Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Palou sure he has "fair shot" at IndyCar title despite Ganassi conflict
IndyCar / Nashville News

Nashville IndyCar winner Dixon feared race was ruined by shunt

Scott Dixon was convinced that car damage had ended his victory hopes at IndyCar's Nashville round, before working his way to the front to eventually claim his 53rd series win.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Nashville IndyCar winner Dixon feared race was ruined by shunt

Having started 14th, Dixon climbed to 11th. Under the second caution of the day he and most of his rivals pitted, but an air-jack failure dropped him to the back of the field.

Then, after Graham Rahal knocked Pato O’Ward into Will Power, bringing both the Rahal Letterman Lanigan and Arrow McLaren SP cars to a halt at Turns 7 and 6 respectively, it naturally caused congestion and abrupt slowing in the area, causing Dalton Kellett to ram into Dixon’s car.

The six-time champion limped to the pits with a deflated rear tyre, with bent suspension and significant under-floor damage.

He was sent out to ensure he didn’t lose a lap and on return the crew tore some of the floor away, which cost him around 400lbs of downforce according to his race engineer Chris Simmons. Then the team dialled out four turns of front wing to help compensate and ‘re-balance’ the car.

“The car was bent and broken,” said Dixon, “but for us I think strategy-wise to take no tyres on that last stop [Lap 50] was probably the key.

"We were able to jump [three cars] and have enough fuel to get to the end, but it was very difficult to drive.

“The car just had no grip. Each time we had a restart, I was just praying for another accident! Some of those came, some of them didn't.

"Another lap with [Scott] McLaughlin [runner-up for Penske], it would have been extremely tough to hold him off. He was just super fast, and I think just in a better situation.”

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Despite 42-lap-old tires and missing downforce, Dixon clung on following a red flag to beat his New Zealand compatriot by 0.1067s, scoring a record 53rd victory in far less straightforward fashion than his Mario Andretti-equalling 52nd on the streets of Toronto last month.

Dixon said that being dumped at the back with a wounded car, he found no solace from thoughts of teammate Marcus Ericsson winning the Nashville race in similar fashion a year earlier.

“No, at the time you're like, ‘Oh, our day is ruined, our day is ruined.’ I think you're OK when the car is not damaged, but our car was pretty damaged. Like the steering wasn't straight, the rear left suspension was bent, the underfloor was pulled off, the strake we had to rip off as well, which is hundreds of pounds of downforce…

“Those situations you know that the day is going to be long, and ultimately, when it comes down to the fight, you're really not going to have a lot of speed…”

The victory moves the six-time champion up to second in the points race, just six behind Power, six ahead of Ericsson, 16 ahead of Newgarden and 27 ahead of defending champion Alex Palou, with three rounds to go. Dixon said he came into the weekend convinced that he was still in the title hunt.

“For sure; you're in it until you're not,” he said, and on learning that the points spread across the top five was only 33 points, he remarked: “There you go. Anything is possible.”

He paid compliment to longtime rival Power, commenting: “I think Will has done a phenomenal job this year. He has been much more mellow than normal, which is strange to see but good to see. It's cool.

“He is doing an amazing job. He is going to be extremely tough to beat. Team Penske, they're the benchmark as always and ones that you strive to beat every weekend.”

shares
comments
Palou sure he has "fair shot" at IndyCar title despite Ganassi conflict
Previous article

Palou sure he has "fair shot" at IndyCar title despite Ganassi conflict
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Palou sure he has "fair shot" at IndyCar title despite Ganassi conflict Nashville
IndyCar

Palou sure he has "fair shot" at IndyCar title despite Ganassi conflict

Newgarden unapologetic over Grosjean clash in Nashville IndyCar race Nashville
IndyCar

Newgarden unapologetic over Grosjean clash in Nashville IndyCar race

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Scott Dixon More
Scott Dixon
Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead

Dixon: "Amazing" to match Mario Andretti's win tally, snap dry spell Toronto
IndyCar

Dixon: "Amazing" to match Mario Andretti's win tally, snap dry spell

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Mid-Ohio Plus
IndyCar

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?
IndyCar

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?

Palou lawyer: Ganassi’s legal action impacts ‘F1 opportunity’
IndyCar

Palou lawyer: Ganassi’s legal action impacts ‘F1 opportunity’

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Nashville IndyCar winner Dixon feared race was ruined by shunt
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar winner Dixon feared race was ruined by shunt

Scott Dixon was convinced that car damage had ended his victory hopes at IndyCar's Nashville round, before working his way to the front to eventually claim his 53rd series win.

Palou sure he has "fair shot" at IndyCar title despite Ganassi conflict
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou sure he has "fair shot" at IndyCar title despite Ganassi conflict

Defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou is sure he will have a chance to retain his crown despite being only third highest Ganassi driver and on the brink of an acrimonious departure.

Newgarden unapologetic over Grosjean clash in Nashville IndyCar race
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden unapologetic over Grosjean clash in Nashville IndyCar race

Josef Newgarden said “welcome to IndyCar” in response to his clash with Romain Grosjean that took the French driver out of the Nashville race.

IndyCar Nashville: Dixon triumphs through the chaos
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Nashville: Dixon triumphs through the chaos

Scott Dixon came from 20th with a crippled car to beat fellow New Zealander Scott McLaughlin to win a crash-riddled Nashville IndyCar race.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.