli: Better F1 rain tyres would make visibility worse

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen to start F1 Russian GP from back with new power unit

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

Ducati is “five steps in front” of Suzuki in MotoGP – Rins
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati is “five steps in front” of Suzuki in MotoGP – Rins

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

Misano MotoGP test: Aprilia's Espargaro heads final day from Bagnaia
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP test: Aprilia's Espargaro heads final day from Bagnaia

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “satisfied” with Aprilia MotoGP move

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.