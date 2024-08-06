How Penske’s IndyCar partnership with Foyt benefits both teams
The Team Penske president shares the benefits of its technical collaboration with AJ Foyt Racing
Tim Cindric has explained how the technical alliance between A.J. Foyt Racing and Team Penske has proven beneficial for both organisations this season.
Foyt’s team has enjoyed a resurgence with Santino Ferrucci scoring seven top-10s and sitting 10th in the championship standings after 12 races, with Penske-affiliated James Schnabel on the timing stand as his race engineer.
There has also been a return for Penske, particularly at the Indianapolis 500. With the aided expertise of Foyt’s technical director and engineering maestro Michael Cannon, Penske pulled off a remarkable front row sweep in qualifying – its first since 1988 – led by pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin.
The race saw Josef Newgarden storm to his second consecutive victory after pulling off another last-lap pass, this time over Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward.
As it stands, Will Power sits highest among his team-mates in the championship standings, 49 points behind Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, two wins highlighting a year of consistency.
While it’s still early days, Team Penske President Tim Cindric is seeing the significance of the union.
“I feel like being able to help people like James Schabel that’s over there working with Santino as a race engineer, it’s helping us grow people in this environment,” Cindric told Autosport.
Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images
“At the same time, it’s helping him see where the top teams are from an organisational standpoint because I think it’s as much how your processes are and how you interact collectively as it is what setup is on a race car.
“I think you could have whatever the best setup is on the race car out on the track and still not be successful; you’ve got to have all the different facets of it.”
Cindric sees the association very similar to the one Penske shares with the Wood Brothers in the NASCAR Cup Series.
“You have to continue to grow your people,” he said. “If your people don’t grow internally, then they usually go grow somewhere else.
“So, for us, it’s very important to be able to incorporate that. Obviously, we were both successful at Indy this year and, without a doubt, I think there was a good collaboration there. I think we helped each other.
“At the same time, I think the Foyt group is benefitting from seeing what it needs to get from where they are to where they want to be.”
When Cindric was asked what the long-term vision of the partnership with Foyt is, he simply said: “I think as long as it’s mutually beneficial, it takes care of itself.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Power: IndyCar oval title-deciders “brings Palou back to us”
How Palou picked off IndyCar title rivals to extend his lead in Toronto
How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity
Jaminet admits last-lap clash fear with sister Porsche in Penske 1-2
IMSA Road America: Porsche 1-2 as Acura strategy falls short in wild race
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
Juncos Hollinger Racing splits with Canapino
Ocon reveals support "from right people" after Gasly crash controversy
Vips returns to Rahal’s IndyCar squad at Portland
Why MotoGP has a British disconnect
Autosport Plus
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments