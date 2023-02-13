Subscribe
Previous / The little-known 'comeback' of a Penske Indy 500 legend Next / Grosjean leads Andretti 1-2 in first day of Sebring test
IndyCar News

Cassidy handed maiden IndyCar test with Ganassi

Formula E race winner Nick Cassidy will sample IndyCar for the first time this week when he joins Chip Ganassi Racing for a two-day test at Sebring.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Cassidy handed maiden IndyCar test with Ganassi

After finishing a strong second in the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix last Saturday, Cassidy has flown straight to Florida to take part in a group test for Ganassi, driving one of its four Honda-powered Dallara IR18s at Sebring.

Cassidy’s contract with Envision is up for renewal at the end of the 2023 Formula E season, giving him the option to pursue other opportunities outside of the all-electric series.

When asked by Autosport if he would like to continue in FE next year, the second season of the Gen3 era, the Kiwi said: “My options are open, so we'll see.”

Cassidy is currently in his third year with Envision and has impressed with his speed on a number of occasions, with a victory in last year’s New York double-header the highlight of his stint so far.

He competed in both DTM and the World Endurance Championship alongside Formula E last year, but is yet to add a second programme to his 2023 schedule. The DTM route was closed when Red Bull decided to withdraw its team from the series, while AF Corse has chosen Davide Rigon to take his place in the WEC.

The 28-year-old could potentially make his debut in Supercars, however, after being linked to a plum enduro drive with Shane van Gisbergen at Triple Race Engineering squad earlier this year.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

IndyCar could possibly be an option for Cassidy in 2024, especially if Ganassi has a vacancy to fill in the #10 car currently driven by Alex Palou.

Palou and Ganassi were involved in an ugly contract saga last year after he tried to jump ship to Arrow McLaren, and while the Spaniard said earlier this month that his relationship with the squad is now back to “100%”, a move to McLaren in 2024 still appears likely.

Read Also:

Although Cassidy has focused on Formula E and sportscar racing in recent years, he has a strong background in conventionally-powered single-seaters.

The Kiwi was a race winner in the now-defunct European F3 series with Prema and his four-year foray in Japan’s Super Formula series yielded three wins, 11 podiums in total and the 2019 title.

shares
comments

The little-known 'comeback' of a Penske Indy 500 legend

Grosjean leads Andretti 1-2 in first day of Sebring test
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
FE drivers praise Hyderabad track layout, unimpressed by facilities

FE drivers praise Hyderabad track layout, unimpressed by facilities

Formula E

FE drivers praise Hyderabad track layout, unimpressed by facilities FE drivers praise Hyderabad track layout, unimpressed by facilities

Hyderabad FE winner Vergne needed "[Boeing] 777 wings" to hold Cassidy off

Hyderabad FE winner Vergne needed "[Boeing] 777 wings" to hold Cassidy off

Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Hyderabad FE winner Vergne needed "[Boeing] 777 wings" to hold Cassidy off Hyderabad FE winner Vergne needed "[Boeing] 777 wings" to hold Cassidy off

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Nick Cassidy More
Nick Cassidy
Cassidy "most underprepared on grid" for Mexico Formula E opener

Cassidy "most underprepared on grid" for Mexico Formula E opener

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Cassidy "most underprepared on grid" for Mexico Formula E opener Cassidy "most underprepared on grid" for Mexico Formula E opener

Cassidy took time to click with new, "extremely smart" Envision Formula E engineers

Cassidy took time to click with new, "extremely smart" Envision Formula E engineers

Formula E

Cassidy took time to click with new, "extremely smart" Envision Formula E engineers Cassidy took time to click with new, "extremely smart" Envision Formula E engineers

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Plus
Plus
Formula E
New York City ePrix II

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Ericsson “pissed off” on how 2022 IndyCar title challenge dissolved

Ericsson “pissed off” on how 2022 IndyCar title challenge dissolved

IndyCar

Ericsson “pissed off” on how 2022 IndyCar title challenge dissolved Ericsson “pissed off” on how 2022 IndyCar title challenge dissolved

Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form

Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form

IndyCar

Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Ferrari planning ‘small adjustments’ to F1 strategy processes for 2023

Ferrari planning ‘small adjustments’ to F1 strategy processes for 2023

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari planning ‘small adjustments’ to F1 strategy processes for 2023 Ferrari planning ‘small adjustments’ to F1 strategy processes for 2023

Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run

Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run

F1 Formula 1

Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run

Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season

Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season

Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live

Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live

F1 Formula 1

Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.