Title-winning Newman/Haas Indycars to be auctioned

Founded by Carl Haas and legendary film actor Paul Newman, the team is one of the greatest Indycar teams of the past 40 years, racking up 108 Indycar wins – in CART, Champ Car and IndyCar – between its debut in 1983 and its withdrawal from racing at the end of the 2011 season.

Cars representing both ends of that spectrum are among the 78 lots that will go under the hammer in the 29 October auction – a 1983 Lola T700-Cosworth raced by Mario Andretti to open NHR’s winning account, and a Dallara-Honda raced by Oriol Servia to fourth in the 2011 championship.

In between are Lolas that contributed to title-winning campaigns in 1984 (Mario Andretti), 1991 (Michael Andretti), 1993 (Mansell), 2002 (Cristiano da Matta), and between 2004 and 2006 for Bourdais.

The 2007 Panoz DP01-Cosworth in which Bourdais claimed the final Champ Car crown before the series' merger with IndyCar in 2008, and the final NHR championship is also available to purchase.

As Haas Automotive Inc. was Lola's official US distributor, the Huntingdon marque's cars make up the largest element of the lot, but as well as Panoz Champ Cars and Dallara IndyCars, there are also Swifts as raced by Michael Andretti and Christian Fittipaldi.

A Toyota 2.65-litre V8 Indycar engine on a stand, has also been offered for sale, in addition to race-worn helmets from Mansell, Mario Andretti, Da Matta, Bourdais and Fittipaldi, as well as numerous trophies, race suits, artwork and models.

For full information and photos, click here.