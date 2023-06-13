Subscribe
Previous / Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP rounds with injury as Honda woes continue Next / The crisis point Honda has reached in MotoGP after its Mugello hell
MotoGP / Italian GP News

RNF's Fernandez had to finish Mugello MotoGP race with vomit in his helmet

RNF Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez has detailed the grizzly end to his MotoGP Italian Grand Prix after he vomited in his crash helmet in the final laps.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing

The Spaniard suffered a bruising weekend at Mugello, crashing heavily twice on Saturday – the second one seeing him hitting a barrier lining the track.

After qualifying 19th, Fernandez struggled to 17th in the race.

Having been unable to sleep much the night before the grand prix due to the pain from his crashes, Fernandez had been given medication by MotoGP doctors to help with this.

All of this, however, combined with the intense heat of the Mugello grand prix, led to him being sick in his crash helmet – which left his visor “dirty” and led to him almost tangling with Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez.

"Saturday was a very difficult day, I qualified very badly, but the truth is that this Sunday the pace was very good, I went out and I was with Maverick Vinales, with Miguel Oliveira, we were catching Aleix Espargaro,” Fernandez began.

“Our goal, is to be with the other Aprilias.

“However, at one point in the race, I was able to pass Fabio Di Giannantonio and I went after Maverick, who had got away a bit.

“I caught up with him and then, I don't know why, whether because of heat stroke, because of yesterday's crashes, because I was taking medication and I hardly slept tonight, but I started to feel bad, bad to the point of vomiting on the bike and having to slow down a bit.

“I tried to hold on but I almost took Augusto with me when he passed me, I couldn't see anything inside the helmet. I was riding with a dirty visor.”

Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing

Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fernandez added that “I don’t want to blame anyone, least of all the doctors” for his condition in the race, while admitting he “looked like Robocop” in the morning warm-up as he was so stiff on the bike.

Read Also:

Asked if pulling out of Sunday’s race ahead of time was an option, he replied: “No, not at any time, not even as a joke.

“There are many people working behind us and it would be disrespectful.

“In the end we are paid to race and no matter how bad you are you have to go out and show your face, and that's what I did - show my face for the team and for Aprilia. Until it blows up."

shares
comments

Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP rounds with injury as Honda woes continue

The crisis point Honda has reached in MotoGP after its Mugello hell
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Aleix Espargaro ‘hates seeing how easy’ Ducati MotoGP bike is to ride

Aleix Espargaro ‘hates seeing how easy’ Ducati MotoGP bike is to ride

MotoGP
Italian GP

Aleix Espargaro ‘hates seeing how easy’ Ducati MotoGP bike is to ride Aleix Espargaro ‘hates seeing how easy’ Ducati MotoGP bike is to ride

Isle of Man TT-winning FHO team eyeing World Superbike wildcard in 2023

Isle of Man TT-winning FHO team eyeing World Superbike wildcard in 2023

Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT-winning FHO team eyeing World Superbike wildcard in 2023 Isle of Man TT-winning FHO team eyeing World Superbike wildcard in 2023

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Marco Andretti “looking at” Acura IMSA GTP chance with WTRAndretti

Marco Andretti “looking at” Acura IMSA GTP chance with WTRAndretti

IMSA IMSA

Marco Andretti “looking at” Acura IMSA GTP chance with WTRAndretti Marco Andretti “looking at” Acura IMSA GTP chance with WTRAndretti

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

F1 Formula 1

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

Did Le Mans Balance of Performance change create an end that justified the means?

Did Le Mans Balance of Performance change create an end that justified the means?

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Did Le Mans Balance of Performance change create an end that justified the means? Did Le Mans Balance of Performance change create an end that justified the means?

McLaren not getting preoccupied over 2026 F1 engine talks

McLaren not getting preoccupied over 2026 F1 engine talks

F1 Formula 1

McLaren not getting preoccupied over 2026 F1 engine talks McLaren not getting preoccupied over 2026 F1 engine talks

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe