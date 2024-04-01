All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula E Tokyo ePrix

DS Penske retained the positive from Tokyo

The first race in the history of Formula E in Japan allowed Jean-Éric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne to continue fine-tuning their electric cars, even if battery problems marred the Franco-American team's weekend.

Didier Laurent
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

DPPI

Although the weather conditions were very difficult on the eve of the race, the first Tokyo E-Prix was a success from an organisational point of view.

The consequence of the heavy rain that fell until lunchtime on Friday simply encouraged the drivers to be cautious during the first practice sessions, on a track that was still waterlogged.

At DS Penske, it wasn't the rain that caused Vandoorne problems, but rather the battery in his electric single-seater. This is a component common to all cars, and its failure meant that it had to be replaced.

Fortunately, the following morning, the sun was out again, and although the track was still a little damp in places, the level of grip was much more even. The set-up of the single-seaters could then be fine-tuned, and the two DS Penske cars, in caution mode, were in the middle of the timesheets.

Still having to find solutions in sector one, Vergne finished the second session in ninth place, with Vandoorne 11th. In qualifying, the two DS E-TENSE FE23s were both in Group B, but the configuration of the session prevented them from reaching the quarter-finals. Still hampered by battery problems, Vandoorne once again had to replace it.

A race that could have paid off

Starting from 13th and 18th on the grid, the DS Penske drivers knew that they would have to call on all their experience to try and gain places.

But on this bumpy circuit, where a break can even cause the cars to take off completely, it's not easy to find grip.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Photo by: DPPI

Fortunately, energy management is an effective lever for those who know how to use it wisely. In this context, the driver and race engineer duo is very important, and we can see at the end of the first third of the race that 'JEV' waited for the drivers behind him to switch to their attack mode before triggering his own.

It was a strategy that paid off, as he came within touching distance of the points, while Stoffel Vandoorne hovered between 12th and 17th. His hopes of breaking into the top 10 were still alive, especially as there was still an Attack mode to be taken.

But an accident between Nyck de Vries and Lucas di Grassi caused the safety car to come out. All the gaps were thus reduced to nothing.

The neutralisation of the race resulted in the race being extended by two laps, which quickly froze the positions to ensure energy demand.

Vergne finally crossed the line in 11th position, with Vandoorne 16th. It was a frustrating finish and confirmation that Formula E can sometimes be cruel.

The two races at Misano (Italy) in a fortnight will be an opportunity for the DS Penske Team to demonstrate its true level.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Mortara: Software issue behind Formula E Tokyo energy overuse 15m from line
Next article How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Didier Laurent
DS Penske raring to go for Sao Paulo Formula E

DS Penske raring to go for Sao Paulo Formula E

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
DS Penske raring to go for Sao Paulo Formula E
DS Penske confident after Valencia Formula E tests

DS Penske confident after Valencia Formula E tests

Formula E
Valencia Pre-Season Testing
DS Penske confident after Valencia Formula E tests
DS Penske well prepared for season 10

DS Penske well prepared for season 10

Formula E
Valencia Pre-Season Testing
DS Penske well prepared for season 10
Jean-Eric Vergne
More from
Jean-Eric Vergne
Positive Formula E weekend for DS Penske in Saudi Arabia

Positive Formula E weekend for DS Penske in Saudi Arabia

Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Positive Formula E weekend for DS Penske in Saudi Arabia
Why optimism remains at Formula E “underdogs” DS Penske

Why optimism remains at Formula E “underdogs” DS Penske

Formula E
Why optimism remains at Formula E “underdogs” DS Penske
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
DS Penske
More from
DS Penske
DS Penske ready for a new challenge

DS Penske ready for a new challenge

Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
DS Penske ready for a new challenge
DS Penske in a virtuous circle ahead of Saudi Arabia Formula E round

DS Penske in a virtuous circle ahead of Saudi Arabia Formula E round

Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
DS Penske in a virtuous circle ahead of Saudi Arabia Formula E round
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Seoul ePrix I
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

Latest news

Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a bicycle puncture while riding it' - Robson

Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a bicycle puncture while riding it' - Robson

F1 Formula 1
Improving Williams F1 team 'like fixing a bicycle puncture while riding it' - Robson
How a former F1 engineer aims to make motorsport a more diverse world

How a former F1 engineer aims to make motorsport a more diverse world

MISC General
How a former F1 engineer aims to make motorsport a more diverse world
McLaren reshuffles F1 technical team as Sanchez leaves after three months

McLaren reshuffles F1 technical team as Sanchez leaves after three months

F1 Formula 1
McLaren reshuffles F1 technical team as Sanchez leaves after three months
Cadillac confirms two-driver Hypercar line-up as Imola WEC entry list announced

Cadillac confirms two-driver Hypercar line-up as Imola WEC entry list announced

WEC WEC
Cadillac confirms two-driver Hypercar line-up as Imola WEC entry list announced

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe