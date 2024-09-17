Prema announces Ilott signing for 2025 IndyCar season

Prema Racing has announced Callum Ilott as the first driver to join its new IndyCar team that will debut with a two-car line-up in 2025.

The 25-year-old Briton is a veteran of 38 IndyCar starts, which feature two top five finishes during his time with Juncos Hollinger Racing.

He previously raced for Prema in 2017 while competing in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship, where he collected six victories en route to fourth in the standings.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Callum back with us for this new chapter of our history,” said team owner Rene Rosin.

“We had a great time working with him in Formula 3, and we always kept an eye on him after that. He proved to be a great fit for us in the past, and I think he will feel like picking up something he had left off.

“He proved his outstanding speed skills everywhere he competed. In addition, his prior IndyCar experience will be an invaluable asset. Now that the opportunity to get back together has come, we are determined to make the most out of it.”

After parting ways with Juncos Hollinger Racing at the end of 2023, Ilott has spent this year racing full-time with Jota's Porsche 963 LMDh in the World Endurance Championship and took victory at Spa.

He also competed in two IndyCar races as a substitute for Arrow McLaren, including the Indianapolis 500 where he finished 11th.

Callum Ilott, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“It’s an incredible opportunity to experience IndyCar with Prema, their first steps in the series and in the US,” said Ilott, the 2020 Formula 2 championship runner-up.

“What an amazing chance. I love the racing, I love these cars and I love the team, so it’s great to be back to what they call the Italian family home.

“It’s going to be something special to build off, a lot of hard work but I’m excited to join the team and see what we can do together.”



While Prema revealed last week it will have numbers 83 and 90 in IndyCar, it is not yet known which Ilott will be representing.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming Callum to our IndyCar team,” said Piers Phillips, CEO for Prema Racing’s IndyCar division.

“His previous experiences in the series, combined with those with Prema, will make him a key asset as we try to merge the team’s European heritage with what it will be able to learn in the US.

“We know Callum as a very talented driver, but we can also see how his professionalism has matured in the series.

“The information and feedback he will be able to share will be extremely important, as much as his impressive racing skills.”