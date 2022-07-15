Palou unsure how IndyCar contract tug-of-war will be resolved

CGR released a statement on Tuesday revealing it had taken up the option on Palou for 2023, the Spaniard having signed a two-year-plus-one-year-option with the squad after his rookie IndyCar season with Dale Coyne Racing in 2020.

Hours later, Palou hit social media to refute the statement that he’d be remaining at Ganassi for 2023, and minutes later McLaren Racing said it had signed the 25-year-old for 2023.

No mention was made in its announcement over which series he would race in, although it stated that he would be invited to test a 2021-spec Formula 1 car as part of the deal.

Insight: Palou's shock McLaren move and its repercussions for rivals

Prior to this weekend's Toronto IndyCar round, Palou was asked about the contractual situation but was unwilling to open up. When asked why he’d consider leaving CGR, he said, “I do not intend to comment on my intentions”.

He later added: “I understand that this is something you guys are super–interested in, completely understand.

“I would do the same if I was in your position, but I have nothing else to add to what I said. I’m not going to tell more about what I said already.”

Palou told the IndyStar: “I’m still super-happy where I am, we’re still super-committed to trying to win this championship as we’ve been since race one, and I’m happy with my team, my crew, my team-mates, with everything.

“So nothing’s changed: not after money, not after anything in particular. Just this championship that we have to try and win.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Asked how the situation will be resolved, Palou said: “Honestly? No idea! I mean, I’ve never been in this position so I have no idea.

“I know that Chip Ganassi, everyone that is around me and myself, we’re all professionals, we want the same thing, which is to win. That’s it, period.”

However, when asked by the Star if he felt everything he had done in signing with McLaren was above board, Palou said: “Yes, I have full trust in the people around me.”

Amid rumours that Ganassi's Indianapolis 500-only driver Tony Kanaan might step into Palou's #10 car for the remainder of the season, Palou said that to the best of his knowledge there had been no discussion about him being stood down by Ganassi.

Although yet to win a race, Palou sits fourth in the championship, 35 points down on team-mate and current leader Marcus Ericsson.

Palou said that he had talked to Ganassi since the Tuesday social media conflict and that both had remained “professional”, with both parties resolved to winning a second straight title together.

Asked by NBC if he can still focus on his job, he responded: “Oh 100 percent, of course, yeah, why not?

“Obviously it’s not ideal, especially for my crew that is around me. But for myself it’s alright.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

“I’m a warrior, this is not going to stop me. If people think that this is going to affect me on track or something, then they don’t know who I am.

“It’s all good, it’s all good with the crew as well, everybody’s supporting us.”

Palou stressed that while facing extra questions made life “a bit more difficult than normal”, the confusion was “not going to affect me at all negatively when it comes to performance – maybe even the opposite because all eyes are on me and as soon as I’m out on track, everybody’s going to look for that #10”.