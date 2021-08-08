Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough IndyCar weekend in Nashville
IndyCar / Nashville News

Herta predicts “craziest start of the year” at Nashville IndyCar

By:

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta believes the drop of the green flag for the inaugural Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville will pull the trigger on IndyCar’s “craziest start of the year.”

As at Mid-Ohio, there is a separate start line and finish line around Nashville’s 2.17-mile course. While the finish line is after Turn 11, right outside the Nissan Stadium, the Tennessee Titans NFL team’s ground, the green flag will be waved ahead of Turn 9 as the 27-car grid returns off the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The approach to Turn 9 is seven-eight cars wide, giving a driver a tempting opportunity to attempt bold passing manoeuvres, to the possible detriment of several cars to his outside.

Herta, who scored his sixth career pole and second of the season after dominating practice in Nashville, said he is expecting incidents.

“I think this is going to be the craziest start of the year,” he said. “We're going to be going quite quick from where the start zone is, going into an off-camber second-gear corner, that's like 60 miles an hour, 70 miles an hour. So definitely it's going to be interesting.

“There's not a whole bunch of ways to bail out as you turn into the corner. If guys are committing three-wide, it could get a little bit messy. You're probably expecting to see something happen on the opening lap, in the opening corner.

“That's going to open up strategy a lot. If any yellows do happen, it's going to open up strategy. It's going to create bigger stints because you're going to be saving a lot more fuel. Have to wait and see.”

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Joe Skibinski

That said, he admitted that he had not planned a particular strategy “because I wasn't sure where I was going to start up until this point.”

He continued: “We'll definitely be going through the photos of where the start/finish line is, where the punch-off cones are and stuff, where you can start going, pictures of what it's like going into Turn 9 – or Turn 1, depending on how you think of it.

“But, yeah, it's definitely going to be interesting. It's going to be a crazy start for sure with how much the track opens up, it goes like five, four lanes, to like Turn 10.

“I could see it being like a Pocono start but then everybody has to brake and go down to second gear at the end of it!”

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon, who will start on the front row of a road/street course race for the first time since the 2019 finale at Laguna Seca, said he wasn’t confident that he could have beaten Herta, even had he not been self-confessedly “cautious” in Q1 and Q2 after spins in practice.

While the Andretti driver was fast enough to get through Q1 on Firestone primaries, thereby retaining a fresh set of alternates for the Fast Six shootout, Dixon, like everyone else, used their soft tyres in Q1 and was therefore running used softs for the Q3 battle.

But Dixon believes the race could be an intriguing mix of strategies due to the “unknowns” of a new track.

“Cautions could be pretty interesting here, how those fall, whether it traps the leaders,” said the six-time and reigning champion. “That's always a bit of a nightmare for that situation.

“Degradation? We don't really know yet. Some people think the reds will hold on pretty good and just be quicker, some think they're going to fall off pretty hard. There are a lot of unknowns.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Photo by: IndyCar Series

“It will be interesting to see if many people run reds in [Sunday noon] warm-up, but then you don't get to run them long enough.

“Detroit is really tough on reds, trying to get the full stint on reds to create that two-stopper. If we have a similar scenario, it's wide open. Could be really interesting.”

Regarding potential passing places around the course, Dixon said: “I think Turn 4 [the other end of the bridge] could be pretty tricky, especially once the tyres get older. If people start coasting in there [to save fuel], it will be different for everyone.

“It's going to be a track that's pretty easy to make mistakes if you kind of lose concentration for a little bit. Where the grip is, how close you have to get to the walls to get that grip is definitely going to be tough.”

shares
comments

Related video

Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough IndyCar weekend in Nashville

Previous article

Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough IndyCar weekend in Nashville
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP red-flagged after fiery crash

1 h
2
Formula 1

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'

6 h
3
Formula 1

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt

2 h
4
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes maiden victory fending off Mir

45 min
5
MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return

21 h
Latest news
Herta predicts “craziest start of the year” at Nashville IndyCar
Video Inside
INDY

Herta predicts “craziest start of the year” at Nashville IndyCar

12m
Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough IndyCar weekend in Nashville
INDY

Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough IndyCar weekend in Nashville

8 h
Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position
INDY

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position

15 h
Nashville IndyCar: Herta keeps top spot in FP2 which ends in chaos
INDY

Nashville IndyCar: Herta keeps top spot in FP2 which ends in chaos

20 h
IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track
INDY

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

Aug 7, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough IndyCar weekend in Nashville Nashville
IndyCar

Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough IndyCar weekend in Nashville

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position Nashville
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus
IndyCar

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

Scott Dixon More
Scott Dixon
Dixon: IndyCar title still 'doable', but work needed to catch up Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Dixon: IndyCar title still 'doable', but work needed to catch up

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Mid-Ohio Plus
IndyCar

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery
IndyCar

O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track Nashville
IndyCar

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

Johnson "still in a big hole" in IndyCar, nobody will have Nashville "leg up"
IndyCar

Johnson "still in a big hole" in IndyCar, nobody will have Nashville "leg up"

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus
IndyCar

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Trending Today

Styrian MotoGP red-flagged after fiery crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP red-flagged after fiery crash

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt
Formula 1 Formula 1

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes maiden victory fending off Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Martin takes maiden victory fending off Mir

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return

Crutchlow: Razgatlioglu would have been “breath of fresh air” for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Razgatlioglu would have been “breath of fresh air” for MotoGP

Paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting
British GT British GT

Paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting

Herta predicts “craziest start of the year” at Nashville IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta predicts “craziest start of the year” at Nashville IndyCar

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

Herta predicts “craziest start of the year” at Nashville IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta predicts “craziest start of the year” at Nashville IndyCar

Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough IndyCar weekend in Nashville
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough IndyCar weekend in Nashville

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position

Nashville IndyCar: Herta keeps top spot in FP2 which ends in chaos
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta keeps top spot in FP2 which ends in chaos

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.