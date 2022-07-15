Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Wickens defied expectations on his heroic return to glory Next / IndyCar Toronto: Rossi leads Pagenaud in opening practice
IndyCar / Toronto News

Palou unsure how IndyCar contract tug-of-war will be resolved

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou admits he's unsure how Chip Ganassi Racing's contractual tug-of-war with McLaren will pan out, and insists he’s “super-committed” to winning a second title with Ganassi.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Palou unsure how IndyCar contract tug-of-war will be resolved

CGR released a statement on Tuesday revealing it had taken up the option on Palou for 2023, the Spaniard having signed a two-year-plus-one-year-option with the squad after his rookie IndyCar season with Dale Coyne Racing in 2020.

Hours later, Palou hit social media to refute the statement that he’d be remaining at Ganassi for 2023, and minutes later McLaren Racing said it had signed the 25-year-old for 2023.

No mention was made in its announcement over which series he would race in, although it stated that he would be invited to test a 2021-spec Formula 1 car as part of the deal.

Insight: Palou's shock McLaren move and its repercussions for rivals

Prior to this weekend's Toronto IndyCar round, Palou was asked about the contractual situation but was unwilling to open up. When asked why he’d consider leaving CGR, he said, “I do not intend to comment on my intentions”.

He later added: “I understand that this is something you guys are super–interested in, completely understand.

“I would do the same if I was in your position, but I have nothing else to add to what I said. I’m not going to tell more about what I said already.”

Palou told the IndyStar: “I’m still super-happy where I am, we’re still super-committed to trying to win this championship as we’ve been since race one, and I’m happy with my team, my crew, my team-mates, with everything.

“So nothing’s changed: not after money, not after anything in particular. Just this championship that we have to try and win.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Asked how the situation will be resolved, Palou said: “Honestly? No idea! I mean, I’ve never been in this position so I have no idea.

“I know that Chip Ganassi, everyone that is around me and myself, we’re all professionals, we want the same thing, which is to win. That’s it, period.”

However, when asked by the Star if he felt everything he had done in signing with McLaren was above board, Palou said: “Yes, I have full trust in the people around me.”

Amid rumours that Ganassi's Indianapolis 500-only driver Tony Kanaan might step into Palou's #10 car for the remainder of the season, Palou said that to the best of his knowledge there had been no discussion about him being stood down by Ganassi.

Although yet to win a race, Palou sits fourth in the championship, 35 points down on team-mate and current leader Marcus Ericsson.

Palou said that he had talked to Ganassi since the Tuesday social media conflict and that both had remained “professional”, with both parties resolved to winning a second straight title together.

Asked by NBC if he can still focus on his job, he responded: “Oh 100 percent, of course, yeah, why not?

“Obviously it’s not ideal, especially for my crew that is around me. But for myself it’s alright.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

“I’m a warrior, this is not going to stop me. If people think that this is going to affect me on track or something, then they don’t know who I am.

“It’s all good, it’s all good with the crew as well, everybody’s supporting us.”

Palou stressed that while facing extra questions made life “a bit more difficult than normal”, the confusion was “not going to affect me at all negatively when it comes to performance – maybe even the opposite because all eyes are on me and as soon as I’m out on track, everybody’s going to look for that #10”.

shares
comments
How Wickens defied expectations on his heroic return to glory
Previous article

How Wickens defied expectations on his heroic return to glory
Next article

IndyCar Toronto: Rossi leads Pagenaud in opening practice

IndyCar Toronto: Rossi leads Pagenaud in opening practice
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar Toronto: Herta beats Dixon to pole as Power, Palou, Rahal miss out Toronto
IndyCar

IndyCar Toronto: Herta beats Dixon to pole as Power, Palou, Rahal miss out

IndyCar drivers want Toronto track to revert to pre-2016 layout Toronto
IndyCar

IndyCar drivers want Toronto track to revert to pre-2016 layout

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Alex Palou More
Alex Palou
Palou's shock McLaren move and its repercussions for rivals
IndyCar

Palou's shock McLaren move and its repercussions for rivals

Palou leaving Ganassi for McLaren in 2023, denounces CGR press release
IndyCar

Palou leaving Ganassi for McLaren in 2023, denounces CGR press release

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Long Beach Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

McLaren More
McLaren
Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023
Formula 1

Ricciardo "not walking away" from McLaren or F1 in 2023

Herta reckons he could be competitive in F1 after first McLaren test McLaren Portimao testing
Formula 1

Herta reckons he could be competitive in F1 after first McLaren test

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

Latest news

IndyCar Toronto: Herta beats Dixon to pole as Power, Palou, Rahal miss out
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Toronto: Herta beats Dixon to pole as Power, Palou, Rahal miss out

Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport became the first repeat polesitter of the 2022 IndyCar season by beating Scott Dixon to top spot at Toronto, as Will Power, Alex Palou and Graham Rahal were eliminated in Q1.

IndyCar drivers want Toronto track to revert to pre-2016 layout
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar drivers want Toronto track to revert to pre-2016 layout

Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden and Graham Rahal are all hoping next year’s Toronto street course around Exhibition Place can return to its ‘classic’ layout.

IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops second practice as Palou and Grosjean crash
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops second practice as Palou and Grosjean crash

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta topped second practice at Toronto while team-mate Romain Grosjean and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou both were among those who found the wall.

IndyCar Toronto: Rossi leads Pagenaud in opening practice
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Toronto: Rossi leads Pagenaud in opening practice

Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi topped the times in first practice at Toronto ahead of defending race-winner Simon Pagenaud, as IndyCar returned to Canada for the first time since 2019.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.