Subscribe
Previous / Button felt joining Le Mans NASCAR entry was "mistake", now "loves" it Next / Live updates: Le Mans 24 Hours 2023
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Top-five finish for Peugeot at Le Mans would be like win, says Vergne

A top-five finish for the Peugeot 9X8 on its Le Mans 24 Hours debut would “feel like a win”, according to ex-Formula 1 driver Jean-Eric Vergne. 

Gary Watkins
By:
#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne, #94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller

The former Toro Rosso driver insisted that a finish in the top five in the double-points round of the World Endurance Championship is a realistic target for the French manufacturer, even though it ended up slowest in qualifying of the five major car makers racing in the Hypercar class at Le Mans. 

“If we don’t have any technical issues and we don’t make any mistakes then a top-five is realistic,” he said. 

“If that happens it will feel like a win - but it is a big if. We have to make a strong race with no mistakes and pray a little bit that things go our way. 

“The most important thing is to finish and spend as little time as possible in the garage. We know that so much can happen in this race.”

Vergne, who shares the #93 9X8 with Paul di Resta and Mikkel Jensen, believes that Peugeot will be closer to the pace in the race than its qualifying performance suggests. 

“From what we have seen our race pace looks much stronger than our qualifying pace,” he explained. 

“The car feels good on a long run. Against the other cars we are not as far off as it looks.”

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Jean-Eric Vergne

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Jean-Eric Vergne

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Vergne expressed surprise that Peugeot’s rivals were able to make much bigger gains between free practice and qualifying than the French manufacturer. 

“It looks like the others have a magic button in their cars; they fly away, they are in another category,” he said.

Peugeot was more than two seconds from the pace in 10th and 11th positions after Wednesday evening's first qualifying session. 

Read Also:

That followed the best of the 9X8s ending up only six tenths behind in the opening session of the test day and the first session of free practice.

Real progress has been made with the 9X8 since its last WEC appearance at Spa at the end of April, according to the Frenchman.

The car is in a “happier place” around the 8.47-mile Circuit de la Sarthe at Le Mans than in previous WEC rounds, according to Vergne.

“Everything feels better, better in the high-speed corners, and the traction feels way better,” he explained.  

“We’ve worked on that because it was a clear weakness. Smooth tracks fit us better. It helps with the ride, which is something we have needed to improve.” 

Peugeot's best result this year was a fifth place at Portimao in mid-April for the #94 9X8 shared by Loic Duval, Nico Muller and Gustavo Menezes.

shares
comments

Related video

Button felt joining Le Mans NASCAR entry was "mistake", now "loves" it

Live updates: Le Mans 24 Hours 2023
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
United Autosports to join IMSA in 2024 after WEC axes LMP2 class

United Autosports to join IMSA in 2024 after WEC axes LMP2 class

IMSA

United Autosports to join IMSA in 2024 after WEC axes LMP2 class United Autosports to join IMSA in 2024 after WEC axes LMP2 class

WEC reveals 2024 calendar, Imola replaces Monza

WEC reveals 2024 calendar, Imola replaces Monza

WEC

WEC reveals 2024 calendar, Imola replaces Monza WEC reveals 2024 calendar, Imola replaces Monza

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Jean-Eric Vergne More
Jean-Eric Vergne
Vergne: DS Penske "not there yet" despite Hyderabad FE win

Vergne: DS Penske "not there yet" despite Hyderabad FE win

Formula E

Vergne: DS Penske "not there yet" despite Hyderabad FE win Vergne: DS Penske "not there yet" despite Hyderabad FE win

FE drivers praise Hyderabad track layout, unimpressed by facilities

FE drivers praise Hyderabad track layout, unimpressed by facilities

Formula E

FE drivers praise Hyderabad track layout, unimpressed by facilities FE drivers praise Hyderabad track layout, unimpressed by facilities

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Peugeot Sport More
Peugeot Sport
Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return

Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return

WEC

Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return Peugeot keeping focus on reliability above performance for Le Mans return

Peugeot reveals special livery for Le Mans 24 Hours

Peugeot reveals special livery for Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Peugeot reveals special livery for Le Mans 24 Hours Peugeot reveals special livery for Le Mans 24 Hours

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Plus
Plus
WEC
Monza

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3 Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car after hour 3

Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans

Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans Pain for Cadillac in crash-filled early stages at Le Mans

Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint

Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint Bagnaia “started the panic” in rain threat in MotoGP Italian GP sprint

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1 Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota leads Ferrari, early Cadillac shunt in hour 1

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Quentin Spurring

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Autosport Staff

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
James Newbold

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap? Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Autosport Staff

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
James Newbold

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe