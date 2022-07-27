Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / O’Ward can be "more risky" than rivals in IndyCar title run-in
IndyCar News

Chip Ganassi Racing files lawsuit against its IndyCar champion Palou

Chip Ganassi Racing is suing its 2021 IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou, who has signed a deal to join McLaren Racing for 2023.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Chip Ganassi Racing files lawsuit against its IndyCar champion Palou

In a statement from the team, for whom Palou scored its 14th IndyCar drivers’ title last year, Ganassi stated: “Alex Palou is under contract with Chip Ganassi Racing through the end of the 2023 season. He is a valued member of our team, and we will continue to support him in chasing wins, podiums, and INDYCAR championships.

“As the result of a competing racing team improperly attempting to contract with him notwithstanding the clear terms of our contract, we are proceeding to legal process pursuant to the contract.

“Any and all inquiries on the matter will be handled by our legal counsel.”

The summons, filed by Marion County Court, is directed to Alex Palou Montalbo and ALPA Racing USA, LLC, and must be responded to with 20 days after receiving the summons on 26th July.

In addition, in a separate court document, “plaintiff Chip Ganassi Racing, LLC, by counsel, respectfully requests a prompt hearing on its Motion for Preliminary Injunction. Plaintiff estimates two hours would be sufficient for the hearing, and requests that it be set before the end of August.”

Among the evidential exhibits in the public domain are the tweets sent out by Palou, by McLaren Racing and the press release from McLaren, all on 12th July.

That day Chip Ganassi Racing put out a release stating that it had taken up its option on Palou’s services for 2023, the driver having signed a two-year-plus-one-year-option contract toward the end of his rookie season with Dale Coyne Racing.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Motorsport Images

The statement contained a quote from team owner Chip Ganassi, stating: “Alex’s track record speaks for itself. He’s a proven champion and one of the most formidable drivers in the world. We are very excited to continue working together.” 

However, it also contained a quote supposedly from Palou.

“It’s a great feeling knowing I’ll be back with Chip Ganassi Racing next season. The team welcomed me with open arms from Day 1, and I’m excited to continue working with Chip, [CGR managing director] Mike Hull, the folks on the #10 NTT DATA Honda and everyone within the organization. The goals remain the same and we will continue to work relentlessly towards achieving them.”

Later that day, Palou posted on Twitter: “I have recently learned from the media that this afternoon, without my approval, Chip Ganassi Racing issued a press release announcing that I would be driving with CGR in 2023.  Even more surprising was that CGR’s release included a  “quote”  which did not come from me.

“I did not approve that press release, and I did not author or approve that quote.  As I have recently informed CGR, for personal reasons, I do not intend to continue with the team after 2022.

“This evening’s unfortunate events aside, I have great respect for the CGR team, and look forward to finishing this season strongly together.”

Within minutes, further fuel was added to the flames when McLaren tweeted: “¡Hola Alex! McLaren Racing welcomes ‪#INDYCAR champion ‪@AlexPalou to its driver roster from 2023, as the team continues to build talent across all of its racing series. Our full driver line-up across all racing series will be confirmed in due course.”

The Arrow McLaren SP Twitter account quoted that tweet, adding: “Welcome to the McLaren Racing family, Alex Palou.”

A McLaren Racing press release stated: "Alongside his racing duties next year, Palou will also test with the McLaren F1 Team as part of its 2021 MCL35M F1 car testing program with fellow drivers Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta."

Palou said: “I’m extremely excited to join the driver roster for such an iconic team as McLaren. I’m excited to be able to show what I can do behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car and looking at what doors that may open.

“I want to thank everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing for everything they have done for me.”

Zak Brown, McLaren CEO commented: “We have always said that we want the best talent at McLaren, and it’s exciting to be able to include Alex on that list. I’m also looking forward to seeing him get behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car as part of our Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) program alongside Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta as we continue to build our driver talent. 

“Alex is an incredibly talented driver who has won in every series he has raced in, and I’m happy to welcome him to the McLaren family.”

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Palou currently lies sixth in the championship, 44 points behind championship-leading team-mate Marcus Ericsson with five rounds to go and over 250 points still available.

Arrow McLaren SP, which is expanding to three cars in 2023, currently has incumbent Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi under contract for next year. Felix Rosenqvist is being retained by McLaren Racing, but he has told Motorsport.com he is “in limbo” regarding in which series he’ll race.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown told Autosport the marque will not be commenting on the lawsuit, while Palou himself has not yet responded on the matter.

shares
comments
O’Ward can be "more risky" than rivals in IndyCar title run-in
Previous article

O’Ward can be "more risky" than rivals in IndyCar title run-in
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
O’Ward can be "more risky" than rivals in IndyCar title run-in
IndyCar

O’Ward can be "more risky" than rivals in IndyCar title run-in

Ferrucci on standby for Penske IndyCar team if Newgarden isn’t cleared Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Ferrucci on standby for Penske IndyCar team if Newgarden isn’t cleared

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Alex Palou More
Alex Palou
Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”, wants to stay in IndyCar Toronto
IndyCar

Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”, wants to stay in IndyCar

Palou unsure how IndyCar contract tug-of-war will be resolved Toronto
IndyCar

Palou unsure how IndyCar contract tug-of-war will be resolved

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Long Beach Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Dixon: "Amazing" to match Mario Andretti's win tally, snap dry spell Toronto
IndyCar

Dixon: "Amazing" to match Mario Andretti's win tally, snap dry spell

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon scores 52nd win, matches Mario Andretti Toronto
IndyCar

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon scores 52nd win, matches Mario Andretti

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Chip Ganassi Racing files lawsuit against its IndyCar champion Palou
IndyCar IndyCar

Chip Ganassi Racing files lawsuit against its IndyCar champion Palou

Chip Ganassi Racing is suing its 2021 IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou, who has signed a deal to join McLaren Racing for 2023.

O’Ward can be "more risky" than rivals in IndyCar title run-in
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward can be "more risky" than rivals in IndyCar title run-in

Iowa IndyCar race winner Pato O’Ward says that he and the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet team can afford to “be more risky” than his championship rivals in the remaining five rounds.

Ferrucci on standby for Penske IndyCar team if Newgarden isn’t cleared
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci on standby for Penske IndyCar team if Newgarden isn’t cleared

Penske has announced that Santino Ferrucci will be on standby for Josef Newgarden at the Indianapolis IndyCar round should he not be cleared following his Iowa crash.

Penske issues update on Newgarden’s condition after Iowa IndyCar crash
IndyCar IndyCar

Penske issues update on Newgarden’s condition after Iowa IndyCar crash

Josef Newgarden has been kept in hospital overnight by helicopter for further evaluation after fainting following a circuit medical check for his massive Iowa IndyCar shunt.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.