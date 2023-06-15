Subscribe
Aleix Espargaro suffered foot fractures in Mugello MotoGP cycling spill

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro suffered a double fracture on the foot he injured in a cycling incident at the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, having undergone subsequent MRI scans last Monday.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

The one-time grand prix winner crashed while cycling at Mugello last Thursday and “destroyed” his heel.

Initial x-ray scans showed no fractures, though his foot did suffer from a lot of swelling.

Undergoing an MRI on Monday after the Italian GP – in which he finished sixth – it was found he had in fact suffered two fractures in his foot.

“So, the foot… it was good in Mugello because the first x-ray showed I had nothing, but I had a lot, a lot of pain during the weekend – probably the most painful ride I ever had in my career,” he said on Thursday ahead of the German GP.

“On Monday I did an MRI and [it found] I had two fractures, a big oedema [build-up of fluid] and the ligaments [are damaged] as well.

“The injury is quite high, quite bad. But it was normal.

“On Monday the foot was super big, I had a lot of pain. So, during these three days I did what I could.

“They [doctors] recommended to wear this [splint] boot, to not to walk, to not put the foot on the ground.

“Hopefully I will have less pain than Mugello due to the layout of Sachsenring.”

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Espargaro’s younger brother Pol was on the original entry list for the German GP, having been absent since FP2 of the opening round in Portugal following a violent crash that left him with multiple back and jaw fractures.

However, he has once again been ruled out. Aleix Espargaro is trying to convince him to visit the Dutch GP next week, but doesn’t expect he will be allowed to race.

“Pol’s situation, it makes me angry because I want him to come here and race,” he added.

“Pol is very sad, I was at his home yesterday and he was very, very sad. I prefer that he explains the situation.

“So, I’m pushing him a lot, to convince him to come on Saturday and Sunday of Assen to see the team, to see everybody, to talk to you guys and he can fly back home with me after the race.

“But for the moment, he doesn’t want to come but I think I will convince him. I don’t think so [that he will race].

“He’s doing tests every week, but if they didn’t allow him to race in Mugello, or to race in Germany, Assen is tomorrow. It’s going to be difficult.”

