Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga? Next / Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 Race report

IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache

Alexander Rossi scored his first IndyCar win since Road America 2019 in the second Indianapolis Grand Prix of 2022, after Andretti Autosport team-mate Colton Herta’s car expired at half-distance.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:

Rossi, who will depart Andretti Autosport for Arrow McLaren SP at season's end, claimed victory by 3.544s over Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing rookie Christian Lundgaard to end a 49-race winless run.

Rossi ran second on the opening lap behind AMSP polesitter Felix Rosenqvist, but lost out to Herta following a lap four restart.

When Herta passed Rosenqvist on lap seven, Rossi soon followed him through and continued to follow Herta until the winner of May's first Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course race in soaking wet conditions slowed suddenly following a kerb strike and retired.

Thereafter he was never headed, the 2018 championship runner-up securing an eighth IndyCar victory over Lundgaard, who secured his best-ever IndyCar finish a year on from his debut at the track.

Team Penske driver Will Power seized the championship lead away from Marcus Ericsson by completing the podium in third after being delayed in a chaotic start.

A relieved Rossi said: “We've had some race wins that we've thrown away for sure, and we've had some weekends where we've just kind of not had the pace for whatever reason. 

“We knew things were trending in a good direction this year, and we had a solid test here a month or so ago.

"I think the one constant has been just the mental strength of the whole team. As challenging as it is for me, it's also hard for them. They go in every day and work their butts off, and when they don't get results, it's hard for them as well. 

Green Flag, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Green Flag, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“I think as a unit, that's one of our strengths is being able to continue to just push forward. It's a big team win and a big thank you to the whole organisation.

"Obviously the cars were fast. It sucks what happened to Colton but I've had my share of things. It comes full circle, I guess, sometimes, so it's good to be up there.” 

Behind Rosenqvist and Rossi, Penske’s Josef Newgarden boldly moved up from fifth to third at the start while Herta squeezed Power into Patricio O’Ward, spinning the second AMSP car and obliging Power to stand on the brakes.

The yellow that followed a Turn 3 spin from Dalton Kellett allowed Power and and O’Ward to pit for the softer compound red-walled Firestone tyres, and also allowed Race Control to shuffle Newgarden back two places for exceeding track limits behind Herta and Lundgaard.

After Rosenqvist (struggling with rear brakes that weren't disengaging) had dropped behind the two Andretti cars, Lundgaard followed them through on lap nine, with Rosenqvist continuing to hold Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin behind him.

Power, O'Ward and Takuma Sato, who had also saved early, attempted to save fuel and stretch their stints to get back on strategy with the leaders. O'Ward and Sato were caught and passed before their stops on lap 31, but Power remained ahead of Herta when he pitted on lap 32 before rejoining 19th.

Behind the Herta, Rossi and Lundgaard group, McLaughlin was the highest-placed driver who had started on the red tyres and was running on the unfavoured primaries, but had to concede to Newgarden on lap 36.

When Simon Pagenaud ran out of fuel on track and needed to be recovered, most of the field pitted under the resulting caution with Power cycling up to fourth ahead of Jimmie Johnson, McLaughlin and Newgarden.

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

After McLaughlin muscled past Johnson, the NASCAR legend soon tumbled down the order, also losing out to Newgarden, Rinus VeeKay, Graham Rahal and his Ganassi team-mate Scott Dixon.

Power’s fuel-saving efforts briefly left him vulnerable to McLaughlin, but he steadied his advantage at around a second, as McLaughlin had a similar margin over Newgarden, the Penske trio having dropped VeeKay.

Behind Rahal and Dixon, Rosenqvist slipped back to ninth at the finish, with Alex Palou beating team-mate and erstwhile points leader Ericsson to complete the top 10.

IndyCar Indy GP Race Results (85 laps)

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 85 1:48'39.1825    
2 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 85 1:48'42.7266 3.5441 3.5441
3 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 85 1:48'54.0306 14.8481 11.3040
4 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 85 1:48'55.1519 15.9694 1.1213
5 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 85 1:48'57.6078 18.4253 2.4559
6 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 85 1:49'02.1451 22.9626 4.5373
7 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 85 1:49'02.5367 23.3542 0.3916
8 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 85 1:49'02.7955 23.6130 0.2588
9 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 85 1:49'03.6484 24.4659 0.8529
10 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 85 1:49'06.8226 27.6401 3.1742
11 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 85 1:49'14.2599 35.0774 7.4373
12 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 85 1:49'22.2466 43.0641 7.9867
13 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 85 1:49'29.3693 50.1868 7.1227
14 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 85 1:49'31.1026 51.9201 1.7333
15 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 85 1:49'36.2894 57.1069 5.1868
16 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 85 1:49'38.2352 59.0527 1.9458
17 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 85 1:49'39.3141 1'00.1316 1.0789
18 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 85 1:49'40.9705 1'01.7880 1.6564
19 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 85 1:49'42.6509 1'03.4684 1.6804
20 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 85 1:49'43.7822 1'04.5997 1.1313
21 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 84 1:48'48.8874 1 Lap 1 Lap
22 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 84 1:48'59.5642 1 Lap 10.6768
23 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 84 1:49'18.1559 1 Lap 18.5917
24 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 42 1:01'48.1614 43 Laps 42 Laps
25 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 34 43'33.7245 51 Laps 8 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?
Previous article

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?
Next article

Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead

Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Lundgaard: RLL "deserves" first podium of IndyCar 2022 Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Lundgaard: RLL "deserves" first podium of IndyCar 2022

Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Alexander Rossi More
Alexander Rossi
How Andretti Autosport plans to respond after Mid-Ohio IndyCar "mutiny"
IndyCar

How Andretti Autosport plans to respond after Mid-Ohio IndyCar "mutiny"

Rossi: No change within Andretti despite imminent IndyCar split
IndyCar

Rossi: No change within Andretti despite imminent IndyCar split

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Herta hindered by hair in Toronto IndyCar race with balaclava issue Toronto
IndyCar

Herta hindered by hair in Toronto IndyCar race with balaclava issue

Herta thrilled to deliver for Andretti after “pretty embarrassing” Mid-Ohio Toronto
IndyCar

Herta thrilled to deliver for Andretti after “pretty embarrassing” Mid-Ohio

Herta reckons he could be competitive in F1 after first McLaren test McLaren Portimao testing
Formula 1

Herta reckons he could be competitive in F1 after first McLaren test

Latest news

Lundgaard: RLL "deserves" first podium of IndyCar 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: RLL "deserves" first podium of IndyCar 2022

IndyCar rookie Christian Lundgaard says his runner-up finish on the road course at Indianapolis was something the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team deserved after a very difficult start to the season.

Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead
IndyCar IndyCar

Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead

Erstwhile IndyCar championship leader Marcus Ericsson says he's happy with his "damage limitation" drive to 11th on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, despite Will Power usurping his points tally.

IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache

Alexander Rossi scored his first IndyCar win since Road America 2019 in the second Indianapolis Grand Prix of 2022, after Andretti Autosport team-mate Colton Herta’s car expired at half-distance.

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?
IndyCar IndyCar

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?

OPINION: It's hard to remember a more bizarre motorsport contractual boxing match than the one we’re witnessing unravel over Alex Palou, between Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren right now. But what’s the real story here? And who will come out on top?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.