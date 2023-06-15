Subscribe
Previous / Aleix Espargaro ‘hates seeing how easy’ Ducati MotoGP bike is to ride Next / Aleix Espargaro suffered foot fractures in Mugello MotoGP cycling spill
MotoGP / German GP News

Morbidelli "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future

Franco Morbidelli says he was "standing up for myself" when he questioned his own Yamaha MotoGP future in an interview with Dorna Sports last weekend in Mugello.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

The 2020 championship runner-up is facing an uncertain MotoGP future as his Yamaha contract comes to an end at the conclusion of this season, with his results since last year not matching those of when he was part of Petronas SRT.

Morbidelli has repeatedly faced questions about his future in recent rounds, with the Italian telling Autosport in an exclusive interview at the French GP that he had full "trust" from Yamaha in securing a seat for 2024.

After last weekend's Italian GP, in which Morbidelli finished 10th ahead of team-mate Fabio Quartararo having also outqualified him, he was asked if this result was important in securing his Yamaha future.

When Morbidelli was asked: "Do you think results like that can help?" He replied: "To do what?"

The interviewer then said: "To secure another year with Yamaha?" Morbidelli responded: "Do I want to secure another year with Yamaha?"

Asked to explain his comments on Thursday ahead of this weekend's German Grand Prix, Morbidelli said: "That interview made a lot of noise, apparently. Many people spoke to me about that interview.

"So, it's anyway nice to stand up for myself and defend myself and make not only the journalists but also the press and the people realise that my speed at the moment is very acceptable, because it's matching the [2021] world champion's speed and is matching the speed of a guy who has always been able to make a huge difference on his team-mates.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"After this quarter of the championship, it's [his pace] very similar to mine. It looks like some of you were not realising that, and were asking me continuously if I was hoping for my contract to be renewed and if I was hoping Yamaha would keep me.

"It was nice to stand up for myself and open some eyes. About the future, we are discussing still.

"Nothing is clear. Gianluca Falcioni from VR46 is dealing with this very well, as always, as he has always done in my career.

"We have been together for a lot of years, I trust him fully, I trust VR46 fully. I believe that we are all going to take the best choice possible.

"It's no secret that I have a special care for Yamaha. I have always been in MotoGP basically with Yamaha, apart from the first year, and I have reached great results with Yamaha.

"I didn't reach the results I wanted to get with the factory Yamaha team. I'm planning on this and one of my objectives when I joined this team was this."

Read Also:

When asked if Yamaha was still his priority for 2024, Morbidelli said: "Yes. I'm waiting for the best choice possible, but if you want to know better you need to speak to Gianluca Falcioni."

Ahead of this weekend's Sachsenring race, Morbidelli is 13th in the standings on 46 points having achieved a best of fourth in the Argentina sprint and grand prix.

Quartararo is eighth on 54 points having tallied up a podium in the Americas GP in what has so far been a lacklustre campaign for Yamaha.

shares
comments

Aleix Espargaro ‘hates seeing how easy’ Ducati MotoGP bike is to ride

Aleix Espargaro suffered foot fractures in Mugello MotoGP cycling spill
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP German GP: Zarco leads Marquez in rain-hit FP1, Quartararo crashes

MotoGP German GP: Zarco leads Marquez in rain-hit FP1, Quartararo crashes

MotoGP
German GP

MotoGP German GP: Zarco leads Marquez in rain-hit FP1, Quartararo crashes MotoGP German GP: Zarco leads Marquez in rain-hit FP1, Quartararo crashes

Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake”

Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake”

MotoGP
German GP

Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake” Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake”

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Franco Morbidelli More
Franco Morbidelli
Morbidelli: Rossi’s mentorship “has kept me alive” through Yamaha MotoGP woes

Morbidelli: Rossi’s mentorship “has kept me alive” through Yamaha MotoGP woes

MotoGP
Italian GP

Morbidelli: Rossi’s mentorship “has kept me alive” through Yamaha MotoGP woes Morbidelli: Rossi’s mentorship “has kept me alive” through Yamaha MotoGP woes

Morbidelli “feels trust” from Yamaha over his MotoGP future

Morbidelli “feels trust” from Yamaha over his MotoGP future

MotoGP
Italian GP

Morbidelli “feels trust” from Yamaha over his MotoGP future Morbidelli “feels trust” from Yamaha over his MotoGP future

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Yamaha Factory Racing More
Yamaha Factory Racing
Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

MotoGP
Italian GP

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

Razgatlioglu 2024 MotoGP move off as he joins BMW in World Superbikes

Razgatlioglu 2024 MotoGP move off as he joins BMW in World Superbikes

MotoGP

Razgatlioglu 2024 MotoGP move off as he joins BMW in World Superbikes Razgatlioglu 2024 MotoGP move off as he joins BMW in World Superbikes

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Latest news

Marquez insists Honda’s increased F1 involvement not harming MotoGP project

Marquez insists Honda’s increased F1 involvement not harming MotoGP project

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Marquez insists Honda’s increased F1 involvement not harming MotoGP project Marquez insists Honda’s increased F1 involvement not harming MotoGP project

Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches

Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches

F1 Formula 1

Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches

Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF

Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF

WEC WEC

Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe