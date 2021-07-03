Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads O’Ward in opening practice
IndyCar News

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing

By:

Super Formula and FIA World Endurance Championship racer Tatiana Calderon will join the AJ Foyt Racing IndyCar squad for a one-day test next week at Mid-Ohio.

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing

Calderon, who also remains on the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team's books as a test and development driver, will pilot Sebastien Bourdais' #14 Dallara-Chevrolet on Tuesday July 6 following this weekend's Mid-Ohio IndyCar race.

The chance comes thanks to ROKiT, the primary sponsor of the #14 car that also backs the 28-year-old Colombian racer in Super Formula. 

Calderon said: “I’m very excited and thankful to the ROKiT AJ Foyt Racing team for this incredible opportunity. I started my single-seater career in the US [in Star Mazda, now Indy Pro 2000] and it has always been a dream to drive an Indy car one day.

"I’m sure it will be a great challenge and I can’t wait to have the experience to drive around Mid-Ohio on Tuesday, learn about the car and enjoy the chance to drive one of the fastest race cars on the planet.”

 

Calderon has no previous IndyCar experience but has tested Alfa Romeo F1 machinery on several occasions, on top of her single-seater campaigns in Super Formula, where she has raced since last year, and Formula 2.

AJ Foyt Racing Team President Larry Foyt added: “We are looking forward to having Tatiana in the ROKiT Chevrolet. She has a lot of open wheel experience in different formula cars so I’m really interested to hear her feedback after driving an Indy car.

"Following the race weekend, the car setup should be in a good place where she can focus on driving and learning about the car. I think she will really enjoy it.”

Read Also:

So far this season, Calderon has only been able to contest the opening two races of the Super Formula season, as Japan's continued travel restrictions prevented her from being present in either of the two most recent events at Autopolis and Sugo.

Both of those races followed a week after her outings in the WEC, where she shares an ORECA 07-Gibson in the LMP2 class for Richard Mille Racing along with fellow female talents Sophia Floersch and Beitske Visser.

shares
comments

Related video

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads O’Ward in opening practice

Previous article

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads O’Ward in opening practice
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

19 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen puts Red Bull back on top in final practice

42 min
3
Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

2 h
4
Formula 1

Alpine ‘bitter’ about ‘collateral damage’ in F1 flexi-wing saga

31 min
5
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal

3 h
Latest news
Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing
INDY

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing

6m
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads O’Ward in opening practice
INDY

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads O’Ward in opening practice

16 h
What could have been: IndyCar's lost talent turned tin-top star
INDY

What could have been: IndyCar's lost talent turned tin-top star

20 h
Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale
Video Inside
NAS

Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale

Jul 1, 2021
Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return
INDY

Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return

Jun 30, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018
Super Formula

Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018

Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG to defend Spa 24 Hours victory
GT

Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG to defend Spa 24 Hours victory

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan Autopolis Plus
Super Formula

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Tatiana Calderon More
Tatiana Calderon
Alfa F1 junior Calderon gets grid penalty for Baku F2 collision
FIA F2

Alfa F1 junior Calderon gets grid penalty for Baku F2 collision

Tatiana Calderon secures Arden Formula 2 drive for 2019 season
FIA F2

Tatiana Calderon secures Arden Formula 2 drive for 2019 season

Tatiana Calderon switches to Jenzer for 2018 GP3 season
FIA F3

Tatiana Calderon switches to Jenzer for 2018 GP3 season

A.J. Foyt Enterprises More
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Tony Stewart to join A.J. Foyt as guest at Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Tony Stewart to join A.J. Foyt as guest at Indy 500

Foyt team reeling from ‘unbelievable’ IndyCar Texas bad luck Texas
IndyCar

Foyt team reeling from ‘unbelievable’ IndyCar Texas bad luck

Hildebrand to race Foyt tribute car in Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Hildebrand to race Foyt tribute car in Indy 500

Trending Today

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen puts Red Bull back on top in final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen puts Red Bull back on top in final practice

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

Alpine ‘bitter’ about ‘collateral damage’ in F1 flexi-wing saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine ‘bitter’ about ‘collateral damage’ in F1 flexi-wing saga

Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021

Latest news

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing
IndyCar IndyCar

Calderon lands IndyCar test chance with AJ Foyt Racing

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads O’Ward in opening practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads O’Ward in opening practice

What could have been: IndyCar's lost talent turned tin-top star
IndyCar IndyCar

What could have been: IndyCar's lost talent turned tin-top star

Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.