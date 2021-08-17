Tickets Subscribe
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Laurent lands last-minute Le Mans 24 Hours return with IDEC Sport

Former Rebellion LMP1 driver Thomas Laurent has been drafted in at late notice to join the IDEC Sport LMP2 team for this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Laurent will join Dwight Merriman and Ryan Dalziel aboard IDEC's #17 ORECA 07 Gibson as a last-minute replacement for Kyle Tilley, who sat out the official test day on Sunday.

It follows American-based Briton Tilley withdrawing from planned appearances in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity events that took place last weekend on the Indianapolis road course.

Laurent is now set for his fifth start at Le Mans, having been part of the Jackie Chan DC Racing lineup that finished second overall and first in the LMP2 class in 2017, before stepping up to join Rebellion in the top LMP1 division for both iterations of Le Mans that fell under the 2018-19 World Endurance Championship 'Superseason'.

The 23-year-old finished third at Le Mans in 2018, and scored an inherited victory in the following WEC round at Silverstone when both Toyotas were disqualified for failing the underfloor deflection test in post-race scrutineering.

Laurent, who was contracted as a Toyota LMP1 reserve driver during the original timeframe of the 2019-20 WEC before the pandemic-induced hiatus prompted a return to the regular calendar year from 2021, has not raced since the conclusion of last season spent back in LMP2 with the Signatech Alpine team.

The Frenchman was left on the sidelines for 2021 following the squad's first winless season since joining the WEC in 2015, as Alpine graduated to the Hypercar class with a grandfathered ORECA LMP1 (previously the Rebellion R-13).

#17 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Dwight Merriman, Kyle Tilley, Ryan Dalziel

#17 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Dwight Merriman, Kyle Tilley, Ryan Dalziel

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

IDEC Sport's #48 car will be driven by Paul Lafargue, Paul-Loup Chatin and Patrick Pilet.

Chatin set the pace in the LMP2 class during the test day with a best time of 3m31.105s, narrowly eclipsing the Panis Racing ORECA of Will Stevens that was second-fastest.

Ex-Champ Car racer Dalziel set the fastest time in the #17 car during the morning session, before an accident when American Merriman was at the wheel caused the car to miss the faster afternoon session while repairs to the tub were carried out.

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021
Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Plus

Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Plus

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

OPINION: Much attention in the build-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours is naturally devoted to the battle for outright honours. But the slim field in the Hypercar class as it gets established means the best battle will likely be found in an often-ignored division

WEC
Aug 11, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Plus

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year

WEC
Jul 24, 2021
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How an ingenious fix prevented a movie legend from winning Le Mans Plus

How an ingenious fix prevented a movie legend from winning Le Mans

It's one of the great what-if stories in Le Mans history. Paul Newman finished second in the 24 Hours in 1979, but it could easily have been a famous victory were it not for the resourcefulness of the late Manfred Kremer

Le Mans
Apr 13, 2021
The big questions over LMDh/LMH parity at Le Mans Plus

The big questions over LMDh/LMH parity at Le Mans

Excitement over the influx of manufacturers to the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours is understandable. But when balanced against each other, will LMDh and LMH be a short-lived unity?

Le Mans
Apr 7, 2021
Top 10 Le Mans Ferraris ranked: Testa Rossa, P4, 312 PB and more Plus

Top 10 Le Mans Ferraris ranked: Testa Rossa, P4, 312 PB and more

Ahead of Ferrari’s eagerly-anticipated comeback to the top tier of sportscar racing in 2023, here are how its previous efforts stack up when it comes to its greatest Le Mans 24 Hours contenders

Le Mans
Apr 1, 2021

