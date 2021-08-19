Tickets Subscribe
Vanthoor hails "lap of my life" after shock Le Mans GTE Pro pole
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Le Mans 24h: FP4 headed by #8 Toyota from Alpine

By:

Alpine split the Toyotas in the final practice ahead of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours, the blue riband round of the World Endurance Championship.

Le Mans 24h: FP4 headed by #8 Toyota from Alpine

Nicolas Lapierre got within three tenths of Kazuki Nakajima's time-topping Toyota during the fourth period of free practice that followed the Hyperpole qualifying session.

Nakajima set the pace from the beginning of Thursday evening's night session in the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID, ending up on a 3m27.994s.

Lapierre posted an improvement with 40 minutes to go, getting down to a 3m28.280s aboard the Alpine-Gibson A480.

Pole winner Kamui Kobayashi improved to a 3m29.567s late in the session but remained third in the #7 Toyota.

Ryan Briscoe ended up fastest of the two Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMHs with a 3m30.309s.

Franco Colapinto took LMP2 honours in the G-Drive Racing's lead entry.

The Argentinian took the top spot with 3m31.414s set early in the session aboard his Aurus-badged ORECA-07 Gibson.

That put him nearly half a second up on Job van Uitert's 3m31.862sin the TDS-run Racing Team Nederland ORECA.

Filipe Albuquerque claimed third spot for United Autosports ahead of Gabriel Aubry's Panis Racing-run PR1 Mathiasen ORECA.

 

Laurens Vanthoor, older brother of class pole winner Dries, led the way in GTE Pro for the privateer WeatherTech Racing Porsche squad.

The Belgian's 3m48.246s aboard the Proton-run WeatherTech Porsche 911 RSR put him a second clear of Gianmaria Bruni in the only factory Porsche to take part in the session.

Bruni's 3m49.334s had leapfrogged him to the top of the times ahead of the two Chevrolet Corvette C8.Rs halfway through the session.

Antonio Garcia ended up third with a 3m49.406s ahead of Alexander Sims, who was just behind on 3m49.684s.

The pole-winning HubAuto Porsche claimed fifth in Maxime Martin's hands ahead of the two AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

GTE Am honours went to the AF Ferrari of Nicklas Nielsen, who was just over a tenth up on Optimum-run Inception Racing Ferrari in Ben Barnicoat's hands.

The session was halted 15 minutes before its two-hour duration was complete when Ollie Millroy put the Inception Ferrari in the barriers at the Ford Chicane.

Fifty-eight of the 62 cars entered for the race took part in FP4.

Those missing included the #92 factory Porsche crashed by Kevin Estre during Hyperpole qualifying.

Track action resumes at Le Mans at 1130 local time with the 15-minute warm-up session ahead of the 1600 race start of the 89th edition of the 24 Hours.

Le Mans 24 Hours - FP4 results

Cla # Drivers Class Laps Time Gap
1 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		HYPERCAR 27 3'27.994  
2 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		HYPERCAR 23 3'28.280 0.286
3 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		HYPERCAR 28 3'29.567 1.573
4 709 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Romain Dumas 		HYPERCAR 13 3'30.309 2.315
5 26 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		LMP2 23 3'31.414 3.420
6 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		LMP2 27 3'31.862 3.868
7 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		LMP2 19 3'32.006 4.012
8 24 United States Patrick Kelly
France Gabriel Aubry
Switzerland Simon Trummer 		LMP2 27 3'32.209 4.215
9 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		LMP2 26 3'32.223 4.229
10 41 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
China Ye Yifei 		LMP2 17 3'32.324 4.330
11 28 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		LMP2 26 3'32.377 4.383
12 70 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato 		LMP2 26 3'32.744 4.750
13 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle 		LMP2 22 3'33.209 5.215
14 31 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi 		LMP2 26 3'33.238 5.244
15 32 France Nico Jamin
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
Venezuela Manuel Maldonado 		LMP2 18 3'33.366 5.372
16 48 France Paul Lafargue
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Patrick Pilet 		LMP2 24 3'34.135 6.141
17 82 Ireland Ryan Cullen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		LMP2 18 3'34.310 6.316
18 65 France Julien Canal
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Australia James Allen 		LMP2 9 3'34.332 6.338
19 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United States Ricky Taylor
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		LMP2 26 3'34.366 6.372
20 25 United States John Falb
Spain Roberto Merhi
Portugal Rui Andrade 		LMP2 23 3'34.409 6.415
21 49 Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Denmark Jan Magnussen
Denmark Kevin Magnussen 		LMP2 12 3'34.701 6.707
22 23 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd 		LMP2 18 3'34.899 6.905
23 30 Austria Rene Binder
Mexico Memo Rojas
France Tristan Gommendy 		LMP2 22 3'35.017 7.023
24 1 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser 		LMP2 26 3'35.462 7.468
25 21 Sweden Henrik Hedman
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		LMP2 15 3'35.875 7.881
26 708 Brazil Pipo Derani
France Franck Mailleux
France Olivier Pla 		HYPERCAR 8 3'36.178 8.184
27 39 France Vincent Capillaire
France Arnold Robin
France Maxime Robin 		LMP2 26 3'36.604 8.610
28 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
Slovakia Matej Konopka 		LMP2 22 3'43.383 15.389
29 74 United Kingdom James Winslow
Australia John Corbett
Belgium Tom Cloet 		LMP2 5 3'44.020 16.026
30 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		LMGTE PRO 22 3'48.246 20.252
31 84 Japan Takuma Aoki
Belgium Nigel Bailly
France Matthieu Lahaye 		INNOVATIVE CAR 21 3'48.747 20.753
32 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		LMGTE PRO 22 3'49.334 21.340
33 63 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		LMGTE PRO 26 3'49.603 21.609
34 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		LMGTE PRO 25 3'49.684 21.690
35 72 Belgium Dries Vanthoor
Portugal Alvaro Parente
Belgium Maxime Martin 		LMGTE PRO 22 3'50.886 22.892
36 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
France Côme Ledogar 		LMGTE PRO 6 3'51.473 23.479
37 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		LMGTE AM 25 3'51.561 23.567
38 71 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		LMGTE AM 19 3'51.692 23.698
39 99 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Thailand Vutthikorn Inthrapuvasak
France Florian Latorre 		LMGTE AM 22 3'51.736 23.742
40 18 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Germany Marco Seefried 		LMGTE AM 19 3'51.758 23.764
41 66 France Thomas Neubauer
United States Rodrigo Sales
United Kingdom Jody Fannin 		LMGTE AM 24 3'51.838 23.844
42 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		LMGTE AM 20 3'52.053 24.059
43 46 Norway Dennis Olsen
Norway Anders Buchardt
United States Robby Foley 		LMGTE AM 22 3'52.268 24.274
44 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell 		LMGTE AM 20 3'52.311 24.317
45 52 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina
United Kingdom Sam Bird 		LMGTE PRO 7 3'52.821 24.827
46 80 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Rino Mastronardi
United Kingdom Callum Ilott 		LMGTE AM 25 3'52.900 24.906
47 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Australia Scott Andrews
Denmark Mikkel Jensen 		LMGTE AM 23 3'52.928 24.934
48 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		LMGTE AM 22 3'53.299 25.305
49 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Italy Francesco Castellacci 		LMGTE AM 23 3'53.415 25.421
50 388 Germany Pierre Ehret
Germany Christian Hook
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		LMGTE AM 20 3'53.437 25.443
51 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera 		LMGTE AM 13 3'53.525 25.531
52 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		LMGTE AM 19 3'53.560 25.566
53 88 France Julien Andlauer
United States Dominique Bastien
Germany Lance David Arnold 		LMGTE AM 11 3'54.202 26.208
54 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting 		LMGTE AM 25 3'54.517 26.523
55 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		LMGTE AM 5 3'54.808 26.814
56 55 United Kingdom Duncan Cameron
South Africa David Perel
Ireland Matthew Griffin 		LMGTE AM 24 3'54.843 26.849
57 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Paolo Ruberti
Italy Raffaele Giammaria 		LMGTE AM 24 3'55.421 27.427
58 69 Germany Robert Renauer
Germany Ralf Bohn
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen 		LMGTE AM 23 3'56.899 28.905
59 17 United States Dwight Merriman
France Thomas Laurent
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		LMP2 0    
60 33 United States Ben Keating
Luxembourg Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		LMGTE AM 0    
61 92 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani
Denmark Michael Christensen 		LMGTE PRO 0    
62 95 United Kingdom John Hartshorne
United Kingdom Ollie Hancock
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		LMGTE AM 0    
