How Penske’s IndyCar partnership with Foyt benefits both teams

Tim Cindric has explained how the technical alliance between A.J. Foyt Racing and Team Penske has proven beneficial for both organisations this season.

Foyt’s team has enjoyed a resurgence with Santino Ferrucci scoring seven top-10s and sitting 10th in the championship standings after 12 races, with Penske-affiliated James Schnabel on the timing stand as his race engineer.

There has also been a return for Penske, particularly at the Indianapolis 500. With the aided expertise of Foyt’s technical director and engineering maestro Michael Cannon, Penske pulled off a remarkable front row sweep in qualifying – its first since 1988 – led by pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin.

The race saw Josef Newgarden storm to his second consecutive victory after pulling off another last-lap pass, this time over Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward.

As it stands, Will Power sits highest among his team-mates in the championship standings, 49 points behind Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, two wins highlighting a year of consistency.

While it’s still early days, Team Penske President Tim Cindric is seeing the significance of the union.

“I feel like being able to help people like James Schabel that’s over there working with Santino as a race engineer, it’s helping us grow people in this environment,” Cindric told Autosport.

Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

“At the same time, it’s helping him see where the top teams are from an organisational standpoint because I think it’s as much how your processes are and how you interact collectively as it is what setup is on a race car.

“I think you could have whatever the best setup is on the race car out on the track and still not be successful; you’ve got to have all the different facets of it.”

Cindric sees the association very similar to the one Penske shares with the Wood Brothers in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“You have to continue to grow your people,” he said. “If your people don’t grow internally, then they usually go grow somewhere else.

“So, for us, it’s very important to be able to incorporate that. Obviously, we were both successful at Indy this year and, without a doubt, I think there was a good collaboration there. I think we helped each other.

“At the same time, I think the Foyt group is benefitting from seeing what it needs to get from where they are to where they want to be.”

When Cindric was asked what the long-term vision of the partnership with Foyt is, he simply said: “I think as long as it’s mutually beneficial, it takes care of itself.”