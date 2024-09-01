All Series
Race report
IndyCar Milwaukee Race 2

IndyCar Milwaukee: McLaughlin wins wild race two amid woes for Palou and Newgarden

The IndyCar double-header ends with a chaotic race for the title contenders, and McLaughlin fending off a late charge by Dixon to win the second act

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin stormed to his third victory of the season in a wild second race of the double-header IndyCar weekend at Milwaukee. 

After starting second, the 31-year-old New Zealander was thrust into the lead after an early crash for polesitting team-mate Josef Newgarden.

McLaughlin remained a contender throughout the 250-lap contest, which featured an intense and late side-by-side battle with Colton Herta to secure the lead.

Despite a restart with 11 laps to go and pressure from a charging Scott Dixon, Mclaughlin held firm to win by 0.4558 seconds over his fellow countryman. 

“That was the most fun race I’ve had in IndyCar,” said McLaughlin, who led 85 laps on the day. 

“That was a blast. So happy for everyone on the Gallagher Chevy, we just stuck with it. It wasn’t quite so good at the start - the car - and then we just tuned her up and it was awesome.”

Herta led 43 laps and finished third, while AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci was fourth to replicate his finish on Saturday night’s encounter.

The margin between title contenders Alex Palou and Will Power shrunk slightly to 33 points heading into the season finale in two weeks after both drivers encountered trouble.

Palou’s woes happened at the start and left him with a lowly 19th-placed finish, with Power slipping on a restart and falling a lap down before fighting back to finish 10th.

There was trouble before the race had even got going after Palou was left stopped on track during the pace laps. He was brought into the pitlane to attempt to get a battery issue fixed while the race started under caution and put him multiple laps down. 

When Newgarden started to bring the field to the green flag on lap five, it was waved off when the back of the pack didn’t form in a timely manner.

However, rookie Linus Lundqvist didn’t get the message from fifth, hitting the back of Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Marcus Armstrong, who in turn clattered into Newgarden and sent him crashing into the inside wall and out of the race. Lundqvist ended up getting a drive-through penalty for avoidable contact.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

At this time, Palou’s car was getting towed back into the garage as the team tried to overcome the issue before eventually joining the fray on lap 29 of 250. 

McLaughlin inherited the lead as a result of Newgarden's crashing and soon started to edge clear of team-mate Power. 

But it was not long before Power closed back in and he took the lead in Turn 3 on lap 44. 

Power retained the lead after the opening pit cycles but lost out to McLaughlin after a caution on lap 113 during a caution, in which the majority of the field pitted - Alexander Rossi and Dixon being notable exceptions.  

Rossi continued to lead after two further cautions, the second of which caused by Power losing the back end of his Team Penske entry and spinning, tapping the wall but enduring minimal damage. 

Power eventually pitted as the initial restart was waved off, but he fell down a lap anyway as the race resumed on lap 137. 

While Rossi was solidly out front, McLaughlin managed to make an outside pass on Dixon to take second on lap 156 - with Herta and Ferrucci soon also demoting Dixon.

McLaughlin inherited the lead when Rossi stopped, before Herta moved to the front when the Team Penske driver also stopped.

Herta remained out on track, with a goal to extend the stint to only need to pit one more time, attempting to hold until lap 185 based on a radio call.

Herta finally darted to the pitlane on lap 187, giving McLaughlin - who still needed to stop again - the lead. 

Sure enough, Herta cycled back into the lead on lap 200, with a gap of 7.4418s over McLaughlin

Yet the former Supercars ace was on a charge and quickly caught Herta. The pair battled side-by-side on lap 215, with McLaughlin appearing to grab the lead before a massive fightback by Herta on the outside to regain the top spot.

It was short-lived, though, as McLaughlin took the lead with a pass in Turn 1 on lap 218 to clearly grasp the top spot. Herta quickly faded to 1.8911s behind just three laps later. 

Another incident for Sting Ray Robb led to another caution, with this one coming on lap 229 after he crashed at Turn 2. 

All the lead lap cars pitted, which allowed Power to get a lap back. Meanwhile, Rossi’s crew delivered a 4.7s stop, after only changing tyres, and therefore cycled to directly behind McLaughlin. 

But Rossi fell to Dixon on the resumption, as he was on the charge and moved up to second on Herta moments later. 

Dixon slowly gained ground on McLaughlin as the laps continued to tick down and the lead dropped to 0.5s with three laps to go. 

But, in the end, there wasn’t enough time left for Dixon as McLaughlin walked off with the win. 

Behind Ferrucci, Marcus Ericsson (Andretti) and Rossi completed the top six.

Power was eventually classified 10th, while Palou took 19th.

Milwaukee IndyCar race two result

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points Retirement
1 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 250

2:06'31.3981

   149.548 6    
2 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 250

+0.4558

2:06'31.8539

 0.4558 151.277 5    
3 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 250

+5.1263

2:06'36.5244

 4.6705 148.357 5    
4 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 250

+10.9829

2:06'42.3810

 5.8566 144.830 6    
5 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 250

+13.7085

2:06'45.1066

 2.7256 145.356 6    
6 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 250

+14.3305

2:06'45.7286

 0.6220 141.028 5    
7 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 250

+15.2002

2:06'46.5983

 0.8697 143.523 5    
8 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 250

+15.3219

2:06'46.7200

 0.1217 143.824 6    
9 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 250

+16.2013

2:06'47.5994

 0.8794 143.773 5    
10 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 250

+19.8577

2:06'51.2558

 3.6564 142.776 7    
11 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 249

+1 Lap

2:06'53.2242

 1 Lap 141.137 7    
12 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 248

+2 Laps

2:06'44.7912

 1 Lap 141.882 7    
13 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 248

+2 Laps

2:06'50.1355

 5.3443 142.320 6    
14 United Kingdom J. Harvey Dale Coyne Racing 18 247

+3 Laps

2:06'48.2333

 1 Lap 142.805 5    
15 United Kingdom K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing 51 246

+4 Laps

2:06'51.9006

 1 Lap 141.175 5    
16
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
 20 243

+7 Laps

2:06'41.0040

 3 Laps 133.161 7    
17 United States C. Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 230

+20 Laps

2:04'22.7112

 13 Laps 140.550 6    
18
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
 41 221

+29 Laps

1:53'03.4362

 9 Laps 136.136 4   Accident
19 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 221

+29 Laps

2:06'53.7919

 13'50.3557 142.042 7    
20 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 215

+35 Laps

1:48'42.8478

 6 Laps 135.287 5   Accident
21 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 181

+69 Laps

1:39'19.4142

 34 Laps 103.321 5   Mechanical
22 United States D. Malukas Meyer Shank Racing 66 126

+124 Laps

2:00'49.3725

 55 Laps 67.007 3   Mechanical
23 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 123

+127 Laps

1:04'51.4228

 3 Laps 102.523 3    
24 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 87

+163 Laps

48'52.9685

 36 Laps 14.987 2   Mechanical
25
N. Siegel Arrow McLaren
 6 24

+226 Laps

22'39.8658

 63 Laps 7.969 1   Mechanical
26 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 6

+244 Laps

4'44.6808

 18 Laps 63.870 1   Accident
27 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 5

+245 Laps

3'47.4774

 1 Lap 85.977     Accident
View full results  

Previous article IndyCar Milwaukee: O’Ward keeps Power at bay for victory, Palou fifth

Joey Barnes
