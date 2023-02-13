Cassidy handed maiden IndyCar test with Ganassi

After finishing a strong second in the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix last Saturday, Cassidy has flown straight to Florida to take part in a group test for Ganassi, driving one of its four Honda-powered Dallara IR18s at Sebring.

Cassidy’s contract with Envision is up for renewal at the end of the 2023 Formula E season, giving him the option to pursue other opportunities outside of the all-electric series.

When asked by Autosport if he would like to continue in FE next year, the second season of the Gen3 era, the Kiwi said: “My options are open, so we'll see.”

Cassidy is currently in his third year with Envision and has impressed with his speed on a number of occasions, with a victory in last year’s New York double-header the highlight of his stint so far.

He competed in both DTM and the World Endurance Championship alongside Formula E last year, but is yet to add a second programme to his 2023 schedule. The DTM route was closed when Red Bull decided to withdraw its team from the series, while AF Corse has chosen Davide Rigon to take his place in the WEC.

The 28-year-old could potentially make his debut in Supercars, however, after being linked to a plum enduro drive with Shane van Gisbergen at Triple Race Engineering squad earlier this year.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

IndyCar could possibly be an option for Cassidy in 2024, especially if Ganassi has a vacancy to fill in the #10 car currently driven by Alex Palou.

Palou and Ganassi were involved in an ugly contract saga last year after he tried to jump ship to Arrow McLaren, and while the Spaniard said earlier this month that his relationship with the squad is now back to “100%”, a move to McLaren in 2024 still appears likely.

Although Cassidy has focused on Formula E and sportscar racing in recent years, he has a strong background in conventionally-powered single-seaters.

The Kiwi was a race winner in the now-defunct European F3 series with Prema and his four-year foray in Japan’s Super Formula series yielded three wins, 11 podiums in total and the 2019 title.