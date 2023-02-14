Subscribe
Grosjean leads Andretti 1-2 in first day of Sebring test

Romain Grosjean edged new team-mate Kyle Kirkwood to lead an Andretti Autosport 1-2 in IndyCar testing at Sebring on Monday.

David Malsher-Lopez
The former Formula 1 ace lapped the 1.7-mile short-course in 52.059s, a mere 0.03s faster than Kirkwood, the 2021 Indy Lights champion who arrives at Michael Andretti’s squad after spending his rookie season with AJ Foyt Racing.

Callum Ilott was the fastest Chevrolet runner in third, as per the second day of testing at Thermal Club two weeks ago, lapping the course in 52.137s, in his Juncos Hollinger Racing entry.

Marcus Armstrong was the sole representative of Chip Ganassi Racing and the rookie and Formula 2 exile turned 251 laps in the #11 entry in which he will race all road and street courses this season.

Devlin DeFrancesco will be happy to have wound up just a tenth behind team-mate Grosjean’s benchmark and ahead of not only the two Ed Carpenter Racing entries but also proven ace Colton Herta

Juncos Hollinger’s Agustin Canapino, another rookie and touring car ace in his home country of Argentina, did another impressive job to turn a best lap just 0.6s off team-mate Ilott. Given that he expected physical conditioning to be the toughest part of his transition from tin-tops to open-wheels, it’s worth noting that he turned 184 laps.

Will Power was driving Team Penske's #22 car equipped with the 2024 hybrid unit, but was unable to set a representative time before encountering a technical problem – not hybrid-related – that allowed him only 24 laps on track.

Autosport has learned that Power, the two-time and reigning IndyCar champion, will continue the hybrid testing on Tuesday.

P Driver Team-Engine Fastest lap Laps
1 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda 52.059 216
2 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport-Honda 52.089 175
3 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 52.137 173
4 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 52.217 251
5 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport-Honda 52.253 149
6 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 52.271 247
7 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport-Honda 52.297 184
8 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 52.314 233
9 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 52.730 186
10 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet (hybrid) 57.490 24
