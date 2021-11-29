Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Askew hopes IndyCar street experience can translate to Formula E
IndyCar News

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP

By:

McLaren revealed today that it has completed the acquisition of a controlling 75 percent stake in the Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team.

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP

The deal, announced back in August, formalises the IndyCar squad becoming part of the McLaren Racing organisation.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown will chair a five-person board, which comprises the previous team owners, Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson, along with three people appointed by McLaren Racing.

Taylor Kiel will continue as president of Arrow McLaren SP and according to the team statement will be “accountable to Brown and the board for the overall operations and performance of the team.”

As in August’s announcement, financial terms were not disclosed.

Since McLaren revealed its original partnership with the team formerly known as Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in the fall of 2019, results have taken an upswing. In 2020, Pato O’Ward took a pole position and four podium finishes on his way to fourth in the drivers’ championship, with then-teammate Oliver Askew scoring another top-three finish.

This year, O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet chalked up two wins, three other podiums, three pole positions, and he moved up to third in the final standings, and entered the season finale in Long Beach with a shot at the drivers’ crown.

The McLaren marque has a rich history in Indy car, with McLaren-mounted drivers taking a total of 28 victories in the 1970s, including three Indianapolis 500 wins (Mark Donohue in 1972, Johnny Rutherford in ’74 and ’76) and two championships (Roger McCluskey in ’73, Tom Sneva in ’77). The works squad pulled out at the end of 1979 season.

Next month, O’Ward will take part in the Formula 1 test in Abu Dhabi driving a current McLaren MCL35M. Brown promised him the ride in April and it was confirmed last month that his outing at the Yas Marina circuit was going ahead. 

shares
comments
Askew hopes IndyCar street experience can translate to Formula E
Previous article

Askew hopes IndyCar street experience can translate to Formula E
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Rossi: Improving Andretti Autosport's oval pace vital for 2022 IndyCar title tilt
IndyCar

Rossi: Improving Andretti Autosport's oval pace vital for 2022 IndyCar title tilt

Askew joins Dennis in Andretti Formula E squad
Formula E

Askew joins Dennis in Andretti Formula E squad

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

McLaren More
McLaren
F1 title rivals' war of words too much, says Seidl Qatar GP
Formula 1

F1 title rivals' war of words too much, says Seidl

McLaren: F1 triple-header points haul "painful"
Formula 1

McLaren: F1 triple-header points haul "painful"

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus
Formula 1

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

Latest news

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP

Askew hopes IndyCar street experience can translate to Formula E
Formula E Formula E

Askew hopes IndyCar street experience can translate to Formula E

Rossi: Improving Andretti Autosport's oval pace vital for 2022 IndyCar title tilt
IndyCar IndyCar

Rossi: Improving Andretti Autosport's oval pace vital for 2022 IndyCar title tilt

Newgarden: 2023 downtown Detroit layout is “fantastic for racing”
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: 2023 downtown Detroit layout is “fantastic for racing”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.