Subscribe
Previous / Marquez won’t escape Oliveira MotoGP penalty despite Argentina absence Next / RNF urges MotoGP stewards for harsher penalties after “reckless” Marquez crash
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Bezzecchi not expecting consistent repeats of Portugal MotoGP podium in 2023

Valentino Rossi protege Marco Bezzecchi says "I don't expect" to repeat his Portuguese Grand Prix podium at every MotoGP round in 2023 because he has to "improve in many areas".

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bezzecchi not expecting consistent repeats of Portugal MotoGP podium in 2023

After crashing out of Saturday's sprint race in Portugal, VR46 Ducati rider Bezzecchi thrust himself into podium contention in Sunday's grand prix.

The Italian, who started seventh, was one of the big winners of the lap three clash involving Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Miguel Oliveira as he was instantly promoted to fourth.

Read Also:

Overtaking KTM's Jack Miller on the fifth lap for third, Bezzecchi quickly pulled away from the pack behind to score his second career podium.

But despite enjoying a strong pre-season and riding the Ducati that won the 2022 championship, Bezzecchi doesn't believe Portugal's podium will be a regular occurrence this season.

"Well, I hope of course," he said when asked if this podium would set the tone for the rest of his season.

"The bike is for sure better than last year, it's a big step.

"The difference is nothing crazy, but it helps in the riding. As soon as I tried it, I felt this.

"The target is to try to be consistent. Of course, I don't expect to be fighting always for the podium because still I need to improve in many areas of the riding.

"But there are some tracks where I'm closer and somewhere I am further away, so I will try to be closer in those tracks."

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bezzecchi had hoped to be able to close down his deficit to second-placed Maverick Vinales, but feels he took too much out of tyres trying to break away from Gresini's Alex Marquez.

"When I saw that the gap with Alex Marquez was zero, I said 'OK, I have to push'," he added.

"I made like seven, eight laps pushing really hard. I was in 1m38s.

"I opened a gap, but then I tried to manage the rear tyre and Maverick in that part was maybe even stronger. So, trying to escape [Marquez] I damaged the tyre."

Bezzecchi's team-mate Luca Marini crashed out of Sunday's grand prix in Portugal having also fallen out of the sprint in an incident that left factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini with a broken shoulder.

shares
comments

Marquez won’t escape Oliveira MotoGP penalty despite Argentina absence

RNF urges MotoGP stewards for harsher penalties after “reckless” Marquez crash
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of the Suzuki’

Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of the Suzuki’

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of the Suzuki’ Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of the Suzuki’

Bagnaia: Grand prix lengths need reducing at some tracks due to MotoGP sprints

Bagnaia: Grand prix lengths need reducing at some tracks due to MotoGP sprints

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Bagnaia: Grand prix lengths need reducing at some tracks due to MotoGP sprints Bagnaia: Grand prix lengths need reducing at some tracks due to MotoGP sprints

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Marco Bezzecchi More
Marco Bezzecchi
Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support

Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support

MotoGP

Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support

MotoGP Thailand GP: Bezzecchi snatches first pole for Valentino Rossi's team

MotoGP Thailand GP: Bezzecchi snatches first pole for Valentino Rossi's team

MotoGP
Thailand GP

MotoGP Thailand GP: Bezzecchi snatches first pole for Valentino Rossi's team MotoGP Thailand GP: Bezzecchi snatches first pole for Valentino Rossi's team

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

Latest news

Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR team won’t run Raikkonen next time

Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR team won’t run Raikkonen next time

NAS NASCAR

Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR team won’t run Raikkonen next time Trackhouse Project 91 NASCAR team won’t run Raikkonen next time

Hill: Piastri will avoid snowball effect that hit Mick Schumacher in F1

Hill: Piastri will avoid snowball effect that hit Mick Schumacher in F1

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Hill: Piastri will avoid snowball effect that hit Mick Schumacher in F1 Hill: Piastri will avoid snowball effect that hit Mick Schumacher in F1

Tandy, Jaminet complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up for Le Mans 24 Hours

Tandy, Jaminet complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up for Le Mans 24 Hours

LM Le Mans
Le Mans

Tandy, Jaminet complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up for Le Mans 24 Hours Tandy, Jaminet complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up for Le Mans 24 Hours

Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again? Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.