Previous / Palou unsure how IndyCar contract tug-of-war will be resolved Next / IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops second practice as Palou and Grosjean crash
IndyCar / Toronto Practice report

IndyCar Toronto: Rossi leads Pagenaud in opening practice

Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi topped the times in first practice at Toronto ahead of defending race-winner Simon Pagenaud, as IndyCar returned to Canada for the first time since 2019.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar Toronto: Rossi leads Pagenaud in opening practice

Following an incident-packed Mid-Ohio round, in which he was involved in tangles with team-mates Romain Grosjean and Devlin deFrancesco, Rossi stormed to the fastest time on the Toronto street track with a 1m00.609s lap that was 0.090s quicker than Meyer-Shank Racing's Pagenaud.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal was also within a tenth of the outright pace in third, with championship leader Marcus Ericsson (Chip Ganassi Racing) and two-time Toronto winner Josef Newgarden (Team Penske) completing the top five.

Amid his contract wrangling between current employer CGR and prospective future employer McLaren Racing, Toronto circuit debutante and reigning champion Alex Palou was tenth.

Read Also:

The Spaniard was the first driver into the 1m01s bracket, trimming his initial 1m01.839s lap to a 1m01.478s around the 1.786-mile circuit. Two-time Toronto pole-winner Will Power then delivered a 1m01.324s to go top for Team Penske before Rossi edged ahead by 0.017s.

With 42 minutes remaining in the session, Arrow McLaren SP's Felix Rosenqvist vaulted into first by just 0.005s, right before the red flag flew for an inspection of a drain cover at Turn 2.

A second red flag followed when Juncos Holinger driver Callum Ilott struck the wall at Turn 1, moments after 2009 polewinner Rahal went quickest with a 1m01.218s effort.

After Jimmie Johnson spun his CGR machine while trying his softer Firestone alternate compound tyres, a flurry of laptimes followed on the 'red' tyres.

Pagenaud's team-mate Helio Castroneves was the first to make it count, moving into second place behind Rahal, before Palou went fastest with a 1m01.137s effort and team-mate Scott Dixon slotted into second.

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

While team-mate Pato O’Ward overshot Turn 1, Rosenqvist then re-took the top with a 1m00.793s lap, but that was quickly shaded by Rossi, Rahal, Ericsson and Newgarden.

Pagenaud’s best flyer was a 1m00.6991s, enough to put him second with five mins to go, but then Castroneves and Dixon went off at Turn 8. While the three-time Toronto winner driver skated straight on, spun around and returned to the course, his MSR counterpart nosed into the tyre wall and needed retrieval.

With too many people then hitting the track in the closing minutes, there wasn’t enough time for anyone to improve, preserving Rossi's position atop the times. 

Power had his best lap hindered inadvertently by Rossi, and ended up ninth.

Toronto IndyCar FP1 Results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1'00.6090  
2 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'00.6991 0.0901
3 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'00.7031 0.0941
4 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'00.7262 0.1172
5 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'00.7650 0.1560
6 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 1'00.7936 0.1846
7 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 1'00.8689 0.2599
8 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'00.9854 0.3764
9 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'00.9932 0.3842
10 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'01.0522 0.4432
11 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'01.1749 0.5659
12 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'01.2454 0.6364
13 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'01.2604 0.6514
14 United States David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 1'01.2627 0.6537
15 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 1'01.3171 0.7081
16 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 1'01.3535 0.7445
17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 1'01.5252 0.9162
18 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'01.6580 1.0490
19 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'01.6766 1.0676
20 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 1'01.6906 1.0816
21 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'01.8350 1.2260
22 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'02.1501 1.5411
23 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 1'02.6874 2.0784
24 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'03.0238 2.4148
25 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'03.0873 2.4783
