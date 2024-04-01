DS Penske retained the positive from Tokyo
The first race in the history of Formula E in Japan allowed Jean-Éric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne to continue fine-tuning their electric cars, even if battery problems marred the Franco-American team's weekend.
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23
DPPI
Although the weather conditions were very difficult on the eve of the race, the first Tokyo E-Prix was a success from an organisational point of view.
The consequence of the heavy rain that fell until lunchtime on Friday simply encouraged the drivers to be cautious during the first practice sessions, on a track that was still waterlogged.
At DS Penske, it wasn't the rain that caused Vandoorne problems, but rather the battery in his electric single-seater. This is a component common to all cars, and its failure meant that it had to be replaced.
Fortunately, the following morning, the sun was out again, and although the track was still a little damp in places, the level of grip was much more even. The set-up of the single-seaters could then be fine-tuned, and the two DS Penske cars, in caution mode, were in the middle of the timesheets.
Still having to find solutions in sector one, Vergne finished the second session in ninth place, with Vandoorne 11th. In qualifying, the two DS E-TENSE FE23s were both in Group B, but the configuration of the session prevented them from reaching the quarter-finals. Still hampered by battery problems, Vandoorne once again had to replace it.
A race that could have paid off
Starting from 13th and 18th on the grid, the DS Penske drivers knew that they would have to call on all their experience to try and gain places.
But on this bumpy circuit, where a break can even cause the cars to take off completely, it's not easy to find grip.
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23
Photo by: DPPI
Fortunately, energy management is an effective lever for those who know how to use it wisely. In this context, the driver and race engineer duo is very important, and we can see at the end of the first third of the race that 'JEV' waited for the drivers behind him to switch to their attack mode before triggering his own.
It was a strategy that paid off, as he came within touching distance of the points, while Stoffel Vandoorne hovered between 12th and 17th. His hopes of breaking into the top 10 were still alive, especially as there was still an Attack mode to be taken.
But an accident between Nyck de Vries and Lucas di Grassi caused the safety car to come out. All the gaps were thus reduced to nothing.
The neutralisation of the race resulted in the race being extended by two laps, which quickly froze the positions to ensure energy demand.
Vergne finally crossed the line in 11th position, with Vandoorne 16th. It was a frustrating finish and confirmation that Formula E can sometimes be cruel.
The two races at Misano (Italy) in a fortnight will be an opportunity for the DS Penske Team to demonstrate its true level.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Positive Formula E weekend for DS Penske in Saudi Arabia
Why optimism remains at Formula E “underdogs” DS Penske
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
DS Penske ready for a new challenge
DS Penske in a virtuous circle ahead of Saudi Arabia Formula E round
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon
Latest news
Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a bicycle puncture while riding it' - Robson
How a former F1 engineer aims to make motorsport a more diverse world
McLaren reshuffles F1 technical team as Sanchez leaves after three months
Cadillac confirms two-driver Hypercar line-up as Imola WEC entry list announced
Autosport Plus
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments