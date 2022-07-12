Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

Ganassi retains reigning champion Palou for 2023 IndyCar season

Chip Ganassi Racing has exercised its option on 2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou to keep him at the team for next season.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Ganassi retains reigning champion Palou for 2023 IndyCar season

Palou, in only his second season in IndyCar and his first with Chip Ganassi Racing, won the title with three wins and five other podium finishes.

This year, he is putting up a stout defense of that crown, sitting fourth in the championship, just 35 points behind teammate and Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson.

Despite being winless so far in 2022. Palou has scored three runner-up finishes and a third place over the first nine races, and there are still eight rounds to go.

For Chip Ganassi Racing, Palou’s title triumph was the 14th since Jimmy Vasser scored its first in 1996..

“Alex’s track record speaks for itself,” said team owner Chip Ganassi. “He’s a proven champion and one of the most formidable drivers in the world.

“We are very excited to continue working together.” 

Palou, who won Super Formula’s Rookie of the Year honours in 2019 – and very nearly the overall title, too – joined Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh in 2020, and scored a podium at Road America in only his third IndyCar race.

He then moved to Ganassi for 2021 and his combination of pace and consistency was enough to stave off stern title challenges from Penske's Josef Newgarden, Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward, and his own teammate, six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.

“It’s a great feeling knowing I’ll be back with Chip Ganassi Racing next season,” said 25-year-old Palou.

“The team welcomed me with open arms from Day 1, and I’m excited to continue working with Chip, [CGR managing director] Mike Hull, the folks on the #10 [car] and everyone within the organisation.

“The goals remain the same and we will continue to work relentlessly towards achieving them.”

Having joined IndyCar in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic when US-Canada travel was heavily restricted, Palou this weekend will be encountering the Toronto street course for the first time.

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
