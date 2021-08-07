Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos
IndyCar / Nashville Qualifying report

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position

By:

Colton Herta delivered his sixth IndyCar Series pole with a brilliant lap of Nashville’s 2.17-mile street course, while local star Josef Newgarden crashed in Q2 and will start 12th.

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position

Herta advanced from his Q1 group on primary tyres, which meant the Andretti Autosport driver had a set of fresh red soft tyres for the final segment of qualifying, and he duly delivered a scintillating 1m13.6835s with his third lap to grab pole position in the top six pole shootout.

In that context, six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon did a great job to deliver a lap 0.5492s slower, beating Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate and points leader Alex Palou in the process.

Alexander Rossi was second fastest of the Andretti Autosport drivers in fourth place and ahead of the fastest Chevrolet driver, Arrow McLaren SP’s Felix Rosenqvist, while Romain Grosjean landed sixth for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR.

But with IndyCar points leader Palou picking up a six-place grid drop for an unapproved engine change, the Spanish driver will start the Nashville race down in ninth place.

In Q2, Simon Pagenaud was the only driver to take used soft tyres from the start of the session, and he briefly held top spot but was eventually eclipsed before all drivers ducked into the pits for fresh softs.

Grosjean threw down a marker on his fourth lap in Q2 with a 1m15.0078s ahead of Palou and Herta, but was then bumped off top spot by the championship leader, and demoted further by Rosenqvist.

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Josef Newgarden, who lay sixth at the time, was attempting to set another flyer when he locked up into Turn 10 and smacked the wall hard with his right-front and the right-rear. The resulting debris spread on to the track was considered interference with the close-following O’Ward, so Newgarden had his fastest lap deleted, dropping him to 12th, alongside team-mate Will Power.

That didn’t help O’Ward who wound up ninth, while Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing missed the Fast Six by 0.12s but will start sixth - up one spot due to Palou's penalty.

Earlier in Q1's second group, Grosjean had a little spin in the Turn 10 run-off but was able to resume with a spin-turn.

Herta continued the form he’s shown in practice, and on primaries he delivered a 1m14.7067s – at that point a full second ahead of the opposition on primary tyres, and the first lap in the 101mph bracket.

Dixon eventually shaded that with a 1m14.6673s but needed a set of alternate compound tyres to do it. Harvey delivered third-fastest time for Meyer Shank Racing ahead of the impressive James Hinchcliffe, ahead of Pagenaud’s Penske and Grosjean in the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda.

Ryan Hunter-Reay failed to advance, his cause not helped by being issued a drive-through penalty for speeding on pitlane, while Rinus VeeKay was kicking himself for tapping the wall with his Ed Carpenter Racing car, bending the rear suspension and leaving him starting behind team-mate Conor Daly, but ahead of Takuma Sato.

In Q1's first group, Jimmie Johnson drove his Chip Ganassi Racing into the wall at Turn 10 on his out-lap, which caused a red flag and meant the qualifying segment only got going with 3m30s remaining, forcing all the remaining drivers on to the soft tyres with no sighting laps. Johnson’s team-mate Palou landed top spot with a 1m15.3385s, a few hundredths ahead of Andretti Autosport’s Rossi and the Arrow McLaren SP of O’Ward.

Scott McLaughlin, who suffered an incident this morning, was eliminated after brushing the wall with his right-front wheel, as were the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing cars of Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci, and Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves, who is making his first IndyCar road/street course start of the year.

IndyCar Nashville Music City Grand Prix - Qualifying results

Fast Six 

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

26

Colton Herta

1:13.6835

1:13.6835

0.000

3

3

1:13.6835

0

  

3

102.601

6:34.5151

Honda

A

260

Andretti Autosport

2

9

Scott Dixon

1:14.2327

0.5492

0.5492

3

3

1:14.2327

0

  

4

101.842

6:47.4532

Honda

A

328

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

10

Alex Palou

1:14.6316

0.9481

0.3989

4

4

1:14.6316

2

  

1

101.298

6:42.6637

Honda

A

384

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

27

Alexander Rossi

1:14.6646

0.9811

0.0330

4

4

1:14.6646

1

  

2

101.253

6:51.1960

Honda

A

201

Andretti Autosport

5

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:15.0045

1.3210

0.3399

2

2

1:15.0045

0

  

5

100.794

4:23.1241

Chevy

A

94

Arrow McLaren SP

6

51

Romain Grosjean

1:15.3980

1.7145

0.3935

3

3

1:15.3980

0

  

6

100.268

5:09.0088

Honda

A

151

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

Q2

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

10

Alex Palou

1:14.4578

1:14.4578

0.000

6

7

1:28.2003

4

  

1

101.534

11:08.2736

Honda

A

384

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

27

Alexander Rossi

1:14.5252

0.0674

0.0674

6

7

1:34.2125

4

  

3

101.442

11:20.5486

Honda

A

201

Andretti Autosport

3

26

Colton Herta

1:14.7232

0.2654

0.1980

6

7

1:24.3425

4

  

4

101.173

10:44.6331

Honda

A

260

Andretti Autosport

4

9

Scott Dixon

1:14.8394

0.3816

0.1162

6

7

1:29.8086

4

  

2

101.016

11:07.5382

Honda

A

328

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:14.8476

0.3898

0.0082

5

6

1:15.0847

3

  

7

101.005

10:20.3461

Chevy

A

94

Arrow McLaren SP

6

51

Romain Grosjean

1:15.0078

0.5500

0.1602

4

6

1:15.3512

3

  

12

100.790

10:08.5260

Honda

A

151

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

7

60

Jack Harvey

1:15.1309

0.6731

0.1231

5

6

1:18.8060

3

  

6

100.624

10:49.0169

Honda

A

170

Meyer Shank Racing

8

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:15.1354

0.6776

0.0045

6

6

1:15.1354

3

  

10

100.618

10:14.2719

Chevy

A

271

Team Penske

9

5

Pato O'Ward

1:15.1914

0.7336

0.0560

5

6

1:15.6485

3

  

5

100.543

10:30.9797

Chevy

A

345

Arrow McLaren SP

10

29

James Hinchcliffe

1:15.3255

0.8677

0.1341

6

7

1:28.2633

5

  

8

100.364

11:22.5185

Honda

A

131

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

11

12

Will Power

1:15.4678

1.0100

0.1423

7

7

1:15.4678

4

  

11

100.175

10:41.1497

Chevy

A

209

Team Penske

12

2

Josef Newgarden

1:15.5062

1.0484

0.0384

3

6

1:14.8873

4

  

9

100.124

9:10.5438

Chevy

A

315

Team Penske

Q1 Group 2

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

9

Scott Dixon

1:14.6673

1:14.6673

0.000

7

7

1:14.6673

4

  

2

101.249

10:49.5509

Honda

A

7

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

26

Colton Herta

1:14.7067

0.0394

0.0394

4

4

1:14.7067

0

  

1

101.196

6:11.4099

Honda

A

16

Andretti Autosport

3

60

Jack Harvey

1:15.2585

0.5912

0.5518

6

6

1:15.2585

3

  

7

100.454

10:53.2964

Honda

A

24

Meyer Shank Racing

4

29

James Hinchcliffe

1:15.2646

0.5973

0.0061

6

7

1:21.9789

4

  

10

100.446

11:03.8075

Honda

A

19

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

5

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:15.3661

0.6988

0.1015

6

6

1:15.3661

3

  

6

100.310

10:17.1165

Chevy

A

15

Team Penske

6

51

Romain Grosjean

1:15.3730

0.7057

0.0069

5

6

1:19.0267

3

  

8

100.301

10:26.8508

Honda

A

22

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

7

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:15.4984

0.8311

0.1254

7

7

1:15.4984

4

  

11

100.135

11:00.8162

Honda

A

18

Andretti Autosport

8

14

Sebastien Bourdais

1:15.6055

0.9382

0.1071

6

7

1:16.2396

4

  

3

99.993

11:06.3270

Chevy

A

10

AJ Foyt Enterprises

9

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:15.6379

0.9706

0.0324

5

6

1:24.6842

4

  

4

99.950

9:36.8593

Honda

A

6

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

20

Conor Daly

1:15.6685

1.0012

0.0306

6

6

1:15.6685

4

  

12

99.909

10:05.5522

Chevy

A

13

Ed Carpenter Racing

11

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:15.7029

1.0356

0.0344

4

5

1:19.4737

3

  

5

99.864

9:22.2453

Chevy

A

14

Ed Carpenter Racing

12

30

Takuma Sato

1:15.8503

1.1830

0.1474

6

6

1:15.8503

5

  

13

99.670

10:29.8487

Honda

A

20

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

13

18

Ed Jones

1:15.8770

1.2097

0.0267

6

6

1:15.8770

3

  

9

99.635

10:13.5519

Honda

P

12

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

14

52

Cody Ware

1:17.6115

2.9442

1.7345

6

6

1:17.6115

4

  

14

97.408

10:23.3143

Honda

A

29

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

Q1 Group 1

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

10

Alex Palou

1:15.3385

1:15.3385

0.000

4

4

1:15.3385

2

  

2

100.347

10:24.2266

Honda

A

384

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

27

Alexander Rossi

1:15.3721

0.0336

0.0336

4

4

1:15.3721

2

  

1

100.302

10:20.5337

Honda

A

201

Andretti Autosport

3

5

Pato O'Ward

1:15.4160

0.0775

0.0439

4

4

1:15.4160

2

  

4

100.244

10:39.4848

Chevy

A

345

Arrow McLaren SP

4

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:15.5305

0.1920

0.1145

4

4

1:15.5305

2

  

3

100.092

10:31.0183

Chevy

A

94

Arrow McLaren SP

5

2

Josef Newgarden

1:15.5474

0.2089

0.0169

4

4

1:15.5474

2

  

9

100.070

10:09.8026

Chevy

A

315

Team Penske

6

12

Will Power

1:15.6309

0.2924

0.0835

4

4

1:15.6309

2

  

7

99.959

10:15.1820

Chevy

A

209

Team Penske

7

15

Graham Rahal

1:16.1097

0.7712

0.4788

4

4

1:16.1097

2

  

8

99.330

10:29.0798

Honda

A

256

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

8

06

Helio Castroneves

1:16.3479

1.0094

0.2382

4

4

1:16.3479

2

  

6

99.020

10:54.8523

Honda

A

103

Meyer Shank Racing

9

45

Santino Ferrucci

1:16.4647

1.1262

0.1168

4

4

1:16.4647

2

  

10

98.869

10:44.6213

Honda

A

127

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

10

4

Dalton Kellett

1:17.1516

1.8131

0.6869

4

4

1:17.1516

2

  

13

97.989

10:49.7348

Chevy

A

95

AJ Foyt Enterprises

11

59

Max Chilton

1:17.5553

2.2168

0.4037

4

4

1:17.5553

2

  

12

97.479

10:36.9498

Chevy

A

77

Carlin

12

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:18.1899

2.8514

0.6346

4

4

1:18.1899

2

  

5

96.688

10:36.5183

Chevy

A

198

Team Penske

13

48

Jimmie Johnson

No Time

---

---

--

---

--.---

0

  

11

---

1:46.2978

Honda

P

56

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

shares
comments

Related video

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos

Previous article

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return

5 h
2
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position

27 min
3
British GT

Paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting

7 h
4
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Martin grabs pole after Quartararo has best lap cancelled

9 h
5
MotoGP

Tech3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing

7 h
Latest news
Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position
INDY

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position

27m
Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos
INDY

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos

4 h
IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track
INDY

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

9 h
Nashville IndyCar: Herta leads FP1, O’Ward and Daly shunt
INDY

Nashville IndyCar: Herta leads FP1, O’Ward and Daly shunt

21 h
IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return
VASC

IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return

Aug 4, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos Nashville
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track Nashville
IndyCar

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus
IndyCar

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

Trending Today

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position

Paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting
British GT British GT

Paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting

Styrian MotoGP: Martin grabs pole after Quartararo has best lap cancelled
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Martin grabs pole after Quartararo has best lap cancelled

Tech3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing
MotoGP MotoGP

Tech3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates FP2 which ends in chaos

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

Nashville IndyCar: Herta leads FP1, O’Ward and Daly shunt
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta leads FP1, O’Ward and Daly shunt

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.