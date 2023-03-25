Subscribe
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Bastianini out of Portugal and Argentina MotoGP rounds with injury

Ducati rider Enea Bastianini will miss Sunday’s MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix and next week’s Argentine GP after fracturing his collarbone in the sprint race.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bastianini out of Portugal and Argentina MotoGP rounds with injury

Bastianini was involved in a collision triggered by VR46 Ducati counterpart Luca Marini on the second lap of Saturday’s inaugural MotoGP sprint race, won by Francesco Bagnaia.

Marini crashed while trying to go up the inside of Bastianini and skittled the factory Ducati rider, who had to go to the medical centre for checks.

Preliminary scans revealed he had fractured his right collarbone, and was sent to hospital for further checks.

Ducati has now confirmed Bastianini will miss Sunday’s Portuguese GP and next week’s second round of the 2023 season in Portugal.

A brief social media post from Ducati read: "[We] wish a speedy recovery to Bestia. Following today’s injury, Enea will be forced to sit out tomorrow’s race and next week’s Argentina GP.

“Evolution of his condition will determined his return to racing. Come back soon, Enea!”

The incident between Marini and Bastianini was place under investigation by the race direction, but no further action was deemed.

“It’s a pity,” Marini said of the incident. “I just make my line but I was leaning one degree more to avoid any contact with Enea, then I lost the front.

“My bike hit him and it’s a pity for him because these things can happen.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But it’s always a problem, so I’m sorry for this, but sincerely it’s difficult to say who was at fault for me.

“It was a racing incident. I hope he can be well.

“They said no further action, because it wasn’t contact between the riders. It’s just that one rider crashed and hit another, but this is impossible to avoid.”

Bastianini had qualified sixth for today’s sprint race and Sunday’s grand prix prior to his debut with the factory Ducati squad being curtailed by injury.

The four-time race winner is the second rider to be ruled out of action in Portugal and for Argentina, after Tech3’s Pol Espargaro was hospitalised on Friday following a harrowing accident in FP2.

Espargaro suffered fractures to his back and jaw and is on the sidelines now for the foreseeable future.

Ducati has made no announcement yet on who it will replace Bastianini with in Argentina, though will likely call on test rider Michele Pirro.

Lewis Duncan
Marquez "completely agrees" with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Aleix Espargaro: Marquez should have one-race ban for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash

MotoGP
Portugal GP

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Aragon GP

Bastianini 'not pressured' by outsider status in 2022 MotoGP title battle

MotoGP
Aragon GP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Bastianini wins thriller, Quartararo eliminated in Marquez clash

MotoGP
Aragon GP

Marquez "completely agrees" with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Aleix Espargaro: Marquez should have one-race ban for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Di Grassi "underestimated" team differences with Formula E's Gen3 car

FE Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

