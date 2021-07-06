Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio News

Dixon: IndyCar title still 'doable', but work needed to catch up

By:

Scott Dixon felt he "couldn't push" in the IndyCar round at Mid-Ohio, and "needs some work" after dropping further behind Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Alex Palou in the standings.

Dixon: IndyCar title still 'doable', but work needed to catch up

Dixon, a six-time winner at Mid-Ohio, finished fourth in last weekend's race behind race winner Josef Newgarden (Team Penske), and fellow Ganassi drivers Marcus Ericsson and Palou.

Having been jumped in the final round of stops by Palou, Dixon finished 10 seconds behind the Spaniard and was left to defend from the pack of Alexander Rossi, Graham Rahal and Romain Grosjean behind him.

The six-time IndyCar champion felt that he struggled to hold onto the rear of the car relative to his team-mates, which contributed to a lack of progress through the field.

“The rear of the car, we just couldn’t hold on to throughout the race,” said Dixon.

“It was definitely very frustrating. We couldn’t push at any time, we tried to adjust during the race.

“We’ve got to do some work, we need some work.”

PLUS: The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Regarding his championship prospects, having fallen 56 points behind Palou, Dixon explained that the title was not out of reach - and that the reduction of his lead from last season showed that closing the gap is still possible.

“It’s still doable," Dixon added. "I had a 130-point lead at some point last year and it went down to 15 or something, so it’s going to be tight!

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Chris Owens

“I know Josef is going to be strong, Alex is going to be strong, there’s going to be a lot of strong cars. We just need to keep our head down and keep working on the car.

“We have some interesting tracks coming up towards the end of the season. A four-week break will be interesting for a lot of us too.”

Dixon also clashed with Will Power on the restart following a caution brought out for a first-lap fracas, which brought out another yellow-flag period.

Battling into Turn 5, Dixon closed the door on Power and the two touched, leaving Power to spin and leave a cloud of tyre smoke - which caught Dale Coyne Racing's Ed Jones out as he was unable to see Power's car beneath the crest.

"We had to get past Will [who started on primary tyres], but obviously I don’t want to take anybody out,” related Dixon.

"I think it was just a racing incident.

“We were pushing hard, and if you give too much room on the outside line – like last year I gave him too much on the outside and he kinda ran me off the track there – so I didn’t do anything on purpose.

“I'm sorry for his day, but definitely a tough race for us.”

shares
comments

Related video

Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars

Previous article

Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars
Load comments

Trending

1
National

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton

1 h
2
MotoGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

7 h
3
WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

3 h
4
Formula 1

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

7 h
5
Formula 1

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

3 h
Latest news
Dixon: IndyCar title still 'doable', but work needed to catch up
INDY

Dixon: IndyCar title still 'doable', but work needed to catch up

9m
Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars
INDY

Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars

46m
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus
INDY

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

2 h
Newgarden 'calculated' Ericsson advantage in IndyCar Mid-Ohio final laps
INDY

Newgarden 'calculated' Ericsson advantage in IndyCar Mid-Ohio final laps

Jul 5, 2021
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Newgarden ends unlucky run with narrow victory over Ericsson
INDY

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Newgarden ends unlucky run with narrow victory over Ericsson

Jul 4, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars

Newgarden 'calculated' Ericsson advantage in IndyCar Mid-Ohio final laps Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Newgarden 'calculated' Ericsson advantage in IndyCar Mid-Ohio final laps

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus
IndyCar

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

Scott Dixon More
Scott Dixon
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Mid-Ohio Plus
IndyCar

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery
IndyCar

O’Ward: How to beat Dixon to the championship is no mystery

Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice Indy 500
IndyCar

Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing
NASCAR

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special" Detroit
IMSA

Magnussen: Ending eight-year win drought "really special"

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus
IndyCar

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Trending Today

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton
National National

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component
Formula 1 Formula 1

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
2 h
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021

Latest news

Dixon: IndyCar title still 'doable', but work needed to catch up
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon: IndyCar title still 'doable', but work needed to catch up

Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Newgarden 'calculated' Ericsson advantage in IndyCar Mid-Ohio final laps
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden 'calculated' Ericsson advantage in IndyCar Mid-Ohio final laps

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.