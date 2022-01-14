Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Lundgaard relishing IndyCar despite “no idea” what can be changed
IndyCar News

Ed Carpenter Racing signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride

By:

Ed Carpenter Racing has announced it has signed Conor Daly as a full-time driver in its #20 Dallara-Chevrolet for the 2022 IndyCar season.

Ed Carpenter Racing signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride

Ed Carpenter Racing has announced it has signed Conor Daly as a full-time driver in its #20 car for the 2022 IndyCar season.

Daly, who drove the #20 car at the road and street courses during the past two seasons while team owner Ed Carpenter contested the ovals, will now take over the entry for the entire 2022 season.

Daly's future at the team was thrown up in the air when ECR lost its backing from the U.S. Air Force, but the team has now struck a deal with cryptocurrency company BitNile Holdings to sponsor Daly for the entire season.

It will be Daly's first full-time ride with the same team since his 2017 campaign with A.J. Foyt Racing, having split duties between ECR and Carlin in 2020 and 2021.

Daly will partner Dutchman Rinus VeeKay, who stays on board for a third season in the #21 machine, while the team will expand to three entries for Ed Carpenter at May's Indy 500.

The team said details of Carpenter's participation in IndyCar's three remaining oval races "may come at a later date".

“Being chosen to represent BitNile is without a doubt one of the most important opportunities of my career," said 30-year-old Daly, who has 80 IndyCar and eight Indy 500 starts to his name across a stop-start career.

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

"This is an incredible partnership that we look forward to being able to strengthen and grow as we go after race wins together. To be able to come back to Ed Carpenter Racing for the full season is incredible.

"I haven’t had the chance to be with one team for the entire year since 2017, so this is something I am very, very thankful for. I have a lot of faith in ECR and each year we continue to get better together. I couldn’t be more excited to get on track in the BitNile Chevrolet.”

Team owner Carpenter added: "I am extremely proud to welcome BitNile to the ECR family. It is exciting to be able to expand our team’s involvement in the culture of Bitcoin after running the Bitcoin car last May [for VeeKay in the Indy 500].

"We will also represent a few other exciting brands within BitNile Holdings as the year progresses, so there is more to come."

ECR's #20 car was the last major seat up for grabs for the 2022 IndyCar season, which kicks off on 27 February on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

shares
comments

Related video

Lundgaard relishing IndyCar despite “no idea” what can be changed
Previous article

Lundgaard relishing IndyCar despite “no idea” what can be changed
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Alonso "sad" to see Honda leave F1 despite McLaren years
Formula 1

Alonso "sad" to see Honda leave F1 despite McLaren years

Mazepin "neutral" with Haas F1 team-mate Schumacher after "difficult times" Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Mazepin "neutral" with Haas F1 team-mate Schumacher after "difficult times"

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

More
Conor Daly
Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there" Indy 500
IndyCar

Daly: Indy 500 lead stint "proved we belong up there"

Daly to contest IndyCar Texas races with Carlin
IndyCar

Daly to contest IndyCar Texas races with Carlin

Daly continues with ECR for 2021 road and street course IndyCar events
IndyCar

Daly continues with ECR for 2021 road and street course IndyCar events

Ed Carpenter Racing More
Ed Carpenter Racing
Williams F1 reserve Aitken to test Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar
IndyCar

Williams F1 reserve Aitken to test Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in a possible IndyCar test
IndyCar

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in a possible IndyCar test

Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return

Latest news

Ed Carpenter Racing signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride
IndyCar IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride

Lundgaard relishing IndyCar despite “no idea” what can be changed
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard relishing IndyCar despite “no idea” what can be changed

Montoya to return to Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar

Montoya to return to Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren SP

IndyCar and Motorsport Network launch global fan survey
General General

IndyCar and Motorsport Network launch global fan survey

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.