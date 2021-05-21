Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly on Day 3 practice as Ferrucci crashes Next / McLaughlin's Indy 500 win chances 'as good as any rookie has ever had'
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return

By:

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing owner Dennis Reinbold wants to bring his team back to IndyCar full-time, after plans to expand its presence this year was altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return

After six years of running the Indianapolis 500 only, the Chevrolet-powered Dreyer & Reinbold squad was able to add the three races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course to its schedule last year.

But Reinbold’s plan to expand further was put on hold by the implications of the global pandemic.

“No excuses: the reality of the universe is that people had to reshuffle some things,” said Reinbold, whose team last ran full-time in 2012, when Oriol Servia landed the team four top-five finishes, once DRR had switched from the underperforming Lotus engine to Chevrolet.

“We took the time to restructure our program. We had to take a few steps back, reprioritise what’s important. That’s this place and this month.

“We are working to become a full time team in the series. The series is expanding and growing. It’s on fire; it’s doing great. But for now, for us, the best thing is to do the best we possibly can for this month of May and go from there.

“[A full-time return] is our goal, but it got postponed a bit.”

"After the Indy 500 we put a plan together for the next one – whether we do additional races or series or not. We try to improve year after year.

“The last couple years we haven’t represented ourselves the way we should [in the 500] but we feel good about our start. We feel good about where we’re positioned for the race weekend."

Reinbold has run driver Sage Karam in six of the last seven 500s, and for the previous three editions he paired him with JR Hildebrand.

Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet, Indy 2021.

Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet, Indy 2021.

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Dreyer & Reinbold has reverted to just one car for 2021, one of only three single entries without an affiliation with another team, but Karam doesn’t believe this is necessarily a disadvantage.

“There’s obviously some positives to having two cars, and some negatives,” said the 2013 Indy Lights champion.

“When I first came to Dreyer we were one-car effort, it was my first 500, we got ninth. We were one for a while and ran really well. We went to two cars (in 2018) when the new chassis came out and kind of struggled.

“Two cars is good to have data points, but we’re a smaller team. There’s a lot going on. More people, a lot more things to look at, and as much as I think it can help, it can also hurt.

“Me and JR worked well together, but we’re polar opposites! JR is quiet, calculated and knows his stuff with numbers. Whereas I’m energetic, talkative, and tell the engineers how it is with how I feel.

"It was cool to talk to JR in that sense about what he thought more exact changes, where I was like ‘this is what I kind of feel’.

“[We're a] small team here from Indy taking on the big teams like Andretti with six cars, Penske with four, and what they have.

They can run their test programs faster, but if we focus on what we need to, we can be in the hunt. A lot of people saw that we are quick.”

Reinbold expanded: “It’s very gratifying to come out and know that we’re in the game.

"It’s a difficult thing, year after year and condition after condition on a daily basis at this place. It’s the hardest race track in the world. You can’t take it for granted. You have to respect what’s going on out here.

“And the competition. The field is the deepest since I’ve been involved in racing, 20-plus years. We keep working on it and try to learn from our mistakes. The path remains the same, but there have been a lot of innovations along the way.

“The hybrid comes out soon [2023] and fits us well, with our objectives and [sponsor] AES, what they want to do for the future of power."

shares
comments

Related video

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly on Day 3 practice as Ferrucci crashes

Previous article

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly on Day 3 practice as Ferrucci crashes

Next article

McLaughlin's Indy 500 win chances 'as good as any rookie has ever had'

McLaughlin's Indy 500 win chances 'as good as any rookie has ever had'
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Sage Karam
Teams Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
Author David Malsher

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
5
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
Latest news
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
INDY

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

1h
Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
INDY

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more
INDY

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

20h
2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
INDY

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

22h
Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more
INDY

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more

May 26, 2021
Latest videos
Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

David Malsher More
David Malsher
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved Indy 500
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more
IndyCar

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more

Sage Karam More
Sage Karam
Karam returns to IndyCar grid at Harvest GP with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
IndyCar

Karam returns to IndyCar grid at Harvest GP with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Karam lands GP of Indy entry with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
IndyCar

Karam lands GP of Indy entry with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

RC Enerson gets Carlin Mid-Ohio IndyCar drive as Karam steps out
IndyCar

RC Enerson gets Carlin Mid-Ohio IndyCar drive as Karam steps out

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing More
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
Hildebrand returns to Dreyer & Reinbold for 2019 Indy 500
IndyCar

Hildebrand returns to Dreyer & Reinbold for 2019 Indy 500

Sage Karam sticks with Dreyer & Reinbold for Indianapolis 500
IndyCar

Sage Karam sticks with Dreyer & Reinbold for Indianapolis 500

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing plots full-time IndyCar return
IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing plots full-time IndyCar return

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
1h
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021
The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021 Plus

The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

From rookies arriving with big reputations to veterans who still have the fire and an F1-linked squad pushing to join the big leagues, IndyCar has it all this year. Here are six of the key storylines to keep track of

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed Plus

The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

Often unfairly characterised as a car-breaker, judged for his lack of an Indianapolis 500 win and a disappointing part-season of Formula 1 in 1993, Michael Andretti was highly respected by his rivals and only thwarted greater success by ill-fortune. When it all came together in 1991, he was a truly formidable force

IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Latest news

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more
IndyCar IndyCar

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.