Previous / What could have been: A Williams F1 tester's Le Mans near-misses
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Practice report

Le Mans 24h: Alpine quickest in disrupted FP3 as Toyota #8 crashes

By:

The #36 Alpine A480-Gibson of Nicolas Lapierre, Andre Negrao and Matthieu Vaxiviere topped the third Le Mans 24 Hours practice session as Kazuki Nakajima crashed the #8 Toyota at Indianapolis.

Le Mans 24h: Alpine quickest in disrupted FP3 as Toyota #8 crashes

In the final minutes of Thursday's three-hour session, Lapierre demoted Mike Conway's #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID with a late flyer of 3m26.594s in the grandfathered LMP1 machine that raced last year as the ORECA R13 under the Rebellion banner.

Conway had set his 3m28.064s benchmark early in the three-hour session, which was marred by two red flags and multiple yellows as several drivers got caught out in the relatively cool conditions.

In the final half hour, Nakajima went off the road in the left-hand part of Indianapolis, damaging the rear of his car against the barriers but ultimately recovering his car to the pits.

After his session-topping lap, Lapierre was lucky to avoid a similar fate when he went off in the same spot.

The first red flag was caused when Dwight Merriman lost control of his #17 IDEC Sport ORECA LMP2 car under braking for the Dunlop chicane at the end of the first hour, the American clattering hard into the wall.

Juan Pablo Montoya then had a similar incident at the same corner, bringing out the second red flag when his #21 DragonSpeed ORECA turned sharp right into the wall and sustained severe front-end damage.

Beyond those stoppages, other incidents prevented several drivers from improving their times. Conway's team-mate Jose Maria Lopez in the #7 Toyota was on course to lower the Briton's benchmark only to be thwarted by a yellow in the final sector.

Early in the session, Brendon Hartley clocked a time of 3m28.260s in the #8 Toyota, which ended up being good for third.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar, Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar, Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Glickenhaus only joined the session one hour in after new Pipo engines were installed in both 007 LMH cars.

Olivier Pla took the #708 entry to fourth with a 3m28.728s, while the #709 sister car didn't set a competitive laptime and appeared to suffer a fresh engine issue in the closing minutes of FP3.

In LMP2, qualifying pace-setter Antonio Felix Da Costa took the #38 Jota ORECA to the top of the timesheets in the final minutes with a 3m.30.507s lap, which he followed with an even quicker 3m30.213s.

This demoted Fabio Scherer, who had set a 3m30.660s at the end of the second hour aboard the #22 United Autosports ORECA that currently leads the World Endurance Championship points standings.

In the #31 sister entry, a one-off car put together for Le Mans, Paul di Resta grabbed third with a 3m31.144s in the final hour that put him above the #65 Panis Racing car of James Allen and Robin Frijns in the #41 WRT entry.

GTE Pro was again topped by the #92 factory Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Kevin Estre, who beat his own early benchmark of 3m48.857s with a 3m48.126s in the second hour.

Estre headed a Weissach clean sweep of the top three places, with Earl Bamber steering the Proton-run Weathertech Racing Porsche to second, over a second down on Estre with a 3m49.435s, but three tenths quicker than the #91 works Porsche of Richard Lietz.

Alessandro Pier Guidi was fourth in the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, narrowly ahead of stablemate Daniel Serra's #52 machine and the HubAuto Porsche of Dries Vanthoor.

#72 Hub Auto Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Dries Vanthoor, Alvaro Parente, Maxime Martin

#72 Hub Auto Racing Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE Pro, Dries Vanthoor, Alvaro Parente, Maxime Martin

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Corvette Racing brought up the rear of the class courtesy of Tommy Milner in the #64 Corvette C8.R and Nicky Catsburg in the #63 machine, which was crashed approaching the Porsche Curves by Antonio Garcia.

Porsche also dominated the GTE Am division, with Julien Andlauer posting a late 3m50.167s to go quickest in the #88 Dempsey Proton 911 - and fourth overall among the GT runners.

His effort was 0.6s quicker than fellow Porsche ace Matteo Cairoli in the #56 Team Project 1 entry, while Matt Campbell (#77 Dempsey Proton) and Harry Tincknell (#99 Proton) completed a 911 clean sweep of the top four. 

Action continues at 9:00pm local time for Hyperpole, in which the fastest six cars in each class from last night's Q1 session will battle for pole, immediately followed by night practice.

Le Mans 24 Hours - FP3 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Laps Time Gap
1 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 29 3'26.594  
2 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 34 3'28.064 1.470
3 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 27 3'28.260 1.666
4 708 Brazil Pipo Derani
France Franck Mailleux
France Olivier Pla 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 14 3'28.728 2.134
5 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 32 3'30.213 3.619
6 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Oreca 07 LMP2 32 3'30.660 4.066
7 23 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd 		Oreca 07 LMP2 35 3'31.144 4.550
8 65 France Julien Canal
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Australia James Allen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 30 3'31.358 4.764
9 31 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 36 3'31.381 4.787
10 41 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
China Ye Yifei 		Oreca 07 LMP2 22 3'31.865 5.271
11 82 Ireland Ryan Cullen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		Oreca 07 LMP2 38 3'31.909 5.315
12 21 Sweden Henrik Hedman
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		Oreca 07 LMP2 24 3'32.178 5.584
13 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle 		Oreca 07 LMP2 26 3'32.188 5.594
14 17 United States Dwight Merriman
France Thomas Laurent
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		Oreca 07 LMP2 7 3'32.347 5.753
15 25 United States John Falb
Spain Roberto Merhi
Portugal Rui Andrade 		Aurus 01 LMP2 33 3'32.362 5.768
16 26 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Aurus 01 LMP2 33 3'32.397 5.803
17 70 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 33 3'32.398 5.804
18 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 31 3'32.648 6.054
19 28 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Oreca 07 LMP2 35 3'32.693 6.099
20 24 United States Patrick Kelly
France Gabriel Aubry
Switzerland Simon Trummer 		Oreca 07 LMP2 33 3'32.798 6.204
21 48 France Paul Lafargue
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Patrick Pilet 		Oreca 07 LMP2 30 3'33.119 6.525
22 32 France Nico Jamin
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
Venezuela Manuel Maldonado 		Oreca 07 LMP2 26 3'33.328 6.734
23 30 Austria Rene Binder
Mexico Memo Rojas
France Tristan Gommendy 		Oreca 07 LMP2 14 3'33.528 6.934
24 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United States Ricky Taylor
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 25 3'33.578 6.984
25 1 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser 		Oreca 07 LMP2 15 3'34.688 8.094
26 49 Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Denmark Jan Magnussen
Denmark Kevin Magnussen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 32 3'35.520 8.926
27 84 Japan Takuma Aoki
Belgium Nigel Bailly
France Matthieu Lahaye 		Oreca 07 INNOVATIVE CAR 33 3'36.877 10.283
28 709 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Romain Dumas 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 12 3'36.941 10.347
29 39 France Vincent Capillaire
France Arnold Robin
France Maxime Robin 		Oreca 07 LMP2 33 3'37.031 10.437
30 74 United Kingdom James Winslow
Australia John Corbett
Belgium Tom Cloet 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 29 3'43.673 17.079
31 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
Slovakia Matej Konopka 		Oreca 07 LMP2 17 3'47.444 20.850
32 92 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani
Denmark Michael Christensen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 30 3'48.126 21.532
33 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 23 3'49.435 22.841
34 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 32 3'49.789 23.195
35 88 France Julien Andlauer
United States Dominique Bastien
Germany Lance David Arnold 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 31 3'50.167 23.573
36 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
France Côme Ledogar 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 25 3'50.311 23.717
37 52 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina
United Kingdom Sam Bird 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 23 3'50.379 23.785
38 72 Belgium Dries Vanthoor
Portugal Alvaro Parente
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 22 3'50.631 24.037
39 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 28 3'50.792 24.198
40 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 27 3'50.823 24.229
41 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 28 3'51.012 24.418
42 99 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Thailand Vutthikorn Inthrapuvasak
France Florian Latorre 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 30 3'51.212 24.618
43 63 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 26 3'51.327 24.733
44 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 28 3'51.424 24.830
45 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Italy Francesco Castellacci 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 30 3'51.489 24.895
46 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 14 3'51.703 25.109
47 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 29 3'51.802 25.208
48 55 United Kingdom Duncan Cameron
South Africa David Perel
Ireland Matthew Griffin 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 32 3'51.909 25.315
49 18 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Germany Marco Seefried 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 16 3'52.011 25.417
50 33 United States Ben Keating
Luxembourg Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 23 3'52.084 25.490
51 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 35 3'52.171 25.577
52 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Paolo Ruberti
Italy Raffaele Giammaria 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 31 3'52.447 25.853
53 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Australia Scott Andrews
Denmark Mikkel Jensen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 33 3'52.471 25.877
54 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 30 3'52.532 25.938
55 95 United Kingdom John Hartshorne
United Kingdom Ollie Hancock
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 31 3'52.712 26.118
56 80 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Rino Mastronardi
United Kingdom Callum Ilott 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 34 3'53.020 26.426
57 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 26 3'53.423 26.829
58 66 France Thomas Neubauer
United States Rodrigo Sales
United Kingdom Jody Fannin 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 32 3'54.159 27.565
59 69 Germany Robert Renauer
Germany Ralf Bohn
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 30 3'54.773 28.179
60 46 Norway Dennis Olsen
Norway Anders Buchardt
United States Robby Foley 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 23 3'56.561 29.967
61 71 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 12 3'56.576 29.982
62 388 Germany Pierre Ehret
Germany Christian Hook
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 22 3'58.989 32.395
View full results
What could have been: A Williams F1 tester's Le Mans near-misses

What could have been: A Williams F1 tester's Le Mans near-misses
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
4 h
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Plus

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
7 h
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021
Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Plus

Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Plus

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

OPINION: Much attention in the build-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours is naturally devoted to the battle for outright honours. But the slim field in the Hypercar class as it gets established means the best battle will likely be found in an often-ignored division

WEC
Aug 11, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Plus

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year

WEC
Jul 24, 2021

