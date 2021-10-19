Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / IMSA VIR: Corvette's Tandy and Milner win as Garcia takes out GTD leader
IMSA News

Ganassi firms up 2022 IMSA line-up for second Cadillac entry

By:

Chip Ganassi Racing has confirmed it will add a second Cadillac DPi-V.R and three new full-time drivers for its 2022 IMSA SportsCar Championship campaign.

Ganassi firms up 2022 IMSA line-up for second Cadillac entry

Current driver Renger van der Zande will be retained, while ex- Formula 1 driver Sebastien Bourdais, Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn will join the squad.

Van der Zande, who won at Detroit this year with ex-F1 driver Kevin Magnussen in the V-Performance Academy Cadillac said: “It is great news to have Sebastien, Alex, and Earl as new team-mates.

They are all high-class, proven race car drivers. I think they will be a good fit with the team.

“Sebastien has done everything in the world, he has a lot of raw speed.

"I know Earl very well from our junior series and he’s an LMP1 overall winner. Alex comes to us from Formula E and has a lot of sports car experience.

“I feel great about coming back with the Chip Ganassi Racing team. I feel more at home than ever with them.

"They put a lot of responsibility on everyone.

"Chip and Mike Hull [managing director at CGR] run a great operation. That is why they have been successful.

"Although I can’t wait until next year, we still have Petit Le Mans coming up, so we need to finish 2021 strong.”

Bourdais, who won the 12 Hours of Sebring this year in the JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac, said he was looking forward to a full-time IMSA campaign, especially in a team with whom he scored class wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Dayton 24 Hours.

 

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

“I'm super excited to reunite with Chip Ganassi Racing,” said the four-time Champ Car title winner.

“We have had our fair share of successes in the past and I can't wait to start working with drivers like Renger, Earl and Alex.

“This is obviously a bit of a turning point in my career, that will see me transitioning most of my attention to sportscar racing, but I remain in the GM family. I can't thank everyone involved enough for their trust and continued support.

“I am convinced Cadillac, Chip, Mike, Steve [Eriksen, team manager] and the entire team will give us all the tools we need to drive our cars to victory lane. Bring on 2022!”

Lynn, who won Sebring in 2017 as the endurance ‘extra’ in Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac, added that the last time he drove the Cadillac left "a lasting impression", while double Le Mans winner Bamber was thrilled to be joining a "legendary sportscar team".

shares
comments

Related video

IMSA VIR: Corvette's Tandy and Milner win as Garcia takes out GTD leader

Previous article

IMSA VIR: Corvette's Tandy and Milner win as Garcia takes out GTD leader
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus
IndyCar

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Rookie Orientation Program Plus
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Andretti impressed after Indy Lights champion's first test
IndyCar

Andretti impressed after Indy Lights champion's first test

Renger van der Zande More
Renger van der Zande
Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special" Detroit
IMSA

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"

Van der Zande slams "too wild" Derani after Sebring 12H clash Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Van der Zande slams "too wild" Derani after Sebring 12H clash

Van der Zande reflects on agonising Daytona 24 Hours loss
IMSA

Van der Zande reflects on agonising Daytona 24 Hours loss

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test
IndyCar

Johnson closer to committing to full season after Indy oval test

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Long Beach Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Palou "Dixon-esque" and "most complete" IndyCar youngster - Newgarden
IndyCar

Palou "Dixon-esque" and "most complete" IndyCar youngster - Newgarden

Trending Today

Redding: MotoGP teams’ approach to riders now “not respectful”
MotoGP MotoGP

Redding: MotoGP teams’ approach to riders now “not respectful”

Rally legend Sebastien Loeb tests M-Sport 2022 WRC Puma in Spain
WRC WRC

Rally legend Sebastien Loeb tests M-Sport 2022 WRC Puma in Spain

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend, says Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend, says Gasly

O’Ward: Herta has "everything to be successful" in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

O’Ward: Herta has "everything to be successful" in Formula 1

The Schumacher Monaco conundrum that complicates F1 pole debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Schumacher Monaco conundrum that complicates F1 pole debate

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers

Avintia sacks MotoGP mechanic for faking PCR test result
MotoGP MotoGP

Avintia sacks MotoGP mechanic for faking PCR test result

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020

Latest news

Ganassi firms up 2022 IMSA line-up for second Cadillac entry
IMSA IMSA

Ganassi firms up 2022 IMSA line-up for second Cadillac entry

IMSA VIR: Corvette's Tandy and Milner win as Garcia takes out GTD leader
IMSA IMSA

IMSA VIR: Corvette's Tandy and Milner win as Garcia takes out GTD leader

VIR IMSA: Milner beats team-mate Taylor to pole by 0.003s
IMSA IMSA

VIR IMSA: Milner beats team-mate Taylor to pole by 0.003s

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up, with view to '23 WEC deal
IMSA IMSA

Lynn to join Ganassi Cadillac IMSA line-up, with view to '23 WEC deal

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.