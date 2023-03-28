Subscribe
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Marquez won’t escape Oliveira MotoGP penalty despite Argentina absence

Marc Marquez will not escape serving his penalty for his Miguel Oliveira crash in the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix despite being ruled out of the Argentina round.

Lewis Duncan
By:
On lap three of last Sunday’s opening grand prix of the season, Marquez locked up under braking for Turn 3 and slammed into the side of RNF Aprilia’s Oliveira.

The incident took both riders out of the race on the spot, while Pramac’s Jorge Martin says he suffered a broken toe in the contact which forced him off track and dropped him down the order.

Marquez suffered a fracture to his right metacarpal in the incident and has been ruled out of this weekend’s Argentina GP following surgery on the injury on Monday.

He was handed a double long lap penalty by the FIM stewards for the incident, which was to be served at the Argentina GP.

However, because of his absence from the round and the exact wording in the official stewards’ document, Marquez was not going to have to serve his penalty.

On Tuesday, the FIM issued a further clarification on the penalty, stating now Marquez will have to serve it at the next round he will take part in.

The updated FIM statement read: “Following the decision of the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel taken on 26/03/2023 at 15:13, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel hereby clarifies its decision as regards applicability.

“Considering the injury and non-participation of Marc Marquez, Rider #93, at the GRAN PREMIO MICHELIN DE LA REPÚBLICA ARGENTINA, and with a view to comply with the intention underlying the decision taken by the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel, the Double Long Lap Penalty shall be served by the Rider at the next MotoGP Race in which he will be able to participate.”

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crash

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez said after the penalty was issued that he “fully agreed” with it.

He will be one of four riders not taking part in this week’s Argentina GP through injury, with RNF announcing on Monday evening that Oliveira will be absent due to tendon damage after the crash.

A broken shoulder for Ducati’s Enea Bastianini after he was caught up in a collision with VR46’s Luca Marini in the sprint race has sidelined him, while Tech3’s Pol Espargaro is out indefinitely after suffering multiple fractures in a violent FP2 incident.

