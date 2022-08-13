Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

Ganassi will support Palou’s IndyCar title bid despite contract dispute

Chip Ganassi Racing won’t waver in its support of Alex Palou’s IndyCar title defence, despite being locked in a legal dispute with the Spaniard who intends to join McLaren.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Ganassi drivers Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson and Palou are currently second, third and fifth respectively in the standings, with Palou only 33 points off points leading Penske driver Will Power.

With 150-plus points available over the final three rounds, Palou still has strong hopes of defending the IndyCar crown he earned with Ganassi in 2021.

However, CGR believes Palou breached the terms of his contract by signing with McLaren for 2023, at a time when it still had the right to pick up the option on him. Ganassi is taking Palou to court over the matter.

Despite this, CGR’s managing director Mike Hull insists that the team will not favour Dixon and Ericsson over Palou as each seeks to secure Ganassi's 15th IndyCar drivers’ championship since 1996.

Asked if Palou will receive as much focus in the next three races as Dixon and Ericsson, Hull told Autosport: “Yes, absolutely, and that’s a very honest answer.

“We have a driver of enormous talent driving the #10 car [Palou] and we have a terrific sponsor behind that car in NTT [IndyCar’s title sponsor] and the American Legion has been a major part of that car off and on, also.

“We have a lot to gain from Alex Palou winning races, and we frankly don’t care about that part of it [which car succeeds].

“Winning races is what we do, and we’re very happy that Alex is driving one of our cars. Yeah, there have been some things that would stymie a lot of people, but guess what this team does.

Palou finished third in the last race at Nashville, won by Dixon

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“We just race cars, and having the best drivers in your cars helps you win races, and having the best drivers working together helps you win more races, and more championships.

“It’s that simple for us. Whatever happens going forward regarding Alex and who he drives for, I have a great degree of respect for what he’s done for us. That won’t change.”

Hull confirmed too that there has been no change in the debriefing room between Ganassi’s four drivers and their respective race engineers.

“The way we look at it is that you have to have free exchange of information in order to set direction for yourself in terms of set-up,” he said.

“Let’s say that Scott and Alex have a conversation about how they drive Turn 1 at Nashville. They approach it totally differently but they read the racetrack the same way, and that helps them understand much better, with their engineers, what they need to do with their cars to get around the racetrack.

“It’s the same when we had just two drivers, three drivers and now four drivers. Scott, Alex, Marcus, Jimmie [Johnson] – they continue to work well together to help read how you create speed at the racetrack, and they don’t hold anything back.

“Their drive styles aren’t necessarily the same – one driver may have more comfort with the front axle, one may have comfort driving off the rear axle – but they end up at the same speed.

“I mean, you look back at when we had Dario [Franchitti] and Scott, they drove very, very differently but they went the same speed. And how they did it was that they helped each other improve and helped set up their cars and found a great degree of success.”

