Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after serious Mugello crash
Moto3 / Mugello News

Late Dupasquier’s Moto3 team vows to continue in his honour

By:

The late Jason Dupasquier’s Prustel GP Moto3 squad has vowed to continue racing in his honour following the 19-year-old’s tragic death last weekend.

Late Dupasquier’s Moto3 team vows to continue in his honour

The Swiss rider was involved in a horrible accident during qualifying for the Moto3 Italian Grand Prix and was airlifted to hospital in Florence in a very serious condition.

Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning and passed away surrounded by his family.

MotoGP held a one-minute silence ahead of Sunday’s race in Dupasquier’s memory, with his Prustel GP team in attendance.

The squad had withdrawn its other rider Ryusei Yamanaka from the earlier Moto3 race on Sunday.

Prustel GP boss Florian Prustel, who had also fielded Dupasquier in his rookie season last year, shared a tribute on Monday afternoon in which he vowed to continue racing in his fallen rider’s memory.

Reflecting on their “extraordinary partnership” and praising his “incredibly positive charisma”, Prustel said: “2020 was expected to be a challenging year for the Prustel GP team in sporting terms. Jason made his Moto3 debut in March 2020 at the GP of Qatar.

“For Jason Dupasquier and his last year’s team-mate, Barry Baltus, it was a strenuous rookie year for learning and catching up with the best riders in their class.

“In 2021, everything was different. The hard training over the winter months paid off and we had a sensational start to the season with both riders in the points in the first five races.

Jason Dupasquier, Carxpert PruestelGP

Jason Dupasquier, Carxpert PruestelGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We were looking forward to our home GP, full of excitement with our two riders Jason Dupasquier and the Japanese Ryusei Yamanaka.

“Now we have to return to Sachsenring without Jason. But we want to honour Jason and race for him.

“We are extremely proud of what Jason Dupasquier has given us during his time with the Prustel GP. Especially this year he was proving a great improvement, being constantly in the points.

“We firmly believe that he was close to his first podium in Moto3 World Championship. Now we want to go this last way together with him.

“We can’t tell you today what will happen next – but one thing is for sure, it will continue – for Jason!

“Always in our hearts – we are a family and Jason will remain in our hearts forever. Let’s stick together in this difficult time.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your support and messages.”

Though the team has vowed to continue, it’s not clear yet if it will be present in this weekend’s Catalan GP.

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after serious Mugello crash

Previous article

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after serious Mugello crash
MotoGP , Moto3
Mugello
Jason Dupasquier
Prustel GP
Lewis Duncan

