Previous / Moto3 rider Dupasquier in "very serious condition" after Mugello crash Next / Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after serious Mugello crash
Moto3 / Mugello Race report

Italian Moto3: Foggia beats Masia by 0.036s to win Mugello thriller

By:

Leopard’s Dennis Foggia fended off Jaume Masia by 0.036 seconds to claim his first win of 2021 in a thrilling Moto3 Italian Grand Prix.

Italian Moto3: Foggia beats Masia by 0.036s to win Mugello thriller

After the race it was announced Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier had tragically died from injuries sustained in a crash at the end of qualifying at Mugello on Saturday.

Following the incident, Dupasquier's Prustel GP team elected to withdraw Ryusei Yamanaka from the Italian GP.

Drama erupted on the opening lap of the race when Max Racing’s Adrian Fernandez ran into the back of VR46 Academy wildcard Alberto Surra at Turn 1, taking both down.

Further round the lap at the Casanova/Savelli section, Tech3 KTM rider Deniz Oncu highsided out of the race while behind him a similar crash for CIP’s Max Kofler ended up collecting Andrea Migno (Snipers Honda) and Avintia’s Carlos Tatay.

The marshals managed to clear the scene by the time the field came round on lap two, the battle for the lead typically chaotic at Mugello.

Across the first 16 of 20 laps championship leader Pedro Acosta, Leopard’s Foggia, Romano Fenati on the Max Racing Husqvarna, poleman Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Honda) and Petronas Sprinta Honda pair John McPhee and Darryn Binder all took turns heading the field.

The lead group onto the final two laps stood at 14 riders, with Jaume Masia on the Ajo KTM outdragging the pack into San Donato at the start of the penultimate tour.

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

But the Spaniard ran wide and allowed Fenati and Foggia to come through, while Acosta found himself down in 11th.

Fenati managed to eke out a handful of bike lengths over Foggia across the penultimate lap, but was powerless to stop Foggia blasting through into the lead at the start of the final tour.

Foggia was given crucial breathing space when Gresini’s Gabriel Rodrigo scythed past Fenati at Savelli.

Masia came through on Rodrigo into the Scarperia right-hander and managed to close the gap to Foggia into the final corner.

But Foggia was able to use the power of his Honda to keep the charging Masia at bay for his first win since Brno last year.

Rodrigo completed the podium for his first rostrum since Barcelona 2018, with Ayumu Sasaki – who was involved in the Dupasquier incident – was fourth on his Tech3 KTM ahead of Binder.

Fenati was sixth in the end ahead of McPhee, who was promoted two spots due to Acosta and Sergio Garcia (Aspar GASGAS) being demoted a place each for exceeding track limits on the last lap.

Poleman Suzuki completed the top 10, with the remaining points going to Snipers’ Filip Salac, CIP’s Kaito Toba, Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia KTM), Stefano Nepa (BOE Owlride KTM) and Gresini’s Jeremy Alcoba.

Acosta holds onto a sizable championship lead over team-mate Masia of 52 points, with Sasaki moving up to third a further two points adrift.

Italian Moto3 Grand Prix results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 20  
2 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 20 0.036
3 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo Honda 20 0.145
4 Japan Ayumu Sasaki KTM 20 0.240
5 South Africa Darryn Binder Honda 20 0.499
6 Italy Romano Fenati Husqvarna 20 0.711
7 United Kingdom John McPhee Honda 20 0.918
8 Spain Pedro Acosta KTM 20 0.745
9 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 20 0.861
10 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 20 0.963
11 Czech Republic Filip Salač Honda 20 1.080
12 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 20 1.351
13 Italy Niccolo Antonelli KTM 20 1.429
14 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 20 4.472
15 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Honda 20 12.491
16 Spain Xavier Artigas Honda 20 23.493
17 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 20 23.499
18 Italy Riccardo Rossi KTM 20 23.609
19 France Lorenzo Fellon Honda 20 23.774
20 Elia Bartolini KTM 20 39.959
21 Indonesia Andi Gilang Honda 20 40.023
22 Takuma Matsuyama Honda 20 40.035
  Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 0  
  Italy Andrea Migno Honda 0  
  Italy Alberto Surra KTM 0  
  Mexico Adrian Fernandez Husqvarna 0  
  Spain Carlos Tatay KTM 0  
  Austria Maximilian Kofler KTM 0  
Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash

Series Moto3
Event Mugello
Author Lewis Duncan

