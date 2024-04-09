Ilott to continue with Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500 Open Test
Callum Ilott will continue to deputise for the injured David Malukas at Arrow McLaren's IndyCar team for this week’s Open Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Josh Tons / Motorsport Images
Ilott, who made 36 starts in North America’s premier open-wheel championship for Juncos Hollinger Racing from 2021-23, has substituted for Malukas, who continues to recover from surgery to his left wrist after an injury sustained when mountain biking pre-season, since the start of the IndyCar Series season.
On the Streets of St. Petersburg last month, Ilott stayed out of trouble and qualified 16th before finishing 13th while at the most recent event, the non-points round at The Thermal Club, he was running in a transfer spot in the second heat before fading to ninth, missing out on advancing into the final by three spots.
His continuation in place of Malukas at the Open Test was announced by the team on Tuesday afternoon, noting he will take part on days on 10-11 April. He will join regulars Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi as well as 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who will take the reins of an Indy car for the first time since testing at Phoenix Raceway in early February.
While Arrow McLaren has been dependent on Ilott's substitute appearances, the team won’t be able to rely on the British driver if Malukas isn’t cleared for Long Beach. Ilott will be unavailable due to a conflict with the World Endurance Championship, with a commitment to race in the Six Hours of Imola behind the wheel of Team Jota’s Porsche 963.
Addressing this issue, the team's statement added it was "evaluating other options and will announce the No. 6 driver for Long Beach in due course.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward
O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Ward
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
Ilott keeps Arrow McLaren drive for $1m IndyCar race
Another year, another IndyCar St. Pete runner-up for Pato O’Ward
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Felix Rosenqvist paces opening practice
Latest news
Jann Mardenborough to make British GT return at Silverstone 500
Mercedes could never "abandon" current car for F1 2026 head start
Ilott to continue with Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500 Open Test
Vasser Sullivan to field two Lexus GTD entries for IMSA Long Beach
Autosport Plus
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments