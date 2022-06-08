Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Road America News

Ilott cleared for IndyCar return at Road America with Juncos Hollinger

Callum Ilott will return to IndyCar action this weekend at the Grand Prix of Road America for Juncos Hollinger.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Ilott cleared for IndyCar return at Road America with Juncos Hollinger

The Briton fractured his right hand in a heavy double-impact crash in the Indianapolis 500 last month and was forced to sit out last weekend’s Grand Prix of Detroit.

He was advised by the IndyCar medical team of potential longer-term complications were he to have to deal with the bumps and curbs of the rough 2.35-mile track at Belle Isle, so duly sat out the race weekend.

However, Ilott was re-evaluated by the medical team today and cleared to return to the #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing entry.

“Having spent a week out of the car in Detroit, looking at the racing from a slightly different angle, I can happily say I am going to be back in the car for Road America,” said Ilott. “I have been cleared by the IndyCar Medical Team today.

“We looked quite extensively at my hand and the risk of further damage is a lot lower. It’s still a factor, but the track surface in Road America is a lot less bumpy than Detroit.

“Looking at Road America, I haven’t been there yet, but it’s a good high speed fun track and quite long as well. There are some good overtaking zones, so it should be a fun weekend with a lot of action.

“I am super-excited to get back in. Coming off the momentum we had at the Indy GP we should be on for a good weekend.”

Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“We are thrilled to get Callum back in #77 JHR Chevrolet this week,” said team co-owner and team principal Ricardo Juncos. “We want to thank everyone at IndyCar Medical Team for their support and exceptional care provided to Callum.

“The focus has been on Callum’s healing progress, and he has been working hard each day to get back on track. We are looking forward to a great weekend at Road America and building off the momentum we had during May.”

Ilott’s place in the #77 car at Detroit was taken by Santino Ferrucci, who raced for a third IndyCar team in as many races, having subbed for Jack Harvey at Rahal Letterman Lanigan in Texas and he competed for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing at the Indy 500.

At Detroit, Ferrucci qualified 17th and finished 21st after going for a three-stop strategy, which was difficult to pull off in a race without cautions, and he was also suffering with severe hand blisters.

