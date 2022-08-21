Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Quartararo 'on qualifying mode' in MotoGP Austrian GP

MotoGP / Austrian GP News
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year”

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says his ‘safe’ front tyre decision in the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix made his charge to victory “one of the hardest of the year”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year”

The Italian led every lap of Sunday’s Red Bull Ring race to claim his fourth victory of the season and third on the bounce to keep his championship hopes alive.

Bagnaia, who grabbed the holeshot from second on the grid, took the soft front tyre as he expected cooler conditions and possibly rain to affect Sunday’s grand prix.

But stable conditions meant he struggled with front locking on the soft, though was still able to beat Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo by 0.492s in the end.

“I’m very happy about today because it was one of the hardest of the year because I did the safest choice for the front tyre,” Bagnaia, now 44 points off the championship lead having been 91 adrift after the German GP in June, explained.

“But in these conditions today, finally it wasn’t the best choice. I was expecting some drop of rain or a drop of the temperature.

“But then everything was OK. So, maybe the hard was a bit better because I had a lot of problems with the front locking.

“But anyway, I’m really happy, we did another good job this weekend.

“My team did an incredible job this weekend. I was surprised to start like this because I wasn’t competitive till yesterday in FP4 because I was struggling to be fast.

“I think we did an enormous job yesterday, so I’m very happy.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati team-mate Jack Miller fought with Bagnaia in the early stages, launching an attack into the penultimate corner on lap seven of 28 as he felt he “had a bike good enough to fight for the victory”.

Miller was instantly repelled and ultimately dropped to third, having encountered grip issues on the left side of his soft front and medium rear Michelin tyres.

“Since we come back from that test in Barcelona we’ve been there or thereabouts, no matter the circumstances, with long laps or whatever included and we’ve been able to challenge for the podium,” said Miller, celebrating his fifth podium of the season.

“So, it’s been great. I had a fantastic bike today, a bike good enough to fight for the victory.

“I felt like I had to get that move done, he knew my intentions at that point because I had been behind Enea and we both had that soft front and I knew I needed to get some cooler air on that thing.

“So, I had a lunge and I wasn’t quite able to pull it off.

“I suffered a little bit to pull up after that and he was able to get the hammer down and creep out a tenth here, a tenth there.

“Later on the race I really started suffering quite a bit on the left hand corners, which were my stronger points at the beginning of the race.”

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
