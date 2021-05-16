Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Grosjean: Traffic "definitely" cost maiden IndyCar victory Next / VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 News

VeeKay will remember first IndyCar win "for the rest of my life"

By:

New IndyCar winner Rinus VeeKay admitted he was in tears after the Ed Carpenter Racing driver scored the biggest victory of his career in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

VeeKay will remember first IndyCar win "for the rest of my life"

The 20-year-old series sophomore drove to a five second victory over rookie polesitter Romain Grosjean on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s roadcourse, where last July he scored his first top five, and last October he scored his first pole and first podium finish.

VeeKay, who was accompanied for the result by his parents, said the result felt “surreal” as he became the first Dutchman to win an Indycar race since Robert Doornbos at San Jose in 2007.

“I've never cried when I won a race, but I have done today. So did my parents,” VeeKay said.

“It's just amazing. Their lives have revolved around me for a very long time to make this possible for me, and I'm extremely grateful.

“I've finally done it. It just feels surreal.

“I think I will kind of get the feeling more once I wake up tomorrow morning, but it's just great that they can be here and enjoy this moment with me.”

Race winner Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Race winner Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Regarding his success on the 2.439-mile IMS roadcourse, VeeKay said: “I like this track, especially when you have a good car. It's always more fun. This is a track that really suits me. Got to be quick, but you can also attack and pass, and there's many, many opportunities to move forward. That's exactly what I could do today, so I'm very happy. Really have to thank the team.

“This morning, we started in the warmup fastest lap time. Of course, doesn't say too much, but the car felt amazing, very good on the long run, even though we only ran blacks. But then we went to the reds, learned from last year because we had many races here, that the reds were very good in the long run, and [we] had a great ability to pass other cars, and strategy was amazing by the team. So everything was just on it.

“An amazing day, and definitely one I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Following an early second pitstop, VeeKay was on alternate compound Firestones when he encountered one of his prime rivals Alex Palou being inadvertently held up by his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammate Jimmie Johnson who emerged from his second stop at the same time. Palou on cold primary compound tires was struggling to get them up to temperature and get around Johnson as the trio headed onto the back straight.

Johnson moved right to let Palou past, but Palou had to move hard left as he was warned to defend from the rapidly-approaching VeeKay. The Ed Carpenter car had just enough momentum to drive between them and pass Palou around the outside into Turn 7.

Read Also:

Describing the moment, VeeKay said: “I saw they were coming out of pit lane, but I knew they were teammates, so they have cold tires. I had just hit kind of the peak of my tires on the reds, so I knew I had to get by and kind of get a gap.

“Alex defended on the back straight. Jimmie drove the normal line. There was just about one car width space between them and I went for it. I knew there were a lot of marbles on track, so didn't want to get the tires too dirty, so I stuck it between there, and I know Jimmie is a smart driver, same for Alex, and yeah, kind of hoped they would see me, and they did.

“I was very happy that I could stick that move, and definitely gave me a big adrenaline kick!… I like passing. As spectacular as possible would be nice!…I'm very, very happy that I've got the car to do it with. Definitely makes passing a whole lot easier.”

shares
comments

Related video

Grosjean: Traffic "definitely" cost maiden IndyCar victory

Previous article

Grosjean: Traffic "definitely" cost maiden IndyCar victory

Next article

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Drivers Rinus VeeKay , Rinus van Kalmthout
Teams Ed Carpenter Racing
Author David Malsher

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
Latest news
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
INDY

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

1h
Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
INDY

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more
INDY

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

20h
2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
INDY

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

22h
Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more
INDY

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more

May 26, 2021
Latest videos
Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

David Malsher More
David Malsher
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved Indy 500
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more
IndyCar

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more

More
Rinus VeeKay
VeeKay: “Perfect” Carpenter cars “suit Chevy powerband” Indy 500
IndyCar

VeeKay: “Perfect” Carpenter cars “suit Chevy powerband”

Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole Indy 500
IndyCar

Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk

Ed Carpenter Racing More
Ed Carpenter Racing
VeeKay: Fast Indy 500 testing crash "didn't hurt my confidence"
IndyCar

VeeKay: Fast Indy 500 testing crash "didn't hurt my confidence"

VeeKay breaks finger in Indy 500 test crash Indy 500
IndyCar

VeeKay breaks finger in Indy 500 test crash

Carpenter targets retaining Daly over F1 exiles for 2021
IndyCar

Carpenter targets retaining Daly over F1 exiles for 2021

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
1h
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021
The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021 Plus

The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

From rookies arriving with big reputations to veterans who still have the fire and an F1-linked squad pushing to join the big leagues, IndyCar has it all this year. Here are six of the key storylines to keep track of

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed Plus

The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

Often unfairly characterised as a car-breaker, judged for his lack of an Indianapolis 500 win and a disappointing part-season of Formula 1 in 1993, Michael Andretti was highly respected by his rivals and only thwarted greater success by ill-fortune. When it all came together in 1991, he was a truly formidable force

IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Latest news

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more
IndyCar IndyCar

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.