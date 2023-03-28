RNF urges MotoGP stewards for harsher penalties after “reckless” Marquez crash

On lap three of last Sunday’s Portuguese GP, Marquez collided heavily with RNF’s Oliveira at Turn 3 when he locked up under braking.

The incident took Marquez and Oliveira out of the race, and also forced Pramac’s Jorge Martin off track after he was clipped by the Honda rider.

Marquez suffered a fractured thumb, Oliveira sustained tendon injuries and Martin revealed that the crash had broken a toe, with Marquez and Oliveira out of this weekend’s Argentina GP.

The FIM stewards handed Marquez a double long lap penalty to be served in the Argentina GP, though it was thought this would never happen due to his absence from the round.

However, on Tuesday the FIM stewards issued a clarification stating Marquez would now serve the penalty at the next round he competes in “with a view to comply with the underlying intention taken” by the punishment.

The RNF team has now issued its own statement urging the stewards to impose harsher penalties for incidents like that of Marquez and Oliveira, which the outfit claims “should serve as a wake-up call for riders in MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3.”

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team crash Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team, following a recent incident of reckless and irresponsible racing displayed by Marc Marquez against Miguel Olivera, is pushing for harsher and severe penalties from the FIM Stewards,” the statement began.

“MotoGP races whether it be a sprint or main races, are high-speed and high-intensity, where every rider wants to win at all costs.

“However, such aggressive behaviour can often lead to dire consequences, not only for the riders themselves but also for their fellow competitors.

“The incident at the recent race between Marc Marquez and Miguel Olivera should serve as a wake-up call for riders in MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3.

“Thus, it is imperative that they are reminded of the severity of the punishment for any kind of reckless and irresponsible racing.

CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team condemns such behaviour and strongly advocates for stricter penalties to deter future offenders including the team own riders.

“We urge the FIM Stewards to take quick and decisive action against such reckless riding, setting examples for the younger and upcoming riders in Moto3 and Moto2.

“We believe that safety is the top priority in any sport, and MotoGP must take necessary actions to ensure the safety of all its riders.

“We look forward to supporting the FIM Stewards in their ongoing efforts to develop a safer and more responsible racing environment.”

The FIM is yet to respond to this statement.