Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position
IndyCar / Nashville News

Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough IndyCar weekend in Nashville

By:

Felix Rosenqvist believes that a combination of factors have contributed to his strong practice and qualifying performance on the streets of Nashville.

Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough IndyCar weekend in Nashville

The Swede had struggled at several road and street courses this season – his third in IndyCar but his first at Arrow McLaren SP.

Much of this struggle, for a driver who scored a win and a pole position at Chip Ganassi Racing, was attributed to Arrow McLaren SP's unique set-ups which generate tyre temperatures more rapidly than their rivals but also cause the car’s handling to feel quite different to that of others.

While Pato O’Ward has flourished with this set-up, scoring two wins and currently lying second in the championship, Rosenqvist had looked strangely off the pace until race days - except on ovals.

However, he has been a top-six contender throughout practice around the 2.17-mile Nashville street course and nailed fifth fastest time in qualifying, but will start fourth due to Alex Palou’s engine-related grid penalty.

“Coming to the Fast 6, I was like, 'OK, let's go, let's try to go for the pole',” said the 29-year-old Swede. “Maybe I overdid it a little bit. But I also didn't really nail my tyres. They kind of came in at the end of my first lap, then during my second lap they kind of faded away a little bit.

“I think Chevy has done a really good improvement for this weekend. We were working really hard the last couple weeks to improve some stuff. Seemed to have really helped. The whole team, I think it's good to kind of bounce back inside a top five again. It's been a while since we were there.

“I think when you're in the Fast 6, you always want to go for the pole. It's obviously bittersweet, but we really haven't been this competitive until this point in the season.

“It's good to have a little break [in the season]. I think we learned a lot in that time. Coming back to a track like this would definitely benefit us. We're normally really good on the street tracks. In Detroit we were pretty quick in the race.

“It felt really good from the start yesterday. Just happy now for the whole team, Arrow McLaren SP, to be back where we belong. Hopefully we can keep this trend for the rest of the year.”

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris Jones

Asked about Chevrolet’s improvements, Rosenqvist said: “It's hard to explain everything. I think just drivability has been a little bit of an issue all season. I think we really made a good step. Yeah, from the moment we tried it in Portland [test], going here, it's just been better. I think everyone's been happy with it.

“I think it shows as well, at least from my side, that's been one of my biggest struggles: just drivability, being consistent in general. And that's been a way different car for me this weekend. So, yeah, really happy with our progress.”

Read Also:

Asked by Autosport if he had diverged from the O’Ward-type set-up to one of his own, or had just adapted to it now, Rosenqvist replied: “I think more than anything you get used to it. Sometimes in life you can't pick what you're going to have.

“It's not as easy as just taking out a bit of front wing. There's a philosophy that's been rooted in the team for a long time: if you start changing too much, you kind of don't even know what you're doing any more. You always have to stick to what you know, then fine-tune it.

“I think now we're kind of getting to a point where for me as well it makes sense. As we've seen all weekend, I've kind of been up there all the time. I can always lay down a lap when I want to.

“That hasn't been possible earlier this year as it has been for Pato. He's definitely capable of dealing with more sketchiness when it comes to the car.

“I think this has been one of our biggest steps this year for sure.”

shares
comments

Related video

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position

Previous article

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'

2 h
2
MotoGP

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

16 h
3
MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return

16 h
4
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Razgatlioglu would have been “breath of fresh air” for MotoGP

1 h
5
MotoGP

Tech3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing

19 h
Latest news
Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough IndyCar weekend in Nashville
INDY

Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough IndyCar weekend in Nashville

4 h
Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position
INDY

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position

11 h
Nashville IndyCar: Herta keeps top spot in FP2 which ends in chaos
INDY

Nashville IndyCar: Herta keeps top spot in FP2 which ends in chaos

16 h
IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track
INDY

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

20 h
Nashville IndyCar: Herta leads FP1, O’Ward and Daly shunt
INDY

Nashville IndyCar: Herta leads FP1, O’Ward and Daly shunt

Aug 7, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position Nashville
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position

Nashville IndyCar: Herta keeps top spot in FP2 which ends in chaos Nashville
IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta keeps top spot in FP2 which ends in chaos

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus
IndyCar

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

Felix Rosenqvist More
Felix Rosenqvist
Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race Detroit
IndyCar

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race

O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery
IndyCar

O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery

Arrow McLaren SP More
Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track Nashville
IndyCar

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya
IndyCar

Brown: McLaren IndyCar star O’Ward reminds me of a young Montoya

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America Road America
IndyCar

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America

Trending Today

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi hails “impressive” Pedrosa on his MotoGP return

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Crutchlow: Razgatlioglu would have been “breath of fresh air” for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Razgatlioglu would have been “breath of fresh air” for MotoGP

Tech3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing
MotoGP MotoGP

Tech3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing

Paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting
British GT British GT

Paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting

2021 MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

Styrian Moto3: Acosta wins in wet as Garcia crashes on last lap
Moto3 Moto3

Styrian Moto3: Acosta wins in wet as Garcia crashes on last lap

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough IndyCar weekend in Nashville
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough IndyCar weekend in Nashville

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta dominates to take pole position

Nashville IndyCar: Herta keeps top spot in FP2 which ends in chaos
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Herta keeps top spot in FP2 which ends in chaos

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar drivers relishing "violent" bumpy Nashville track

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.