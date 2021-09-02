Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger at Portland
IndyCar / Long Beach News

Kimball to race third Foyt car in Long Beach finale

By:

Charlie Kimball will race the #11 AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet at the IndyCar finale, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.  

Kimball to race third Foyt car in Long Beach finale

The Britain-born California-raised 36-year-old competed for the IndyCar legend’s team full-time in 2020, while this year he raced on the Indianapolis road course in May in the Tresiba-backed #11 car. He then suffered an agonising near-miss in attempting to qualify for this year’s Indianapolis 500.

“I cannot wait to get back behind the wheel of an AJ Foyt Indy car mostly because I love racing,” said Kimball, who has proven to be a perceptive expert commentator with Kevin Lee on Peacock livestreaming for Indy Lights races this year. “I am also excited to race on behalf of my long-time sponsor Novo Nordisk one more time this season at one of my favourite races.

“Working with the team at AJ Foyt Racing, both in and out of the cockpit, has been very rewarding and I look forward to continuing that work in Long Beach.” 

Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Larry Foyt, team president, commented: “We are very happy to have Charlie and Novo Nordisk back for the season finale. Long Beach is such a great race for the NTT IndyCar Series, and I'm glad we could put this event together for Charlie and Novo Nordisk because they have been great partners of our team.

“They have touched many lives and inspired many race fans through the motorsports platform, and I’m honored that our team was able to be a small part of that." 

Kimball, who grew up in Camarillo, Calif., last competed at Long Beach in 2018, driving a Carlin-Chevrolet to 10th

“Long Beach is my favorite event outside of the Indy 500,” he said. “I spent my childhood coming to this race and dreaming about being on the other side of the fence.

“The chance to compete at this track, so close to my hometown, three and a half years since my last time behind the wheel there has been one of my biggest personal motivators.”  

Kimball finished second in an Indy Lights race at Long Beach in 2010. His IndyCar résumé includes a win (Mid-Ohio 2013 for Chip Ganassi Racing) as well as five other podium finishes and a pole position (also all for Ganassi).

shares
comments

Related video

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger at Portland

Previous article

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger at Portland
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa

3 h
2
Formula 1

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal ‘I’ve never had before’ in 2022

5 h
3
Formula 1

Russell at Mercedes would make things "difficult" for Hamilton - Verstappen

6 h
4
Formula 1

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments

7 h
5
Formula 1

F1 drivers call for fans to minimise flare usage at Dutch GP

3 h
Latest news
Kimball to race third Foyt car in Long Beach finale
INDY

Kimball to race third Foyt car in Long Beach finale

15m
Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger at Portland
INDY

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger at Portland

Sep 1, 2021
Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds
INDY

Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds

Sep 1, 2021
Johnson aims to race in IndyCar 'for as long as Ganassi will have me'
INDY

Johnson aims to race in IndyCar 'for as long as Ganassi will have me'

Aug 31, 2021
Jimmie Johnson passes IndyCar oval rookie test at Texas
Video Inside
INDY

Jimmie Johnson passes IndyCar oval rookie test at Texas

Aug 31, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger at Portland Portland
IndyCar

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger at Portland

Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds Portland
IndyCar

Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus
IndyCar

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

Charlie Kimball More
Charlie Kimball
Kimball to reunite with AJ Foyt Racing for Indy 500 and GP
IndyCar

Kimball to reunite with AJ Foyt Racing for Indy 500 and GP

Kimball lands full-time IndyCar drive with AJ Foyt Racing
IndyCar

Kimball lands full-time IndyCar drive with AJ Foyt Racing

Charlie Kimball's part-time 2019 Carlin IndyCar races revealed
IndyCar

Charlie Kimball's part-time 2019 Carlin IndyCar races revealed

A.J. Foyt Enterprises More
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Foyt: Calderon “on our list" of potential IndyCar drivers for 2022
IndyCar

Foyt: Calderon “on our list" of potential IndyCar drivers for 2022

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing
IndyCar

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing

Tony Stewart to join A.J. Foyt as guest at Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Tony Stewart to join A.J. Foyt as guest at Indy 500

Trending Today

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive for F1 2022, was informed before Spa

Vinales says Aprilia test ‘happiest’ he’s ever been in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales says Aprilia test ‘happiest’ he’s ever been in MotoGP

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal ‘I’ve never had before’ in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas wants multi-year F1 deal ‘I’ve never had before’ in 2022

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments
W Series W Series

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus
WRC WRC

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

Russell at Mercedes would make things "difficult" for Hamilton - Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell at Mercedes would make things "difficult" for Hamilton - Verstappen

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expects boos from F1 fans at Zandvoort

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Latest news

Kimball to race third Foyt car in Long Beach finale
IndyCar IndyCar

Kimball to race third Foyt car in Long Beach finale

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger at Portland
IndyCar IndyCar

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger at Portland

Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds
IndyCar IndyCar

Askew to race for RLL in final three 2021 IndyCar rounds

Johnson aims to race in IndyCar 'for as long as Ganassi will have me'
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson aims to race in IndyCar 'for as long as Ganassi will have me'

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.