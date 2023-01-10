28-car field for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour
Bathurst 12 Hour organisers have announced a 28-car field for the 2023 running of the event.
Having been scaled back to a Pro-Am race last year, the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge returns to full strength in 2023 with the summer date revived along with the return of all-Pro GT3 line-ups.
That has seen an upswing in entries, with eight more cars locked in for this year's race compared to 2022.
There is also a significant shift in the amount of overseas entries, with teams and cars coming from Germany, Hong Kong, Belgium and the US.
A full suite of drivers is yet to be unveiled with some teams yet to confirm who will form their line-ups.
Twenty-two of the 28 cars will be split across the three GT3 classes, including nine AMGs – an event record for a single GT3 model.
There are eight Pro entries in the field including the three teams that filled the podium last year - SunEnergy1 Racing, Craft-Bamboo Racing and Triple Eight Race Engineering.
Start action
Photo by: Edge Photographics
Those three AMGs will be joined by another Mercedes from GruppeM Racing, while Melbourne Performance Centre will field a sole Pro Audi.
Team WRT will field a pair of BMWs in the all Pro-class, one which will feature MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, while a sole Pro Porsche will be run by Manthey EMA, a German-Aussie alliance.
Pro-Am entries will come from the likes of MPC (Audis), Earl Bamber Motorsport (Porsches), Scott Taylor Motorsport (Mercedes), Volante Rosso Motorsport (Mercedes) and a second Triple Eight AMG.
The likes of Volante Rosso and MPC will also run cars in the Silver GT3 class while there were ultimately no takers for the new Bronze class.
As well as the 22 GT3 cars there are six Invitational entries in the field, including one Carrera Cup car, a GT4 entry and a pair of V8-powered MARC cars.
The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 3-5.
