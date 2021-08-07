Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position

Herta advanced from his Q1 group on primary tyres, which meant the Andretti Autosport driver had a set of fresh red soft tyres for the final segment of qualifying, and he duly delivered a scintillating 1m13.6835s with his third lap to grab pole position in the top six pole shootout.

In that context, six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon did a great job to deliver a lap 0.5492s slower, beating Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate and points leader Alex Palou in the process.

Alexander Rossi was second fastest of the Andretti Autosport drivers in fourth place and ahead of the fastest Chevrolet driver, Arrow McLaren SP’s Felix Rosenqvist, while Romain Grosjean landed sixth for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR.

But with IndyCar points leader Palou picking up a six-place grid drop for an unapproved engine change, the Spanish driver will start the Nashville race down in ninth place.

In Q2, Simon Pagenaud was the only driver to take used soft tyres from the start of the session, and he briefly held top spot but was eventually eclipsed before all drivers ducked into the pits for fresh softs.

Grosjean threw down a marker on his fourth lap in Q2 with a 1m15.0078s ahead of Palou and Herta, but was then bumped off top spot by the championship leader, and demoted further by Rosenqvist.

Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Josef Newgarden, who lay sixth at the time, was attempting to set another flyer when he locked up into Turn 10 and smacked the wall hard with his right-front and the right-rear. The resulting debris spread on to the track was considered interference with the close-following O’Ward, so Newgarden had his fastest lap deleted, dropping him to 12th, alongside team-mate Will Power.

That didn’t help O’Ward who wound up ninth, while Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing missed the Fast Six by 0.12s but will start sixth - up one spot due to Palou's penalty.

Earlier in Q1's second group, Grosjean had a little spin in the Turn 10 run-off but was able to resume with a spin-turn.

Herta continued the form he’s shown in practice, and on primaries he delivered a 1m14.7067s – at that point a full second ahead of the opposition on primary tyres, and the first lap in the 101mph bracket.

Dixon eventually shaded that with a 1m14.6673s but needed a set of alternate compound tyres to do it. Harvey delivered third-fastest time for Meyer Shank Racing ahead of the impressive James Hinchcliffe, ahead of Pagenaud’s Penske and Grosjean in the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda.

Ryan Hunter-Reay failed to advance, his cause not helped by being issued a drive-through penalty for speeding on pitlane, while Rinus VeeKay was kicking himself for tapping the wall with his Ed Carpenter Racing car, bending the rear suspension and leaving him starting behind team-mate Conor Daly, but ahead of Takuma Sato.

In Q1's first group, Jimmie Johnson drove his Chip Ganassi Racing into the wall at Turn 10 on his out-lap, which caused a red flag and meant the qualifying segment only got going with 3m30s remaining, forcing all the remaining drivers on to the soft tyres with no sighting laps. Johnson’s team-mate Palou landed top spot with a 1m15.3385s, a few hundredths ahead of Andretti Autosport’s Rossi and the Arrow McLaren SP of O’Ward.

Scott McLaughlin, who suffered an incident this morning, was eliminated after brushing the wall with his right-front wheel, as were the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing cars of Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci, and Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves, who is making his first IndyCar road/street course start of the year.

IndyCar Nashville Music City Grand Prix - Qualifying results

Fast Six

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 26 Colton Herta 1:13.6835 1:13.6835 0.000 3 3 1:13.6835 0 3 102.601 6:34.5151 Honda A 260 Andretti Autosport 2 9 Scott Dixon 1:14.2327 0.5492 0.5492 3 3 1:14.2327 0 4 101.842 6:47.4532 Honda A 328 Chip Ganassi Racing 3 10 Alex Palou 1:14.6316 0.9481 0.3989 4 4 1:14.6316 2 1 101.298 6:42.6637 Honda A 384 Chip Ganassi Racing 4 27 Alexander Rossi 1:14.6646 0.9811 0.0330 4 4 1:14.6646 1 2 101.253 6:51.1960 Honda A 201 Andretti Autosport 5 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:15.0045 1.3210 0.3399 2 2 1:15.0045 0 5 100.794 4:23.1241 Chevy A 94 Arrow McLaren SP 6 51 Romain Grosjean 1:15.3980 1.7145 0.3935 3 3 1:15.3980 0 6 100.268 5:09.0088 Honda A 151 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

Q2

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 10 Alex Palou 1:14.4578 1:14.4578 0.000 6 7 1:28.2003 4 1 101.534 11:08.2736 Honda A 384 Chip Ganassi Racing 2 27 Alexander Rossi 1:14.5252 0.0674 0.0674 6 7 1:34.2125 4 3 101.442 11:20.5486 Honda A 201 Andretti Autosport 3 26 Colton Herta 1:14.7232 0.2654 0.1980 6 7 1:24.3425 4 4 101.173 10:44.6331 Honda A 260 Andretti Autosport 4 9 Scott Dixon 1:14.8394 0.3816 0.1162 6 7 1:29.8086 4 2 101.016 11:07.5382 Honda A 328 Chip Ganassi Racing 5 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:14.8476 0.3898 0.0082 5 6 1:15.0847 3 7 101.005 10:20.3461 Chevy A 94 Arrow McLaren SP 6 51 Romain Grosjean 1:15.0078 0.5500 0.1602 4 6 1:15.3512 3 12 100.790 10:08.5260 Honda A 151 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 7 60 Jack Harvey 1:15.1309 0.6731 0.1231 5 6 1:18.8060 3 6 100.624 10:49.0169 Honda A 170 Meyer Shank Racing 8 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:15.1354 0.6776 0.0045 6 6 1:15.1354 3 10 100.618 10:14.2719 Chevy A 271 Team Penske 9 5 Pato O'Ward 1:15.1914 0.7336 0.0560 5 6 1:15.6485 3 5 100.543 10:30.9797 Chevy A 345 Arrow McLaren SP 10 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:15.3255 0.8677 0.1341 6 7 1:28.2633 5 8 100.364 11:22.5185 Honda A 131 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 11 12 Will Power 1:15.4678 1.0100 0.1423 7 7 1:15.4678 4 11 100.175 10:41.1497 Chevy A 209 Team Penske 12 2 Josef Newgarden 1:15.5062 1.0484 0.0384 3 6 1:14.8873 4 9 100.124 9:10.5438 Chevy A 315 Team Penske

Q1 Group 2

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 9 Scott Dixon 1:14.6673 1:14.6673 0.000 7 7 1:14.6673 4 2 101.249 10:49.5509 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 2 26 Colton Herta 1:14.7067 0.0394 0.0394 4 4 1:14.7067 0 1 101.196 6:11.4099 Honda A 16 Andretti Autosport 3 60 Jack Harvey 1:15.2585 0.5912 0.5518 6 6 1:15.2585 3 7 100.454 10:53.2964 Honda A 24 Meyer Shank Racing 4 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:15.2646 0.5973 0.0061 6 7 1:21.9789 4 10 100.446 11:03.8075 Honda A 19 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 5 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:15.3661 0.6988 0.1015 6 6 1:15.3661 3 6 100.310 10:17.1165 Chevy A 15 Team Penske 6 51 Romain Grosjean 1:15.3730 0.7057 0.0069 5 6 1:19.0267 3 8 100.301 10:26.8508 Honda A 22 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 7 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:15.4984 0.8311 0.1254 7 7 1:15.4984 4 11 100.135 11:00.8162 Honda A 18 Andretti Autosport 8 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:15.6055 0.9382 0.1071 6 7 1:16.2396 4 3 99.993 11:06.3270 Chevy A 10 AJ Foyt Enterprises 9 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:15.6379 0.9706 0.0324 5 6 1:24.6842 4 4 99.950 9:36.8593 Honda A 6 Chip Ganassi Racing 10 20 Conor Daly 1:15.6685 1.0012 0.0306 6 6 1:15.6685 4 12 99.909 10:05.5522 Chevy A 13 Ed Carpenter Racing 11 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:15.7029 1.0356 0.0344 4 5 1:19.4737 3 5 99.864 9:22.2453 Chevy A 14 Ed Carpenter Racing 12 30 Takuma Sato 1:15.8503 1.1830 0.1474 6 6 1:15.8503 5 13 99.670 10:29.8487 Honda A 20 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 13 18 Ed Jones 1:15.8770 1.2097 0.0267 6 6 1:15.8770 3 9 99.635 10:13.5519 Honda P 12 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 14 52 Cody Ware 1:17.6115 2.9442 1.7345 6 6 1:17.6115 4 14 97.408 10:23.3143 Honda A 29 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

Q1 Group 1

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 10 Alex Palou 1:15.3385 1:15.3385 0.000 4 4 1:15.3385 2 2 100.347 10:24.2266 Honda A 384 Chip Ganassi Racing 2 27 Alexander Rossi 1:15.3721 0.0336 0.0336 4 4 1:15.3721 2 1 100.302 10:20.5337 Honda A 201 Andretti Autosport 3 5 Pato O'Ward 1:15.4160 0.0775 0.0439 4 4 1:15.4160 2 4 100.244 10:39.4848 Chevy A 345 Arrow McLaren SP 4 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:15.5305 0.1920 0.1145 4 4 1:15.5305 2 3 100.092 10:31.0183 Chevy A 94 Arrow McLaren SP 5 2 Josef Newgarden 1:15.5474 0.2089 0.0169 4 4 1:15.5474 2 9 100.070 10:09.8026 Chevy A 315 Team Penske 6 12 Will Power 1:15.6309 0.2924 0.0835 4 4 1:15.6309 2 7 99.959 10:15.1820 Chevy A 209 Team Penske 7 15 Graham Rahal 1:16.1097 0.7712 0.4788 4 4 1:16.1097 2 8 99.330 10:29.0798 Honda A 256 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 06 Helio Castroneves 1:16.3479 1.0094 0.2382 4 4 1:16.3479 2 6 99.020 10:54.8523 Honda A 103 Meyer Shank Racing 9 45 Santino Ferrucci 1:16.4647 1.1262 0.1168 4 4 1:16.4647 2 10 98.869 10:44.6213 Honda A 127 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 4 Dalton Kellett 1:17.1516 1.8131 0.6869 4 4 1:17.1516 2 13 97.989 10:49.7348 Chevy A 95 AJ Foyt Enterprises 11 59 Max Chilton 1:17.5553 2.2168 0.4037 4 4 1:17.5553 2 12 97.479 10:36.9498 Chevy A 77 Carlin 12 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:18.1899 2.8514 0.6346 4 4 1:18.1899 2 5 96.688 10:36.5183 Chevy A 198 Team Penske 13 48 Jimmie Johnson No Time --- --- -- --- --.--- 0 11 --- 1:46.2978 Honda P 56 Chip Ganassi Racing