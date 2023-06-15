Aleix Espargaro suffered foot fractures in Mugello MotoGP cycling spill
Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro suffered a double fracture on the foot he injured in a cycling incident at the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, having undergone subsequent MRI scans last Monday.
The one-time grand prix winner crashed while cycling at Mugello last Thursday and “destroyed” his heel.
Initial x-ray scans showed no fractures, though his foot did suffer from a lot of swelling.
Undergoing an MRI on Monday after the Italian GP – in which he finished sixth – it was found he had in fact suffered two fractures in his foot.
“So, the foot… it was good in Mugello because the first x-ray showed I had nothing, but I had a lot, a lot of pain during the weekend – probably the most painful ride I ever had in my career,” he said on Thursday ahead of the German GP.
“On Monday I did an MRI and [it found] I had two fractures, a big oedema [build-up of fluid] and the ligaments [are damaged] as well.
“The injury is quite high, quite bad. But it was normal.
“On Monday the foot was super big, I had a lot of pain. So, during these three days I did what I could.
“They [doctors] recommended to wear this [splint] boot, to not to walk, to not put the foot on the ground.
“Hopefully I will have less pain than Mugello due to the layout of Sachsenring.”
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing
Espargaro’s younger brother Pol was on the original entry list for the German GP, having been absent since FP2 of the opening round in Portugal following a violent crash that left him with multiple back and jaw fractures.
However, he has once again been ruled out. Aleix Espargaro is trying to convince him to visit the Dutch GP next week, but doesn’t expect he will be allowed to race.
“Pol’s situation, it makes me angry because I want him to come here and race,” he added.
“Pol is very sad, I was at his home yesterday and he was very, very sad. I prefer that he explains the situation.
“So, I’m pushing him a lot, to convince him to come on Saturday and Sunday of Assen to see the team, to see everybody, to talk to you guys and he can fly back home with me after the race.
“But for the moment, he doesn’t want to come but I think I will convince him. I don’t think so [that he will race].
“He’s doing tests every week, but if they didn’t allow him to race in Mugello, or to race in Germany, Assen is tomorrow. It’s going to be difficult.”
Morbidelli "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future
Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake”
Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP
Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP
Espargaro: Aprilia "nightmare" in wet felt like "flat tyre" in Argentina GP
Espargaro: Aprilia "nightmare" in wet felt like "flat tyre" in Argentina GP Espargaro: Aprilia "nightmare" in wet felt like "flat tyre" in Argentina GP
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph
Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now
Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now
Aprilia "not in control" of issue that took out two riders in Americas MotoGP
Aprilia "not in control" of issue that took out two riders in Americas MotoGP Aprilia "not in control" of issue that took out two riders in Americas MotoGP
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader
Latest news
Marquez insists Honda’s increased F1 involvement not harming MotoGP project
Marquez insists Honda’s increased F1 involvement not harming MotoGP project Marquez insists Honda’s increased F1 involvement not harming MotoGP project
Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches
Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches
Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF
Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF
Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres
Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.