The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career
IndyCar News

Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger

By:

Juncos Racing will make its return to IndyCar, fielding an entry for the final three races of 2021 and for the full 2022 season having partnered with Brad Hollinger.

Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger

The team will be renamed Juncos Hollinger Racing under the new partnership, and will return to the top level of US single-seater racing for the first time since the 2019 Indianapolis 500, in which Kyle Kaiser dramatically knocked out McLaren's Fernando Alonso during Bump Day to make the field.

Juncos had previously entered 12 of the 17 races on the 2018 calendar, with driving duties shared between Kaiser and former World Series Formula V8 3.5 drivers Alfonso Celis Jr and Rene Binder.

Since then, the team has focused on its Road to Indy teams, but will return to IndyCar for the end-of-season run-in at Portland, Laguna Seca and Long Beach.

"I am very excited to join Ricardo and the Juncos Racing team," said Hollinger.

"Since we first met, Ricardo's relentless drive for success, knowledge of open-wheel racing, and engineering expertise were quite apparent.

"His winning spirit along with our shared vision and commitment to be a front running team made my decision to join Juncos Racing a simple one.

"With an infusion of funds to obtain the best equipment and IndyCar talent, Juncos is a team poised to be fiercely competitive in the series.

"Further, the IndyCar Series is an American-born motorsport with a significant spectator platform that has major growth potential.

"The racing is very competitive and exciting, creating a viewer experience that is attractive to businesses focused on national and international branding."

Ricardo Juncos, Juncos Racing Chevrolet

Ricardo Juncos, Juncos Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images

Hollinger has former experience in motorsport as a former shareholder in the Williams Formula 1 team, but left the team following its buyout by Dorilton Capital in 2020.

He also helped to fund an Indy 500 entry for James Davison in 2019, in a Dale Coyne Racing-run entry in conjunction with Jonathan Byrd's Racing and Belardi Auto Racing.

"The opportunity to partner with someone who shares many of the same values, passion, determination, and is forward-thinking like Brad Hollinger makes this an incredible moment in our team's history," said team owner Ricardo Juncos.

"Brad has a lot of experience at one of the highest levels in racing and brings resources that will create more opportunities and growth for all of our programs.

"I am looking forward to what our future holds at Juncos Hollinger Racing and taking our team to the next level."

Juncos added that the team had been looking to forge a return to IndyCar for the past couple of years, following a difficult 2019 season for the team in which it was unable to find enough funding to run full-time.

"After a difficult 2019 year and then with us all facing the terrible and unfortunate times during COVID-19 in 2020, our efforts were derailed until this year," Juncos continued.

"Once we committed to a full IndyCar season, we made the plan to get on track this year for the final three races this season to begin our preparation for next year."

It is currently unknown who will pilot the Juncos Hollinger entry in the final three races of the season. The team may use the events to assess driving candidates for its full-time tilt next season.

Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Jake Boxall-Legge
Juncos to return to IndyCar in partnership with Hollinger

