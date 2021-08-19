Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi grabs pole for #7 Toyota ahead of sister car
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Vanthoor hails "lap of my life" after shock Le Mans GTE Pro pole

By:

Dries Vanthoor described his Le Mans 24 Hours qualifying performance to beat the factories to the GTE Pro pole in his privateer HubAuto Porsche as the "lap of my life".

The Belgian, who is part of Audi's factory GT3 roster, explained that he got the maximum out of his Porsche 911 RSR-19 on the way to beating Ferrari driver Daniel Serra to the top spot in Thursday evening's Hyperpole session by nearly two tenths of a second.

"Normally I would always say I could go a little bit faster, but no, I don't think there was a lot more," said the 23-year-old, the younger brother of Porsche factory driver Laurens Vanthoor.

"We were told to go as fast as we could, and that's what I did."

Vanthoor took the pole on his second appearance at Le Mans with a 3m46.882s, which compared with Serra's 3m47.063s aboard the best of the factory AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

Nick Tandy was only three hundredths further back in the only Chevrolet Corvette C8.Rs to make it through to the Hyperpole session for the fastest six cars from first qualifying on Wednesday in each of the World Endurance Championship's four classes.

#72 Hub Auto Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Dries Vanthoor, Alvaro Parente, Maxime Martin

#72 Hub Auto Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Dries Vanthoor, Alvaro Parente, Maxime Martin

Photo by: Porsche

Vanthoor set his time on his second flying lap after the restart that followed a red flag, resulting from Kevin Estre's crash at Indianapolis in the #92 factory Manthey-run Porsche.

Serra set his mark right after the resumption, before going for a second run that failed to yield an improvement in his time.

Vanthoor described being on pole for the Taiwanese HubAuto squad ahead of the factory Porsches, Ferraris and Chevrolets as "pretty cool".

"I don't know what to say about how it feels, I have no words," he said.

"It is pretty crazy actually if you are fighting against the factory Porsches, Ferrari and Chevrolets that a private team can be on pole.

"It is a good thing for Porsche to show their customer thing is working."

Vanthoor's only previous Le Mans start came back in 2017 when he won the GTE Am class for the JMW Ferrari team together with Will Stevens and Rob Smith.

His accolades in the GT3 arena with Audi include winning the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 2019 and the Bathurst 12 Hours in 2018.

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
9 h
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Plus

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
12 h
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021
Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Plus

Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Plus

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

OPINION: Much attention in the build-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours is naturally devoted to the battle for outright honours. But the slim field in the Hypercar class as it gets established means the best battle will likely be found in an often-ignored division

WEC
Aug 11, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Plus

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year

WEC
Jul 24, 2021

