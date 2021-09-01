Tickets Subscribe
Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds
IndyCar / Portland News

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger at Portland

By:

Ferrari Formula 1 test driver Callum Ilott will make his IndyCar debut for Juncos Hollinger Racing at next weekend's round at Portland.

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger at Portland

Ilott, who finished as runner-up in last year's Formula 2 championship, has performed reserve duties for both Ferrari and Alfa Romeo in F1 this year, participating in a handful of FP1 sessions for the latter.

Having been a Ferrari Driver Academy driver since 2018, Ilott finished third in the GP3 Series before graduating to F2 in the following year - losing out on the title to Haas F1 driver and fellow Ferrari junior Mick Schumacher.

The British driver will race the #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing entry, powered by a Chevrolet engine, at the upcoming race at the Portland International Raceway as the returning team assesses driver candidates for its full season next year.

“This will be my first time in the IndyCar Series and running in the United States, which will be a bit of a change from running on the European side," Ilott said.

“I am looking forward to working with the team during this first phase of their development and proud to be a part of this opportunity.

“I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy for allowing me to take this opportunity and for Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger for bringing me on board the team.”

Callum Ilott, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Callum Ilott, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger announced their partnership to form Juncos Hollinger Racing in early August, and the team committed to running the final three events of the 2021 IndyCar Series ahead of a full-time campaign in 2022.

This will be Juncos’ first IndyCar entry since the 2019 Indianapolis 500 with Kyle Kaiser, in which the American driver sensationally knocked Fernando Alonso off the grid despite running in a spare chassis after a heavy crash in the preceding Friday practice session.

“We are very excited to welcome Callum Ilott to the Juncos Hollinger Racing family,” said Juncos. “Callum brings a lot of experience and incredible talent to the team.

“We are confident that he will transition well into the IndyCar Series when we get on track for our final test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course tomorrow, before making our official debut together at Portland next week.”

Having paired his F1 duties with sportscars, Ilott claimed third in the LM GTE Am class at last month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, driving for Iron Lynx.

Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds

Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds
