Previous / Le Mans 24h: FP4 headed by #8 Toyota from Alpine Next / The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

IDEC Sport withdraws #17 LMP2 entry after Le Mans practice shunt

By:

IDEC Sport's #17 ORECA LMP2 entry has been withdrawn from this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours following a heavy crash in Thursday's Free Practice 3 session.

IDEC Sport withdraws #17 LMP2 entry after Le Mans practice shunt

The car that was due to be shared by Ryan Dalziel, Thomas Laurent and Dwight Merriman has been scratched from the entry for the French endurance classic after American amateur driver Merriman's shunt approaching the Dunlop chicane.

It means the LMP2 class is down to 24 cars, and the total grid to 61 cars, for the World Endurance Championship blue riband.

The decision follows a tumultuous week for the Era Motorsport-backed IDEC entry, which began when Merriman's regular IMSA co-driver Kyle Tilley was forced to withdraw from the #17 line-up with a shoulder injury.

Era's statement revealed that a replacement driver was found, only for the unnamed individual to test positive for COVID-19, before 2017 LMP2 class winner and ex-Rebellion LMP1 driver Laurent was subsequently drafted in.

The team had already been forced to rebuild its ORECA 07 Gibson around a spare tub following an Merriman's accident during last Sunday's test day, but was able to complete Wednesday's pair of practice sessions and first qualifying without major dramas, securing 16th on the LMP2 grid.

However, Merriman's crash on Thursday prompted the final decision to withdraw the car.

It marks the second year in a row that Merriman has missed the race, after he was withdrawn from the lineup last year following a Free Practice 2 crash and replaced by Porsche veteran Patrick Pilet.

“It's heartbreaking to be pulling out of Le Mans before we even got a chance to race, but I know we're doing the right thing,” said Tilley.

#17 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Dwight Merriman, Kyle Tilley, Ryan Dalziel

#17 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Dwight Merriman, Kyle Tilley, Ryan Dalziel

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We had high hopes going into the event, but with a handful of unfortunate events in the span of a few days, this year's race week has been a constant uphill battle.

"After a last-minute driver swap, a new chassis, and a second on-track incident, we had to make the tough call: If we don't feel 100 percent confident going into this race, we feel we have the responsibility to our competitors not to run.”

The sister IDEC Sport car, the #48 machine of Pilet, Paul Lafargue and Paul-Loup Chatin, secured 10th on the LMP2 grid on Wednesday after Chatin's high-speed off at Tetre Rouge.

Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
WeatherTech Porsche lacking top speed compared to works cars 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans

WeatherTech Porsche lacking top speed compared to works cars

Laurent lands last-minute Le Mans 24 Hours return with IDEC Sport 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Laurent lands last-minute Le Mans 24 Hours return with IDEC Sport

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero Plus
Super Formula

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class Plus

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
49m
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
21 h
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Plus

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021
Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Plus

Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Plus

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

OPINION: Much attention in the build-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours is naturally devoted to the battle for outright honours. But the slim field in the Hypercar class as it gets established means the best battle will likely be found in an often-ignored division

WEC
Aug 11, 2021

