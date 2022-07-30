Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache Next / Lundgaard: RLL "deserves" first podium of IndyCar 2022
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 News

Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead

Erstwhile IndyCar championship leader Marcus Ericsson says he's happy with his "damage limitation" drive to 11th on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, despite Will Power usurping his points tally.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Ericsson suffered an engine issue before setting even one qualifying lap on Friday, obliging him to start from the very back of the 25-car grid.

He ran a long opening stint on the primary tyres to get back into contention, but his strategy was compromised by the timing of a caution period when Simon Pagenaud ran out of fuel.

But despite his run of consecutive top-10 finishes dating back to May's first Indy GP race coming to an end, and Power's third-place finish giving the Team Penske driver the points lead, Ericsson said "it was a good day for us".

Read Also:

The Indianapolis 500 winner is now nine points behind Power with four rounds still to go.

"Obviously it was damage limitation after what happened to us yesterday," he said.

"A top 10 was our goal, we almost got there and I think we would without that yellow.

"It was so badly timed for us after the long first stint on the blacks. We were in a really good spot for the rest of the race, and we had all the new reds so we could run shorter for the rest of the race.

"That yellow just neutralised the whole race. I think we could've been seventh or eighth without that.

"But P11 is still good from where we started."

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Asked if falling to second in points would see him alter his approach in the final four races, Ericsson said: "It doesn't really change to be honest.

"I would've liked to keep the lead, but we're still close to Will and we go to Nashville where we won last year.

"We're still in the mix, we still have a good shot to win this thing in Laguna."

Ganassi team-mate Scott Dixon also had a to recover from a lowly grid position, the six-time IndyCar champion starting 20th after a couple of miscues in qualifying meant he got stuck in traffic and without his optimised wing settings.

But the Kiwi clawed his way up to eighth at the checkered flag to remain fourth in the standings, albeit 38 points behind Power.

Dixon told NBC: "With how close the competition is and how many times we've run on this track, we shouldn't have had the fumble we did in qualifying because starting 20th makes it almost impossible.

“But a good day for the team, it's definitely a difficult track for us in general. But we're still only 38 points back and a good string of tracks coming up for us."

shares
comments
IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache
Previous article

IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache
Next article

Lundgaard: RLL "deserves" first podium of IndyCar 2022

Lundgaard: RLL "deserves" first podium of IndyCar 2022
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Lundgaard: RLL "deserves" first podium of IndyCar 2022 Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Lundgaard: RLL "deserves" first podium of IndyCar 2022

IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Scott Dixon More
Scott Dixon
Dixon: "Amazing" to match Mario Andretti's win tally, snap dry spell Toronto
IndyCar

Dixon: "Amazing" to match Mario Andretti's win tally, snap dry spell

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon scores 52nd win, matches Mario Andretti Toronto
IndyCar

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon scores 52nd win, matches Mario Andretti

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Mid-Ohio Plus
IndyCar

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?
IndyCar

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?

Palou lawyer: Ganassi’s legal action impacts ‘F1 opportunity’
IndyCar

Palou lawyer: Ganassi’s legal action impacts ‘F1 opportunity’

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Lundgaard: RLL "deserves" first podium of IndyCar 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: RLL "deserves" first podium of IndyCar 2022

IndyCar rookie Christian Lundgaard says his runner-up finish on the road course at Indianapolis was something the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team deserved after a very difficult start to the season.

Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead
IndyCar IndyCar

Ericsson pleased with IndyCar "damage limitation" despite losing points lead

Erstwhile IndyCar championship leader Marcus Ericsson says he's happy with his "damage limitation" drive to 11th on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, despite Will Power usurping his points tally.

IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache

Alexander Rossi scored his first IndyCar win since Road America 2019 in the second Indianapolis Grand Prix of 2022, after Andretti Autosport team-mate Colton Herta’s car expired at half-distance.

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?
IndyCar IndyCar

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?

OPINION: It's hard to remember a more bizarre motorsport contractual boxing match than the one we’re witnessing unravel over Alex Palou, between Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren right now. But what’s the real story here? And who will come out on top?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.