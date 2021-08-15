Tickets Subscribe
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans test day Testing report

Le Mans test day: Glickenhaus tops test ahead of Toyota

Glickenhaus topped the pre-event test day for next week's Le Mans 24 Hours after a late run from Olivier Pla put the #708 car ahead of both Toyotas.

Pla posted a 3m29.115s aboard the #708 Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH to knock Toyota off the top spot in the official test leading into race week for the Le Mans 24 Hours double-points World Endurance Championship round.

The lap from the Frenchman set with just less than 10 minutes of the afternoon session to go put him two tenths up on Mike Conway's 3m39.340s in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.

Kazuki Nakajima was a further three tenths behind in the second of the Toyota Le Mans Hypercars with a 3m29.622s set at the end of the nine hours of testing on Sunday.

Nicolas Lapierre took fourth position overall with his afternoon best of 3m30.111s in the Alpine-Gibson A480s grandfathered LMP1 car that has joined the LMHs from Toyota and Glickenhaus in the WEC this year.

The second Glickenhaus brought up the rear of the five-car Hypercar field on a 3m30.924s from Romain Dumas.

All five cars in the Hypercar class improved on their morning times at the test on Sunday, the second Glickenhaus by five seconds.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

The LMP2 class was led by Paul-Loup Chatin in the IDEC Sport ORECA-Gibson 07, which ended up on a 3m31.015s at the end of the five-hour afternoon session.

Will Stevens was less than two hundredths behind in the Panis Racing ORECAS with a 3m31.120s.

Third place went to the best of the WRT ORECAs in the hands of Louis Deletraz, who was three tenths back from the class pacesetters on a 3m31.448s.

United Autosports took the next two places in class with Paul di Resta and Filipe Albuquerque after leading the way in the morning.

WeatherTech Racing led GTE Pro in the afternoon session with its Proton-run Porsche 911 RSR.

Earl Bamber was set a 3m52.938s, which was just three hundredths off the times set by the factory Manthey-run Porsches in the morning session.

Kevin Estre's 3m52.901s in the sister car stood as the fastest time of the day in class, just ahead of Gianmari Bruni's 3m52.904s.

#48 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Paul Lafargue, Paul-Loup Chatin, Patrick Pilet

#48 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Paul Lafargue, Paul-Loup Chatin, Patrick Pilet

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Bamber's lap put him third in the times for the day ahead of Ferrari driver James Calado, who ended up on a 3m53.080s.

Miguel Molina was just behind on a 3m53.091s in the sister AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

The Chevrolet Corvette C8.Rs brought up the rear of the class, team-mates Tommy Milner and Nick Tandy ending up just seven hundredths apart on 3m53.440s and 3m53.447s respectively in the #64 car.

Nicky Catsburg managed a 3m54.281s in the #63 sister car before it underwent a change of engine and gearbox as a result of an electronic glitch.

Harry Tincknell ended up fastest in GTE Am for the Proton team at the end of his first day behind the wheel of a Porsche racing car.

The two-time Le Mans class winner got down to a 3m54.472s aboard his 911 RSR, which compared with a 3m54.502s Project 1 Porsche driver Riccardo Pera.

Track action resumes at Le Mans on Wednesday with three-hours of free practice starting 2pm local time, before the 60-minute first qualifying session begins at 7:00pm.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021
Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Plus

Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Plus

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

OPINION: Much attention in the build-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours is naturally devoted to the battle for outright honours. But the slim field in the Hypercar class as it gets established means the best battle will likely be found in an often-ignored division

WEC
Aug 11, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Plus

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year

WEC
Jul 24, 2021
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How an ingenious fix prevented a movie legend from winning Le Mans Plus

How an ingenious fix prevented a movie legend from winning Le Mans

It's one of the great what-if stories in Le Mans history. Paul Newman finished second in the 24 Hours in 1979, but it could easily have been a famous victory were it not for the resourcefulness of the late Manfred Kremer

Le Mans
Apr 13, 2021
The big questions over LMDh/LMH parity at Le Mans Plus

The big questions over LMDh/LMH parity at Le Mans

Excitement over the influx of manufacturers to the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours is understandable. But when balanced against each other, will LMDh and LMH be a short-lived unity?

Le Mans
Apr 7, 2021
Top 10 Le Mans Ferraris ranked: Testa Rossa, P4, 312 PB and more Plus

Top 10 Le Mans Ferraris ranked: Testa Rossa, P4, 312 PB and more

Ahead of Ferrari’s eagerly-anticipated comeback to the top tier of sportscar racing in 2023, here are how its previous efforts stack up when it comes to its greatest Le Mans 24 Hours contenders

Le Mans
Apr 1, 2021

